Cancel all summer travel plans, immediately. The highly-anticipated second season of And Just Like That, the mind-numbingly bad yet completely brilliant Sex and the City reboot series, is coming in June.

The serotonin-spiking news comes from an Instagram post from Sarah Jessica Parker and the glorious avatar photo that is a pixelated close-up of her blue eye. Parker posted a trailer on Wednesday morning with the caption:

“And Just Like That...Season 2. This June on Max. Thank you to the enormously talented team, both on and off camera, who spent hours and hours working on this next chapter. Making the coldest winter days feel and look like spring and always giving more and better than we could have hoped or dreamt. And to all of you, our beloved audience, who keep these stories alive. This one’s for you, Part 2. X, SJ.”

For awhile it felt like And Just Like That was doing nothing except staging elaborate photo shoots to drum up drama, such as the images of John Corbett’s return as Aidan, arguably Carrie’s least compatible relationship. But now it’s confirmed that the gang, which, though devastatingly still doesn’t include Kim Cattrall as Samantha Jones, but does include Sara Ramirez as the one and only Che Diaz, is in fact returning to the screen — and sooner than a lot of us predicted. It’s only been a year since the first season wrapped and the second was renewed for a second season. But if there’s anything that can make HBO execs empty their pockets to fast-track a show nobody asked for but everyone can’t get enough of, it’s this.

Judging from the trailer, it’s unclear the fate of Miranda and Steve — though there is at least one steamy make out scene between her and Che. Hey, at least she’s a redhead again! Carrie, meanwhile, is having “exit out of grief sex,” Charlotte wants to get on the MILF list at Rock and Lily’s uppercrust school and cosmopolitans are now served in coupe glasses. But in the most shocking and least sensical surprise, it appears that Aidan does in fact return. “And just like that, I realized some things are better left in the past,” Carrie says. “But maybe not everything.”

We’ll have to wait at least six excruciating weeks until June (long enough to rewatch Season 1 if you must...) but in the meantime, you can watch the Season 2 And Just Like That trailer, below.