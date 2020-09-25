When you want to relax — really and truly relax — making a trip to a spa is one of the most common, if not logical, ways to go. Whether you choose to be enveloped in calming essential oils during a gentle massage, or hop around from hot tub to sauna for a full afternoon of schvitz, spas inherently offer a sense of peace, calm, and clarity in an otherwise chaotic world.

For those who take this type of relaxation extremely seriously (and for those that should, but rarely do), there are hundreds of spas and resorts around the country that take the whole concept to the next level. From breathtaking mountain views and private stone pools, to celebrity-approved facials and exhilarating water-front activities, treating yourself to a premium spa experience is one of the best ways to fully immerse yourself in self-care.

Considering you'll usually find these types of spas in remote locations — and with typically pricey rates — making a good old road trip out of it allows you to experience the much-needed disconnection on your way there and back, too. Plus, while remote spa locations have basically instilled social distancing procedures as part of the inherent experience, resorts have stepped up protocol to ensure your worries are kept at bay.

Ahead, check out seven of the most road-trip worthy spas and resorts across the country, from coast to coast.

Home to the 30,000 square foot Seawater Spa, Gurney's offers a surreal, private beach-front escape just three hours from Manhattan. The space, loved by locals and tourists alike, is currently undergoing renovations to transform its already impressive spa (see: ocean-fed saltwater pool) which is set to include eucalyptus oil-infused steam rooms and newly added treatment rooms to offer chromotherapy and hydrotherapy. When you're done getting pampered, Gurney's Beach Club will have a cabana waiting for you on the sand.

2. The Lodge At Woodloch; Hawley, Pennsylvania

Tucked away in the woods of Pennsylvania's Poconos, the Lodge at Woodloch is a cozy oasis complete with everything you'd expect from a resort spa — massages, body treatments, facials — as well as bonus treatments like float therapy and special treatments for pregnant people and men, specifically.

3. Old Edwards Inn & Spa; Highlands, North Carolina

Though located in the mountains of North Carolina, Old Edwards Inn & Spa could easily remind you of some secluded gem off the coast of France, thanks to its modern chateaux look and feel. Its award-winning spa offers holistic services — covering mind, body, and spirit — from acupuncture and craniosacral therapy to couples stone massages. The campus is complete with a golf course, wine garden, mineral pool, and more.

4. Lake Austin Spa Resort; Austin, Texas

Consider this spa resort a luxe, adult version of summer sleep-away camp. Located in Austin, Texas, Lake Austin offers the best in traditional beauty and wellness services alongside a whole host of outdoor activities that will align both your mind and body with the nature around you — from paddle boarding and lake-front yoga to sound immersion sessions and private consultations and workshops with on-site counselors who focus on everything from stress to life purpose.

5. Ojo Caliente Mineral Springs Resort & Spa; Ojo Caliente, New Mexico

Completely immersed in the breathtaking natural scenery New Mexico is known for, Ojo Caliente offers a total indoor-outdoor experience honoring the sacred grounds on which it stands. Follow in the footsteps of travelers that have taken refuge on the land for centuries for healing and rejuvenation by enjoying soaking in the legendary hot springs, hiking and biking trails on the resort's 1,100 acres, and taking advantage of the spa's customizable services.

With its vast offerings and stunning views of the Sonoran Desert, Civana Wellness is a place many would chose to stay forever in a world where money is a non-issue. The guest rooms look straight out of an interior design coffee table book, over 70 classes — from pilates to meditation — are offered on a weekly basis, and world-renowned chefs are on-site to cook meals you'll be trying to recreate as soon as you leave. Its spa is rooted in the belief that water heals, offering special services ranging from a hydrotherapy thermal circuit, cool waterfall shower, and a sauna delivering humidity and heat to reset the skin, mind, and body.

7. The Oasis at Death Valley; Death Valley, California

Set inside the Death Valley National Park, mission-style Oasis resort offers a straight-from-the-movies hideaway, surrounded by towering palm trees, natural spring-fed swimming pools and streams, and lush greenery make it easy to fully lean into relaxation. Dating back to the 1920s, the resort has been reimagined with a luxe wellness center, complete with a long list of massages and special treatments.