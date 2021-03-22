Sarah Bahbah wants to bring her too-real captions into your home. The artist has collaborated with neon light purveyor Yellowpop on a collection of colorful lights inspired by her subtitled photo series.

“As an artist, I advocate for experimentation and finding new ways to execute my stories. Creating this neon collaboration with Yellowpop felt like a perfect alignment. I want these signs to be used to set intentions in your home and embody the art in your space when you choose to switch the lights on,” Bahbah shared with NYLON in a statement. With aesthetically-pleasing mood lighting becoming the norm in bedrooms and living spaces, we expect this collab to tie in nicely with the on-trend decor.

“[lost in euphoria] and [high on inner being] should act as a reminder to surrender to the ebbs and flows of life. I imagine [dreams in melancholy] to be perfect in the bedroom, heightening your awareness of dream state and embracing our sadness as much as we do our light,” adds Bahbah. “‘Bonjour, B*tch’ is a stamp of empowerment, to live boldly and as your most authentic, assertive self.”

Yellowpop has made its mark by collaborating with artists around the world, including Girl Knew York, Jean André, and Steffi Lynn, in addition to selling its own permanent collection. The Sarah Bahbah x Yellowpop collab is available on Monday, March 22, at 1 p.m. EST on Yellowpop’s website. Check out photos of the collection, below.

Courtesy of Yellowpop

Courtesy of Yellowpop

Courtesy of Yellowpop