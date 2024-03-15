Skateboarder Beatrice Domond only went pro in 2022, but she’s already made history. First gaining popularity by posting lo-fi, self-made tapes on social media, she’s now earned partnerships with some of the biggest skate brands in the business: Domond was the first Black female Vans team rider to have her own signature shoe in 2023 and became the first female skateboarder sponsored by Supreme in 2018. But, as with any trailblazer who spent their career shattering the glass ceiling in a male-dominated sport, these wins haven’t come without their fair share of hardship. She suffered an ACL injury the same year she turned professional and has been subjected to racism and misogyny online throughout her career.

Although she grew up skating in Florida, Domond didn’t find her skateboarding community until she moved to New York eight years ago; she credits her dad, who spent his childhood in the city, for influencing her move. Her new home also led to a partnership with Supreme, a brand she’s worked with since 2014 when she performed a trick — a no-comply impossible — in the brand’s “Cherry” video. While skateboarding is her primary focus, Domond is also a visual artist working on a solo art show, which will debut this summer.

Ahead, we spoke to Domond about discovering skateboarding from cartoons, learning a new routine after her injury, and styling her hair so she’s always ready to skate.

Courtesy of Beatrice Domond

When and how did you start skating?

I was about 7 when I first saw skating on television. I would watch a show called Rocket Power and felt inspired, so I asked my parents to get me a skateboard. The first time I skated was just me pushing it around the house.

At what point did you know you could skate for a living?

When I was going into high school I started thinking about what I wanted to do with my life. I think every kid has an epiphany when you leave eighth grade and they tell you that you’re in high school now and have to decide what you want to do. At one point, I wanted to be a scientist or an architect, but skating was the one thing I always enjoyed. I’ve always loved playing sports and was super athletic when I was younger.

What other sports did you play?

I played tennis every summer for six years growing up. Then in high school, I played basketball at a high level, and then soccer for one year. I had run cross country, but I don’t know if that really counts.

What was your first skating contest like?

There’s a contest in Florida run by the brand Element. My mom took me up to Tampa for it and I was excited to be there. I would think that I’m a competitive person but, when it comes to contests, I don’t get that way. I grew up skating by myself so it was just cool to meet other skateboarders. When I grew up, skateboarding was not about winning. Now it’s an Olympic sport but I’m more of the era where it’s about you as a person, your style, and your trick selection.

Courtesy of Beatrice Domond Courtesy of Beatrice Domond 1 / 2 INFO 1 / 2

What’s your routine now?

My day-to-day routine has changed drastically. I used to skate from 6 a.m. every day for six hours and then I tore my knee two years ago. So my routine changed a bit after that. That was probably the worst thing I’ve ever had to deal with in my life, but I got through it. I can skate for three hours a day now but, because of the weather and now that I have the privilege of a skate park, I skate at night from 10 p.m. to 1 a.m.

Does how you dress impact how you feel when you skate?

100%. If you look good, you feel good. I like to skate in jeans. I go for comfort that I think also looks cool.

What about your skin care routine? Do you have any favorite products?

It’s super simple. I wake up and wash my face, let it dry, then put rosewater on it and then moisturizer. I use Mario Badescu Rosewater and Weleda Skin Food for dry skin. I stick to my simple routine because it's working, so I don't change it.

Do you do your hair differently when you know you're skating that day?

The funny part is, my hair is always styled for skateboarding. I don’t straighten it because that doesn't make sense. I mostly have it in a braid going back or just braids. It’s a protective hairstyle and also it’s not in the way while I’m skating.

Courtesy of Beatrice Domond

Has your experience as a woman in a male-dominated sport changed since you started as a teenager?

When I first started, I was so naive. The same struggles I’ve had for years now were always there, but as a child, you don’t see those things. Like racism. I grew up pretty sheltered and secure, but there was a reason why my mother did that, because the world is a horrible place. Skating wasn’t built for me at all. Whenever I do anything people are like: “How did you become a girl skater?” Meaning: “Wait, you’re Black and a woman — how did you even do that?” There were so many barriers that I didn’t understand but now I look back with the knowledge to see what was going on and think to myself: “No wonder that was weird.”

What about social media? Have you dealt with that online?

There are a lot of haters on social media and people are miserable, which is sad. But in reality, if social media were to implode today, I would have the exact same lifestyle that I have.

How do you wind down after skating?

Now that I skate at night, I’m usually exhausted at the end of the day. When I come back home, I’m pretty beat and it’s very easy to fall asleep. But I’ve been doing Pilates and yoga in the morning for the last three weeks. It’s new, but fun.