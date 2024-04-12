Gabbriette Celebrates Isabel Marant At Chateau Marmont & More Party Photos You Missed

This is FOMO, your destination for the best party photos from each week’s most fabulous events. Live the IRL fun URL, ahead.

Hannah Traore Gallery Hosts Turiya Adkins’ After-Party

On April 5, New York City’s Hannah Traore Gallery celebrated the opening of More Than A Notion, the most recent exhibition by Brooklyn-based multidisciplinary artist Turiya Adkins. After the gallery opening, guests traveled to Bushwick warehouse 154 Scott to party and sip Moët Chandon. Guests included Ashley McLean, Henri Mahieu, and Quil Lemons. More Than A Notion is on view through June 1.

Kennedy Yanko Bre Johnson/BFA.com Quil Lemons and Hannah Traore Bre Johnson/BFA.com Temitope Ibisanmi, Skylar Marshai, Achieng Agutu, Kadeem Cohen, and Hannah Traore Deonté Lee/BFA.com Julie Mehretu and Thelma Golden Bre Johnson/BFA.com Turiya Adkins and Camille Bacon Bre Johnson/BFA.com

Dinner Party Co. Launch Party

Creator and Monty’s Good Burger co-founder Lexie Jay launched Dinner Party Co., a stylish and functional dinnerware brand on April 8. To celebrate, Jay hosted a dinner on the rooftop of Wild West Social House, a members-only archival vintage store in West Hollywood. The tablescape featured items from Dinner Party Co.’s first drop, which became available for purchase on the site the next day. Guests included Salem Mitchell, Davis Bates, Tyra Booker, and Isabella Lalonde, who enjoyed a playlist by Davis Bates.

Olive Blank, Jake Flemming, Zoi Fish, and Maddy Crum Corrina Day Joanna Kutcha and Lexie Jay Corrina Day Sydney Graham, Bobbi Althoff, and Davis Bates Corrina Day Lexie Jay and Christina McGonagle Corrina Day Chef Sophia Ziskin Corrina Day

Isabel Marant Hosts 30th Anniversary Dinner at Chateau Marmont

Isabel Marant celebrated the 30th anniversary of the brand and the 10th anniversary of the Melrose Place store with an intimate dinner held at the one and only Chateau Marmont on April 10. Guests from Kate Bosworth to Gabbriette enjoyed a special performance by The Marias, along with cocktails and the hotel’s picturesque setting.