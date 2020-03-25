Kylie Jenner Donated $1 Million To Healthcare Workers Fighting Against Coronavirus

After spending the last few days advocating for social distancing on Instagram Stories, Kylie Jenner has made a $1 million donation to support doctors fighting against coronavirus. The donation will go toward providing hundreds of thousands of face masks, face shields, and other protective gear used and desperately needed by healthcare professionals working on the frontlines of the COVID-19 pandemic, TMZ reports.

Jenner's donation comes after her doctor Dr. Thais Aliabadi — who also delivered her daughter, Stormi Webster — put out a call to action via gofundme, asking the community to take part in efforts to raise money for more supplies, specifically noting N95 masks and face shields. In an Instagram post shared on March 25, Dr. Aliabadi shared her gratitude for the beauty mogul.

"I have never felt more blessed to be a doctor, as helping our brave ER and ICU workers feels just as gratifying as helping my own patients," she said. "From the bottom of our hearts, THANK YOU Kylie Jenner. You are my hero. This generous donation will help save many precious lives. Our world is a better place with you in it. I love you so much."

The same day, Jenner noted in her Instagram Story that March 25 marked two weeks that she and her family have remained quarantined in their home. "We can do this," she said. "Let's take this serious."

See Dr. Aliabadi post in full, below.