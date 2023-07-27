The Barbie x Vans Collaboration Dolls Up Skater Classics

This summer, everything is pink. Greta Gewig’s Barbie has a slew of collaborations ranging from the absurd to the sensible, including everything from hair straighteners and roller skates to pink lemonade and glassware. (Listen, even Chanel has an official partnership with Barbie.) It’s hard to go anywhere this summer without seeing various shades of pink in your sightline, but few of the collaborations are as cute as Vans’ partnership with Barbie, which dropped on July 27 and features a selection of hot pink sneakers, slides, and apparel that makes it a breeze to dress in summer’s hottest color.

The Vans x Barbie collection features four styles across some of Vans most iconic styles, ranging from ’90s to punk to super-feminine, and all equally striking. There’s the Sk8-Hi Tapered Stackform, which is Vans’ platform, high-top skater sneaker, available in Barbie pink and white; the Style 93 DX, which is Vans’ sporty Mary Jane sneaker, now available in white with fuchsia accents (including a bow!); the Slide-On VR3CUSH show, which is a slide available in trippy pink, green, and blue for a psychedelic take on Barbie, and the Authentic Stackform, Vans’ platform, low-top sneaker.

The collection also includes a range of Barbie-inspired apparel, including a scoop-neck crop top in fuchsia with lettuce hem; a flow-fitted crop top in trippy multi-color swirls; blush-pink overalls, an oversized crew neck sweatshirt in fuchsia; a long-sleeve tee inspired by vintage car racing graphics, and a mini backpack to carry all your — what else? — Barbies!

The Vans x Barbie Collection is available now at Vans retail locations and at Vans.com.