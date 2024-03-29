Kelsea Ballerini & Chase Stokes Get Lovey-Dovey At Armani Beauty & More Party Photos You Missed

This is FOMO, your destination for the best party photos from each week’s most fabulous events. Live the IRL fun URL, ahead.

Armani Beauty Celebrates The Launch of Prisma Glass

On March 22, Armani hosted a party to celebrate the launch of their latest product Prisma Glass, a new gloss combining a mirror shine with a volumizing, pillowy effect. Held at the Sheats-Goldstein Residence in Los Angeles, Armani brought together Kelsea Ballerini, Chase Stokes, Lili Reinhart, Victoria Monet, and more. Ladies of Leisure with Tove Lo provided music for the evening.

YSL Beauty Celebrates the Launch of Loveshine Lipstick

YSL Beauty celebrated Dua Lipa as its newly appointed Global Makeup Ambassador during the launch of YSL LOVESHINE, the brand’s new lip collection. On March 25, YSL turned Parisian club Silencio Club into the YSL Loveshine Club with DJ sets by MYGAL, Alex Chapman, and Chloé Caillet. The night was a star-studded affair, with Lourdes Leon and Gabbriette in attendance alongside Lipa.

An Evening at Nanushka Hosted by Sandra Sandor & Sophia Roe

On March 27 in New York City, Budapest-based fashion house Nanushka hosted an elegant soirée at Nanushka’s Soho store. Partygoers, including Arianna Margulis, Deon Hinton, Jian DeLeon, and Gabrielle Richardson, enjoyed cocktails and aura readings, along with music by Amrit Tietz and a curated menu of hors d'oeuvres by Sophia Roe.

WhatsApp Celebrates Short Film Premiere With A Dinner

On March 28, WhatsApp released Happiness and Love: A True Story on WhatsApp, a short film highlighting Syrian-American writer Layla Faraj, who won the New York Times Modern Love College Essay Contest winner for “My Plea for a Sixth Love Language.” The film chronicles how WhatsApp helped her family stay connected when conflict arose in Syria. Co-hosted with Zaynab Issa and Faraj, WhatsApp hosted an intimate Iftar dinner at Huda in Williamsburg dedicated to young Middle Eastern and Muslim creatives. Held during Ramadan, dinner guests like Avantika, Noor Tagouri, Nasim Lahbichi, and more broke fast together.

Ugg Celebrates Spring Summer 2024 “Feels Like Ugg” Campaign

UGG celebrated the launch of its new Venture Daze Collection fronted by model and designer Kailand Morris with an exclusive dinner and after party at Noho hotspot Indochine on March 28. Guests including, Sean Koons, Isan Elba, Lily Chee, and Alexander Roth, enjoyed sounds by Hank Korsan, Brent McKeever, Lilith Soros, and Elias Becker. UGG also worked with artist and designer Ally Iseman to custom tattoo UGG footwear on site for guests.