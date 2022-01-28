How I Met Your Father Actress Ashley Reyes Knows Her Way Around A Sword

In an era where reboots are ubiquitous, How I Met Your Father gives us a long-awaited chance to see Hilary Duff live a 20-something life that would have been similar to the Lizzie McGuire reboot of which we were robbed. Plus, it’s a chance to see Kim Cattrall once again steal every scene on the small screen, after she smartly declined to reprise Samantha Jones for And Just Like That. Alongside Duff and Cattrall is a cast of young people trying to live their messy lives in New York City. Among them is Ashley Reyes, who plays Hannah, a surgical resident in Los Angeles forced to maintain a long-distance relationship with one of Duff’s friends.

But in real life, Reyes is a born and raised New Yorker, who currently lives there with her two-year-old ridgeback basset hound rescue and recently finished a run on Broadway in The Play That Goes Wrong. Reyes is a triple threat: actor, singer and advanced sword and hand-to-hand combat practitioner. The latter skills might even come in handy if Reyes ever finds herself on her favorite reality TV show, Survivor.

“I talk all the time about how badly I want to be on Survivor. I feel like I would be decent at the physical challenges and my social game would be pretty strong,” says Reyes over email. “That being said I don't know how well I would do with the lack of food. I get unbelievably hangry. But otherwise, I think I could be the lone survivor.”

But Reyes probably won’t have to duke it out on a deserted island anytime soon as her acting careers heats up. Since graduating from the London Academy of Music and Dramatic Arts in 2016, she’s been on Broadway, on Starz’s American Gods, and recently shot the indie film Slayers with Abigail Breslin.

Below, Reyes, who has a penchant for old classics like Frank Sinatra and Johnny Cash as much as she does Taking Back Sunday and Dashboard Confessional, answers the NYLON 19, sharing her love for Shakira’s “Whenever, Wherever” music video, haunting paranormal experiences, and more.

1. What is your astrological sign? I'm a Taurus. I have no idea what that means but a lot of people tell me that it's very accurate for me. I'm very grounded and resilient, but I am a little stubborn.

2. What's your go-to drink order? I mean, it all depends, am I going out or to Starbucks? My coffee order is an iced oat latte and my alcoholic beverage of choice is always an espresso martini...I might have a coffee problem now that I think about it.

3. What's the weirdest snack that you make? I don't think this is weird but I could probably eat an entire block of cheese if I was left alone for too long. I love cheese so much.

4. Who would be the three headliners of your dream music festival? Frank Sinatra, Johnny Cash, and Taking Back Sunday.

5. What was the last internet rabbit hole you went down? I think I spent a full hour watching The Pasta Queen videos. It's totally mesmerizing and I highly recommend checking her page out. Just gorgeous.

6. What was your favorite movie as a kid? Nightmare Before Christmas. Still is!

7. What was your teenage AIM screen name? Oh no, it was pizzaxpiexelm0. Awful, just awful. And I remember my away message was the lyrics to "Sorry" by Buckcherry after my first prepubescent breakup.

8. What is the one item of clothing from high school you wish you kept? Ugh, I had this amazing pair of knee-high converse that I wore all the time. I even wore them to junior prom. They were fabulous.

9. What Is your favorite red carpet look worn by someone else? Janelle Monae's Met Gala look where she had a bunch of hats on her head. That description doesn't do it justice so just look it up. I think I audibly yelped when I saw it.

10. What's the last DM you received? "This is dooooope."

11. What was your first concert? Long Island's Winterjam 2000. The lineup was insane. Dream Street, O-Town, Mandy Moore... I can't remember if Christina Aguilera was in there as well or if I saw her around the same time. I was in preteen heaven. I had such a crush on those Dream Street boys.

12. What is the one thing everyone should buy under $10? Everyone should have a package of Wet Ones on them at all times. I spill everything. Wet wipes are a lifesaver.

13. What's your go-to break-up song? “Screaming Infidelities” by Dashboard Confessional. If you know you know. But then I'll pull myself out of it with some “Grown Woman” by Beyoncé and remind myself who the beep I am.

14. What is your favorite fast food place and what's your order? The SmokeStack burger from Shake Shack with a coffee shake. And don't even try to tell me that In-N-Out is better, you can get in and out with that.

15. What is your favorite pair of shoes that you own? I have a pair of Chucks that I've had for years. My dog has chewed through them, the shoelaces are broken and knotted together, they're a mess. My mom has begged me to throw them out but I will never get rid of them. People have even offered to buy them because of how wonderfully worn in they are, but I refuse.

16. What is your best beauty trick? The papaya face sheet mask from Whole Foods. It's magic. My skin gets so dry when I travel and my face drinks that mask up like a glass of water. And keep your eye cream in the fridge! Game changer!

17. Do you believe in ghosts? Oh, absolutely. I don't know if I've seen them as much as felt them. I woke up in the middle of the night once and it felt like I was being strangled when I woke up there was a shadowy figure over me. There's just no way it wasn't a ghost.

18. What music video would you want to be in? Shakira's “Whenever, Wherever” music video. She travels the world in just a few minutes. Yes, it's all CGI, but how else can you be in the ocean, then the mountains, and then run in a field with horses? All in a sick outfit looking absolutely bomb? Shakira knew what she was doing with that one.