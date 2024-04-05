Alex Cosani Stuns At Netflix’s Rebel Moon Celebration & More Party Photos You Missed

This is FOMO, your destination for the best party photos from each week’s most fabulous events. Live the IRL fun URL, ahead.

Alexandra Hilfiger Opens a Solo Show At Gallery 33

Alexandra Hilfiger made her art world debut on March 27 with a solo show at Los Angeles’ Gallery 33 at The Georgian. Titled Imperfect Harmony, the show’s opening brought out Georgia May Jagger, Julian Ocleppo, and more who spent the evening taking in Hilfiger’s 12 new works of large-scale acrylic on canvas. Naturally, her father Tommy Hilfiger was also in attendance. Imperfect Harmony runs through April 29.

Alexandria Hilfiger Rochelle Brodin Alexandra Hilfiger and Tommy Hilfiger Rochelle Brodin Alexandra Hilfiger and guests Rochelle Brodin Dee Ocleppo Hilfiger Rochelle Brodin Georgia May Jagger and Alexandria Hilfiger Rochelle Brodin Karis Jagger and Alexandria Hilfiger Rochelle Brodin Steve Hash and Alexandria Hilfiger Rochelle Brodin 1 / 7 INFO 1 / 7

Lacoste Celebrates Finals Weekend of the 2024 Miami Open Presented by Itaú

Lacoste invited tennis fans and friends of the brand to an exclusive viewing opportunity as the 2024 Miami Open came to a close. Guests from Paige Lorenze to Mario Carbone watched the matches — including Lacoste athlete and ambassador Grigor Dimitrov in the Mens’ Singles Final — from the premier Le Club Lacoste suite at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami on March 30 and 31.

Paige Lorenz Getty Images for Lacoste JID Getty Images for Lacoste Sebastian Yatra Getty Images for Lacoste Pietro Boselli Getty Images for Lacoste Devyn Garcia Getty Images for Lacoste Ayan Broomfield Getty Images for Lacoste Mario Carbone and Cait Bailey Getty Images for Lacoste Tyler Cameron Getty Images for Lacoste 1 / 8 INFO 1 / 8

Guggenheim Young Collectors Council Gala

On April 2, the Guggenheim hosted its annual Young Collectors Council Party with a “digital glam” theme inspired by artist Rachel Rossin. Guests — including Sophia Cohen, Danny Mapes, Chloe Wise, and Serena Kerrigan — danced the night away to a DJ set by The Muses. The museum’s signature rotunda was also transformed by Rossin’s multimedia works into a hybrid virtual environment.

The Muses Rachel Rossin Bre Johnson/BFA.com Seol Park Bre Johnson/BFA.com Guests Bre Johnson/BFA.com 1 / 5 INFO 1 / 5

Netflix Hosts Rebel Moon: Songs Of The Rebellion Launch Party

Netflix hosted a release party for Rebel Moon: Songs of the Rebellion at Brooklyn’s Knockdown Center on April 3 with everyone from Alex Cosani to cast members like Sofia Boutella and Staz Nair in attendance. DJ duo Coco & Breezy kicked off the night with a set, followed by performances from Black Coffee, Jessie Reyez, and TOKiMONSTA. The immersive celebration also included a photo gallery showing behind-the-scenes images of the cast as well as a life-like costume exhibit featuring looks from each installment of Rebel Moon film series.

Alex Cosani Netflix Alex Cosani Netflix Angel and Dren Netflix Black Coffee Netflix Coco & Breezy Netflix Jessie Reyez Netflix Staz Nair, Elise Duffy, Sofia Boutella, Wesley Coller, and Michiel Huisman Netflix TOKiMONSTA Netflix 1 / 8 INFO 1 / 8

FRAME and Amelia Gray Celebrate The Brand’s Summer 2024 Campaign

On April 4, guests gathered at the Chateau Marmont penthouse to celebrate FRAME’s new Summer 2024 campaign. Face of the brand Amelia Gray strolled the terrace with other VIP guests like Laura Harrier and Yara Shahidi — where they also had a view of the campaign from a nearby billboard. Attendees enjoyed mezcal margaritas and personalized a guest-in-resident room service menu at each place setting, which were adorned with white calla lilies and tea lights.

Albert Hammond Jr. and Sarah Holt Stefanie Keenan for Getty Amelia Gray Hamlin Stefanie Keenan for Getty Devon Lee Carlson and Sydney Carlson Stefanie Keenan for Getty Justin Theroux and Nicole Brydon Bloom Stefanie Keenan for Getty Sarah Holt Stefanie Keenan for Getty Yara Shahidi Stefanie Keenan for Getty 1 / 6 INFO 1 / 6

Saks and Thom Browne Celebrate Capsule Collection Launch

On April 4, Saks Fashion Director Roopal Patel and Thom Browne hosted a dinner at Beverly Hills hotspot Mr. Chow to celebrate the launch of Browne’s new California-inspired capsule collection at Saks. Guests like Janelle Monáe and Moses Sumney enjoyed specialty cocktails followed by a three-course meal of classic Mr. Chow dishes including lobster shumai, Beijing chicken, and Ma Mignon.