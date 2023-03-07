Avril Lavigne & Tyga Are Paris Fashion Week's Alleged Hot New Couple

When it comes to the world of celebrity romance, it’s best to have your tin foil hat firmly secured to your head. There are a number of reasons why two celebrities find themselves “dating,” including, but not limited to: their publicists think it’s a good idea, their managers think it’s a good idea, they’re co-stars, they’re neighbors in Calabasas, one or both parties has a major project to promote, or their mutual admiration for one another is growing into something known as love.

One, two, or perhaps even none of these reasons could apply to Avril Lavigne and Tyga, who shared a public kiss outside the Mugler X Hunter Schafer party at Paris Fashion Week on March 6. It’s a new romantic venture for both parties, who have been spotted together around Paris — more specifically, arriving together at Leonardo DiCaprio's party at Kùkù restaurant the previous week.

As is tradition for celebrity couplings, “sources” have been keeping tabloids abreast of developments. One told People: "Tyga and Avril are getting to know each other. It's very new. It's very casual."

The Lavigne and Tyga link-up follows the former’s split from her fianceé and fellow rocker Mod Sun. The two became engaged after a year of dating in April 2022 in — where else? — Paris. In late 2021, Lavigne told NYLON that when she met Mod Sun, she wasn’t looking for love, and in fact was recovering from heartbreak and in search of some time alone. “I tried to resist it, hard,” she said of their falling in love. “The most I’ve ever tried to.”

Meanwhile, Mod Sun addressed his breakup from Lavigne on Instagram: "In 1 week my entire life completely changed… I just know there's a plan for it all. I'll keep my head up + always listen to my heart, even when it feels broken. Being surrounded by love every night on tour has been an absolute blessing. I have the best friends in the entire world, thanks for always having my back. See you on stage."