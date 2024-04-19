Karlie Kloss Celebrates Carolina Herrera & More Party Photos You Missed

This is FOMO, your destination for the best party photos from each week’s most fabulous events. Live the IRL fun URL, ahead.

Manolo Blahnik Hosts A Luncheon At Chateau Marmont

Manolo Blahniks on display BFA Manolo Blahniks on display BFA Rebecca Rittenhouse, Lily Rabe, and Nora Zehetner BFA Hilary Rhoda, Kristina Blahnik, and Jessica Hart BFA Kristina Blahnik BFA Sophie Lopez, Kat Collings, and Gillian Jacobs BFA 1 / 6 INFO 1 / 6

Manolo Blahnik hosted an intimate luncheon at famed Los Angeles institution Chateau Marmont on April 11. Guests like Gillian Jacobs, Jamie Mizrahi, and more, sipped on margaritas while viewing Manolo’s Spring/Summer 2024 collections. Guests also sat for hand-painted portraits by artist Briana Kranz before enjoying a seated lunch on a private terrace.

Noma Hosts A Special Kickoff To NYC Dinner Series

Chef Rene Redzepi American Express & noma Cherry blossom donut American Express & noma noma dinner American Express & noma Bess Spaeth, Peter Kreiner, Rene Redzepi American Express & noma 1 / 4 INFO 1 / 4

Chef Rene Redzepi’s Copenhagen gastronomic spectacle noma is known the best restaurant in the world — and on April 15, American Express Centurion New York held an exclusive dining experience ahead of its special dinner series. In collaboration with Resy, guests were taken through noma’s distinct foraging and fermentation processes before tasting noma project’s latest releases. After the two masterclasses, guests experienced a seated dinner with noma’s chefs, which featured everything from fresh cuts of fish to desserts crafted with foraged pine cones and magnolia flowers.

Sweden Makes Music Unveils The Next Wave Of Swedish Talent

Waterbaby Sweden Makes Music/Annie Forrest Yaeger Sweden Makes Music/Annie Forrest Augustine backstage at Nublu Sweden Makes Music/Annie Forrest Yaeger backstage at Sweden Makes Music event Sweden Makes Music/Annie Forrest 1 / 4 INFO 1 / 4

The Consulate General of Sweden introduced the new wave of the country’s most exciting new musicians to an exclusive crowd of New Yorkers on April 17 at the Lower East Side club Nublu. The Stockholm-based, Sub Pop-signed artist waterbaby opened the night, leaving the audience whispering about her angelic vocals. Soon after, pop singer Yaeger took the stage — and got the crowd dancing with her high-energy performance. The party continued as Augustine closed out the night with dulcet indie tunes, which had the crowd clamoring for more with deafening cheers for an encore performance.

Carolina Herrera Beauty Celebrates Good Girl & Bad Boy Elixir

Karlie Kloss Sansho Scott Va$htie Sansho Scott Guests Sansho Scott Katerina Tannenbaum, Richie Shazam, Ruby Aldridge, Rebekah Campbell Sansho Scott 1 / 4 INFO 1 / 4

On April 18 in New York City, Carolina Herrera celebrated the launch of their new Good Girl and Bad Boy Elixirs at Silencio, the buzzy New York outpost of the Parisian nightlife institution. Guests danced throughout the red velvet nightclub while Good Girl brand ambassador Karlie Kloss greeted creative director Wes Gordon. Model Ruby Aldridge took the first turn at the decks with throwback ‘00s pop and hip-hop hits before being joined by model Richie Shazam and actor Katerina Tannenbaum. Finally, Va$htie took over, spinning late into the night for the hyped crowd.