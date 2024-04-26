Charli XCX Got Behind The Decks With Fiancé George Daniel & More Party Photos You Missed

This is FOMO, your destination for the best party photos from each week’s most fabulous events. Live the IRL fun URL, ahead.

“424 Day” Throws A Warehouse Party

Designer Guillermo Andrade and his 424 label celebrated a decade of fashion and culture with a “424 Day” warehouse party in Los Angeles on April 24. The event included offerings from Adidas and Verve Coffee while guests threw back signature cocktails served by Tequila Don Julio. The night also featured special musical performances by Paris Texas, KRASH, Honey and brought out guests like A$AP Nast and Zack Lugo to Emma Brooks McCalister and Grace Bukunmi.

David Yurman Celebrates Sculpted Cable Collection

David Yurman initiated the next chapter of its Sculpted Cable collection with an intimate dinner in New York City hosted by global ambassadors Iris Law and Fei Fei Shun. The refined April 25 event brought out a slew of notable fashion insiders like Tinx, Paige DeSorbo, Olivia Ponton, Leni Klum, and Gabriette — while also doubling as an exclusive, immersive art experience. The dining table’s displays alluded to the brand’s classic cable motif form while artist Kevin Zych captured the evening through live sketching.

Sunset at EDITION Celebrates One Year Of “GAG”

On April 25, West Hollywood’s Sunset at EDITION nightclub threw a rager everyone will wish they could remember in celebration of the one year anniversary of its “GAG” party. The 1975’s George Daniel, Alex Chapman, Zoe Gitter, and Sophia Ziskin kept the packed club dancing until 2 a.m. under 400 disco balls. Charli XCX joined her fiancé on the decks during his set when she wasn’t tearing up the dance floor — with a glass of wine in hand, of course.

Batsheva & Keds Celebrate New Sneaker Collaboration

Friends, fashion industry tastemakers, and more took over Batsheva’s New York City store on April 25 to celebrate the brand’s first-ever collaboration with Keds. The party was as vibrant and joyful as the Keds x Batsheva Point sneaker as guests like Kim Shui and Anna Sui enjoyed caviar bites and champagne on the crisp spring evening.

The Black in Fashion Council & The New Standard Institute Toast The Fashion Act

The Black in Fashion Council and the New Standard Institute hosted an intimate dinner and talk at the Times Square EDITION on April 25 bringing out creatives and leaders like Lindsay Peoples, Megan Boone, Versha Sharma, Nikki Ogunnaike, Jazmine Rogers, and more. The night was focused on bringing awareness to the Fashion Sustainability and Social Accountability Act, a legislative act that holds companies accountable and levels the playing field. If passed, the law will establish New York as the global leader in thoughtful accountability for the fashion industry.