Kaia Gerber’s Hidden Identities Project Takes Over Dover Street Market

Kaia Gerber and Guido Palau took over the ground floor of New York’s Dover Street Market on May 4 for a special book signing of their collaborative project Hidden Identities. Grace Coddington and Marc Jacobs came out to support the work, which features never-before-seen and intentionally pixelated images of Gerber wearing a technicolor wigs as a documentation of Palau’s timeless creative vision.

Saks And Stella McCartney Celebrate “Stellabration” Capsule Collection Launch

Stella McCartney hosted an intimate dinner at L’Avenue at Saks to celebrate the launch of her exclusive “Stellabration” capsule at Saks. The intimate May 5 dinner treated guests like Jeff Koons and Venus Williams to a mariachi band, a tequila cart, life size Saks and Stella McCartney piñatas, and custom Saks x Stella bottles of Casamigos — all a nod to the Cinco de Mayo event date. The limited-edition “Stellabration” capsule revisits red carpet dresses from the British designer’s archive, which were recreated for Saks in midnight tones alongside crystal-embellished accessories including hits Falabella bag and Elsa kitten heels.

Sarabande Foundation Hosts “Woven” Dinner To Celebrate Emerging Fashion Talent

Lee Alexander McQueen’s Sarabande Foundation held a special “Woven” dinner at The Standard, East Village on May 8 to celebrate the debut of its public mentoring event What Now? which which nurtures emerging artistic and fashion talent through scholarships, subsidized working spaces, and more. Guests enjoyed dinner at the hotel’s penthouse and took in the panoramic view of the city skyline. They were also invited to take home their limited edition Sarabande plate designed by Daniel Roseberry for Schiaparelli, Tim Burton, Sir Ridley Scott, Jake Chapman, Alexander McQueen, and Francesca Amfitheatrof.

MoMA PS1 Throws Annual Gala After Party

On May 8, the New York art world headed to Long Island City for MoMA PS1’s annual gala after party. The 2024 edition of the event was a blowout from start to finish. DJ TT warmed up the crowd as guests threw back lychee jello shots and snacked on mangos and tajín. By the time Bearcat hopped behind the decks, the crowd had fully let loose. The energy continued with a vibey set by the night’s headliner and raver favorite Bobby Beethoven, who closed out the night with a bang.