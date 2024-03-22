This is FOMO, your destination for the best party photos from each week’s most fabulous events. Live the IRL fun URL, ahead.

Away Celebrates A New Collection With Resident Advisor

On March 14, Away and Resident Advisor hosted an intimate dinner and threw a free party at Public Records in Brooklyn to celebrate the luggage brand’s music-inspired collection called Soundwave. Before the set, Away and Resident Advisor welcomed Hunter Harris, Aminatou Sow, Willie Norris, and more to an intimate dinner in Public Records’ Upstairs room. Guests got to take a look at the new collection and take home luggage tags. The night began with a cocktail hour with passed vegan bites, followed by a vegan menu including jackfruit tacos, a beet salad, and a coconut cream dessert. Following dinner, guests headed downstairs for a night of dancing, with music by famed NYC DJs Eli Escobar and The Carry Nation.

The Carry Nation and Eli Escobar Lady Fag and Willie Norris Lady Fag, JohnJohn, Luigi Auricchio, and Skin Laurel Charleston Aminatou Sow and Laurel Charleston Hunter Harris, Peyton Dix, and Willie Norris Lovie 1 / 8 INFO 1 / 8

Raf’s Celebrates Its One-Year Anniversary

A-listers piled into Bowery neighborhood hotspot Raf’s on March 15 to celebrate the restaurant’s one-year anniversary. The buzzy party went late into the night, with guests including Dianna Agron, Olivia Wilde, David Schwimmer, Jeremy O. Harris, and Maxwell Osborne in attendance. Belvedere Vodka provided martinis and a special Belvedere 10 martini cart, while Volcan Tequila brought spicy margaritas and palomas to the party.

Jeremy O. Harris and Waris Ahluwalia Bre Johnson/BFA.com Maxwell Osborne Bre Johnson/BFA.com Olivia Wilde, Nicole Vitagliano and Dianna Agron Bre Johnson/BFA.com Jennifer Vitagliano and David Schwimmer Bre Johnson/BFA.com 1 / 4 INFO 1 / 4

Guizio & Wildflower Host A Launch Party Celebrating Their Latest Collaboration

It girls Danielle Guizio, Sydney Carlson, and Devon Carlson celebrated the launch of their new collaboration GUIZIO x Wildflower, a collection of phone cases and clothing highlighting the two in-demand brands, at the Hollywood Roosevelt Hotel in Los Angeles on March 15. The star-studded event included Alix Earle, Benny Blanco, Finneas Baird O’Connell, Maddie Ziegler, Amelia Gray, and more, who danced the night away while enjoying Casamigos cocktails and Saint James iced teas.

Alix Earle Saúl López Amelia Gray Morgan Maher Benny Blanco and Sydney Carlson Saúl López Sydney Carlson, Claudia Sulewski, Devon Carlson, and Danielle Guizio Saúl López FINNEAS and Claudia Sulewski Saúl López Danielle Guizio Saúl López Maddie Ziegler Morgan Maher Devon Carlson, Sydney Carlson and Danielle Guizio Saúl López 1 / 8 INFO 1 / 8

Urban Outfitters Hosts A Live SXSW Showcase

UO hosted a live showcase on March 16 featuring headliner Tierra Whack, following the release of her debut album World Wide Whack. OGI, N3WYRKLA, and Chioke also performed for the large crowd, which included special guests Gutes Gutterman and Megan O’Sullivan of Byline, as well as Chris Black, Montana, and Emma DiMarco. In honor of the experience, UO released a World Wide Whack limited vinyl LP and UO exclusive graphic tee, available online now.

Chioke Urban Outfitters Chris Black, Megan O'Sullivan, and Gutes Guterman Urban Outfitters N3WYRKLA Urban Outfitters OGI Urban Outfitters Tierra Whack Urban Outfitters 1 / 5 INFO 1 / 5

Mrs.Alice & HVN Celebrate Their New Collaboration

On March 18, celebrated English tablescaper Alice Naylor-Leyland, founder of the Mrs.Alice tabletop brand, celebrated her new collaboration with designer Harley Viera-Newton of HVN. The brands welcomed Rachel Zoe, Derek Blasberg, Akira Akba, Rebecca Rittenhouse, and Gia Coppola to the terrace of the Maybourne Hotel in Beverly Hills to toast the new collection. DJ Harley provided a breezy, summer soundtrack for the evening. True to the hosts’ British roots, guests sipped on Champagne tea and ate tea sandwiches on pink bow plates, using embroidered poodle napkins. In line with the theme, Naylor-Leyland brought her own vintage ceramic poodle, which sat perfectly perched on the bar. The collaboration will launch May 1 exclusively on MrsAlice.com.

Alice Naylor-Leyland and Rachel Zoe Jon Kopaloff via Getty Jon Kopaloff via Getty Gia Coppola Jon Kopaloff via Getty Derek Blasberg, Alice Naylor-Leyland Jessica Hart, and guest Jon Kopaloff via Getty Rachel Matthews on Kopaloff via Getty Rachel Zoe and Jess Hart Jon Kopaloff via Getty Jess Hart Jon Kopaloff via Getty 1 / 7 INFO 1 / 7

Cadillac & Mario Carbone Host A Kickoff Party For The Miami Open

Austin Millz Diana Zapata/BFA.com Ayan BroomField and Frances Tiafoe Diana Zapata/BFA.com Mario Carbone Diana Zapata/BFA.com Paige Lorenze Diana Zapata/BFA.com Tommy Devito Diana Zapata/BFA.com 1 / 5 INFO 1 / 5

Spicy rigatoni was the VIP this past week as chef Mario Carbone of New York City institution Carbone, along with Cadillac, co-hosted a party kicking off the Miami Open on March 19 at Carbone Miami. Tennis star and Cadillac ambassador Frances Tiafeo was the guest of honor, with Devon Aoki, Tommy DeVito, Denzel Ward, Austin Millz, Ayan Broomfield, and Paige Lorenze also in attendance at the cocktail and dinner party on the restaurant’s terrace. Guests enjoyed a feast of Carbone classics, including, of course, the spicy rigatoni, along with martinis.

Saks & Proenza Schouler Celebrate The Brand’s Spring Summer 2024 Collection

On March 19, Saks and Proenza Schouler hosted an intimate dinner at Chateau Marmont in Los Angeles to celebrate the launch of the designer’s Spring Summer 2024 Collection at Saks. A slew of VIPs including Awkwafina, Gia Coppola, and Camille Rowe joined co-hosts Jack McCollough, Lazaro Hernandez, and Saks SVP of designer ready-to-wear Will Cooper. Guests began the night by sipping on cocktails on the terrace of the Chateau’s legendary penthouse overlooking Sunset Boulevard, followed by a three-course dinner. Proenza Schouler’s Spring Summer 2024 Collection is available for purchase now on Saks.com.

Aimee Song and Dani Michelle Jojo Korsh/BFA.com Awkwafina and Alex Israel Jojo Korsh/BFA.com Camille Rowe and Jack McCollough Jojo Korsh/BFA.com Devon Lee Carlson Jojo Korsh/BFA.com Devon Lee Carlson Jojo Korsh/BFA.com Honor Titus and Gia Coppola Jojo Korsh/BFA.com 1 / 6 INFO 1 / 6

Lacoste Celebrates The Miami Open

On March 19, Le Club Lacoste took over the Beach Bar at Soho Beach House Miami to celebrate the kickoff of the 2024 edition of the Miami Open presented by private bank Itaú. Guests included brand ambassadors Novak Djokovic, Daniil Medvedev, Grigor Dimitrov, and Lacoste’s latest signing, Arthur Fils. Lacoste transformed Soho House’s pool into a floating visual tennis court, complete with the brand’s signature crocodile. Guests donned the brand’s latest collections while enjoying French 75s and Cecconi's bites, served by staff dressed in the brand's tournament collection. DJs Xwnia Wolf and Mia Moretti provided music for the party.

Getty Images for Lacoste Arthur Fils Getty Images for Lacoste Caroline Hu Getty Images for Lacoste Daniil Medvedev Getty Images for Lacoste Grigor Dimitrov Getty Images for Lacoste Mia Moretti Getty Images for Lacoste Novak Djokovic Getty Images for Lacoste Rachel Apollonio Getty Images for Lacoste Tessah Andrianjafitrimo and Ugo Humbert Getty Images for Lacoste 1 / 9 INFO 1 / 9

Everlane & Marques Almeida Host An Intimate Dinner

On March 20, Everlane creative director Mathilde Mader and Marques Almeida founders Marta Marques and Paulo Almeida hosted an intimate dinner at TIWA Gallery in Tribeca in celebration of the launch of Everlane x Marques Almeida collaboration. Guests got a sneak peek of the collection while enjoying music by Felix Martin of Hot Chip and sipping on specialty cocktails called “The Marques,” “The Almeida,” and “The Everlane” by beverage director Yana Volfson. Chef Camille Becerra curated a seasonal and sustainable menu infused with a Portuguese flair, featuring tinned fish by Minnow, olive-oil-poached swordfish, poached oranges, pastel de nata, and more. Notable guests include Katie Holmes, Ella Emhoff, Bambi Northwood-Blyth, Natalie and Dylana Suarez, and Gabrielle Richardson, all wearing Everlane.