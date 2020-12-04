'Tis officially the season for gift-giving. For us, that's a full month in which we'll be providing gift ideas for everyone on your list with our holiday gift guides. So make your holiday shopping a breeze this season, and let us help you find gifts for all the people in your life.

Gifts for the home have long been good ideas for that friend that always hosts, or the one who would rather stay in for a movie night than go out until 2am. But now, in a strange (dare I say, unprecedented!) turn of events, everyone is staying home all the time, making for tons of new gifting ideas this holiday season for everyone on your list.

Whether you’re looking to give a fresh interior design addition, a craft to unplug and pass the time, or the right tools to support a newfound love for baking, the best brands in loungewear, cookware — and the bursting category of pure leisure — have you covered on all fronts.

Ahead, check out 22 cool home gift ideas, from novels and candles to wine glasses and sweats.

We only include products that have been independently selected by NYLON's editorial team. However, we may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article