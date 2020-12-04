Tanisha Pina

Life

22 Useful Gifts For The Biggest Homebody In Your Life

From modern puzzles to cool wine glasses.

'Tis officially the season for gift-giving. For us, that's a full month in which we'll be providing gift ideas for everyone on your list with our holiday gift guides. So make your holiday shopping a breeze this season, and let us help you find gifts for all the people in your life.

Gifts for the home have long been good ideas for that friend that always hosts, or the one who would rather stay in for a movie night than go out until 2am. But now, in a strange (dare I say, unprecedented!) turn of events, everyone is staying home all the time, making for tons of new gifting ideas this holiday season for everyone on your list.

Whether you’re looking to give a fresh interior design addition, a craft to unplug and pass the time, or the right tools to support a newfound love for baking, the best brands in loungewear, cookware — and the bursting category of pure leisure — have you covered on all fronts.

Ahead, check out 22 cool home gift ideas, from novels and candles to wine glasses and sweats.

Sunny Side Up Puzzle
Whiled

Launched to celebrate downtime, Whiled partners with some of the best and emerging to create these modern, aesthetically-pleasing puzzles, including this breakfast-inspired option by artist Lan Truong.

Kinto Pour Over Kettle
House & Hold

Perfect for tea or pour-over coffee — or just looking really good in the kitchen.

Lululemon
Perfectly Oversized Crew
Lululemon

The name says it all: Perfect for working out or just plain working, this roomy sweatshirt is made from breathable cotton terry and comes in 15 colors, so don't be surprised if you're tempted to snag one for yourself, too.

Bliss Duet Ritual Kit
Kin Euphorics

The holiday kit from non-alcoholic spirits brand Kin Euphorics — made of adaptogens, nootropics and botanics — couldn’t be more giftable, especially for the hosts in your life. It includes two 500mL bottles, including its High Rhode and Dream Light formulas, along with a custom brass bottle topper and citrus rim salt.

Hannah Jewett Sculptural Candle
Coming Soon

This sculptural, exclusive candle from designer Hannah Jewett is unscented but extremely cool to look at, no?

Every Person in New York by Jason Polan
Target

For anyone homesick for the streets of New York City, this illustrated coffee table book from the late and great artist Jason Polan should do the trick, including sketches scrawled captions of hundreds of New Yorkers sitting in cafes, in the park, riding the subway, and more. The book also includes a sweet foreword by Kristen Wiig.

Side Table
Wiggle Room

For your friend who has over a dozen of interior design Saved boards on Instagram, give the gift of this cute, squiggly side table.

Make Your Matcha Kit
Golde

From the cafe to the kitchen, Golde's DIY kit comes complete with its Pure Matcha and a bamboo whisk for whipping it all up with your favorite milk.

Susan Alexandra DIY Bead Box
Nordstrom

A cool craft to occupy the time, curated by kitschy, colorful beaded accessories designer, Susan Alexandra.

Cold Picnic Tushy Bath Mat
Coming Soon

A rug that'll immediately brighten any and every bathroom.

ESTELLE MINT STEMWARE (Set of 2)
Bonadrag

Staying in doesn't have to feel any less fancy.

Mirror Micro Projector
Target

Perfect for small spaces inside and out, this mini portable projector is a powerhouse despite weighing only 10oz. It easily connects to Apple and Android devices, along with gaming consoles, laptops, and tablets, so streaming subscriptions is a breeze.

Donni Thermal Henley Sweatpant
The Lobby

Donni's thermal henley sweatpants are the kind you won't feel bad about wearing everyday, complete with mother of pearl buttons and cinched ankles. Complete the set with the brand's matching or mix-and-match cardigans ($144).

The Ryan Bouquet
Oat Cinnamon

Florals you can ship! Inspired by the brand's founder, this dreamy, dry bouquet was made with mermaids, the ocean, and daydreams in mind. It includes fern, pampas grass, and bunny tails.

Maite García Kimbie Throw
Slowdown Studio

Designed by Uruguayan artist Maite García, this gorgeous throw can be used curled up on the couch, as wall art, or as a picnic blanket in the warmer months.

Luster: A Novel by Raven Leilani
McNally Jackson

For friends who like messy, modern day drama, and books they can devour in a weekend. Luster explores the life of Edie, a young black woman working in New York City, who finds herself in the open relationship of a white suburban couple.

Giftcard
Backdrop

Give the gift of a new zoom backdrop — literally. Backdrop modernizes the painting experience, with dozens of cool, modern shades. All digital cards come with a complimentary palette of five adhesive sample swatches, so there's no commitment until you're sure.

Bodha Tenderness Incense
Standard Dose

Including 50 x20 minute sticks, this special edition incense were created with a 5th generation woman-run incense house on Japan’s incense island.

EKUA CERAMICS Petal Mug
Shop LCD

A sculptural, handmade mug is always a good gift idea.

SWEET LOVE CARDIGAN Beginners Kit
Wool And The Gang

This modern knitting kit comes with everything a beginner could need to create the cutest, chunky knit cardigan.

Breadwinner Pan (Set of 2)
Great Jones

Two twin loaf pans for your friend that is still on their baking kick — or hasn't even started.

Black Rose Candle
Fvith

For a candle that fills up the whole room, Fvith is an affordable, quality option. The Black Rose scent gives off notes sandalwood and agarwood for a deep, unisex fragrance.