Is Flatiron Actually Fun?

Manhattan’s Flatiron neighborhood isn’t a place you necessarily go, it’s a place you find yourself — or at least this used to be the case.

Luckily, in the last few years, a worthy list of hot spots have opened in the largely commuter neighborhood, elevating it from a cluster of fast-casual slop lunch establishments to buzzy destinations for a night out. Take COCODAQ, for example, the Korean fried chicken restaurant whose rowdy opening party featured caviar bumps and a performance by Busta Rhymes. Or Verōnika, the sprawling spot nestled into Fotografiska that serves up elegant drinks along with mouthwatering fine dining meals.

Whether you’re out for a post-work happy hour or a pre-Georgia Room party, sometimes you need a drink between 15th and 26th Streets — see NYLON’s favorite picks, ahead.

One of my favorite nights in New York City was a solo staycation at The Ace Hotel three years ago. The cavernous space offers stiff drinks, plenty of comfy leather chairs, and a flattering photo booth, making the Ace’s Lobby Bar one of my most unexpected faves not only in Flatiron, but in the city. — Sophia June, culture writer

Comodo feels like Flatiron’s best-kept secret. The relaxed yet refined Latin restaurant doles out well-crafted drinks with standout ingredients like corn liqueur and canela infused Aperol and small plates so good you’ll be annoyed with yourself for not ordering an entree. Bonus: If you get too plastered off mezcal cocktails, you can always stumble down the hall to the Freehand Hotel lobby and book a room to sleep it off. — Layla Halabian, culture editor

I've only visited Sundays Well for pesky after work meetings, but the relaxed bar manages to charm me every time. The service is attentive, the music is thankfully not blasting, and they definitely use real limes in the margaritas. — Steffanee Wang, music editor

A cocktail spot that defies neighborhoods. Part Upper East Side opulence, part downtown art scene (it sits above the Fotografiska Museum) Verōnika will transport you miles away from local landmarks like the FRIENDS Experience. — Lauren McCarthy, editor-in-chief

Selective and sophisticated, Dear Irving is what all speakeasies should be. From the beaded curtains enclosed around each sofa area to the clever cocktail names (Golden Cufflinks and Slow Dance, to name two), it’s perfect for date nights to girls night outs — and everything in between. — Kelly Reed, social editor

Rooftop season is coming — and there’s no better Flatiron bar to keep in your back pocket for when the temperatures hit 70 degrees than Broken Shaker. For all of the kitschy tiki decor, the bar still isn't so Instagram-y that you can't actually enjoy yourself. Instead, it offers a fun, playful environment to kick back with a few friends and a tropical drink while taking in the views. — Sam Neibert, beauty editor

Sometimes all you need after a long day of work is a regular, functional bar. Jack Diamonds does the trick. With decent happy hour deals, plentiful seating, a congenial bar staff, and a simple menu, Jack Diamonds is an aggressively normal bar, the kind of bar you can take anyone to, without worrying about hearing each other over a roar of noise or accidentally spending $20 on a glass of wine. — SJ

When Big Sean said "I'm here for a good time, not a long time," I’d venture to guess he was actually referring to Georgia Room. Anytime I cross the club's threshold in the wee hours of the morning, I know I can count on whoever's DJing to carry it home. — KR

Flatiron’s buzziest new restaurant is COCODAQ, a cathedral-like space where nothing is more exalted than Korean fried chicken. What feels like half-club, half-restaurant, COCODAQ is dripping with not only gochujang glazes, but bottomless mystique. — SJ

If you’re invited to a party at Chapel Bar, you know it’s going to be a night to remember. Located inside a real 19th century chapel, this speakeasy might be the most exclusive locale in all of Flatiron. In order to enter, you need to be invited or be a Fotografiska patron or NeueHouse member — but once you’re inside, prepare to sip cocktails, groove, and even confess in its dark and velvety atmosphere. — LH

