12 Weed Accessories To Elevate Your Cannabis Game
12 Weed Accessories For A Chill 4/20

Step up your cannabis game with 12 chiller-approved weed accessories for 4/20, and beyond.

On the onset of Taurus season lies the world’s most secretly earnest holiday: 4/20. It’s a day for kicking back, when we can all engage in America’s true favorite pasttime: getting a little stoned. (Don’t forget to imbibe at 4/20’s official time: 4:20, a.m. or p.m., even both.) Thankfully, weed is now legal in almost half of the U.S., and even the embarrassingly slow to adopt legal cannabis seem to be getting the hint.

Despite whether federal law says it’s cool to get a little high, where there’s a will there’s a way. While many of us started out smoking with apple pipes and water bottle bongs, legal cannabis has ushered in a new wave of extremely cute weed accessories and ingestible treats over the last decade. No longer is stoner style synonymous with a ‘70s head shop aesthetic. Now, smoking accessories look as in place at a trendy furniture store as they do on your coffee table. Take Edie Parker’s glass pipes that belong in the Museum of Modern Art, or Cann, the cannabis tonic that gets you subtly and socially stoned at a party.

Ahead, find NYLON’s favorite, 4/20-friendly gifts for the stoners in your life.

YewYew Cloud Grinder

A grinder is one of the less glamorous parts of being a weed smoker. Its only job after grinding is to look inoffensive — but Yew Yew gives us nothing but the best ceramic and silicone in sky blue, lime green, bubblegum, and electric purple for stoners with style. - Sophia June, culture writer

Tulip 7 Piece Set

Chillers can be organized, type-A freaks, too. - Layla Halabian, culture editor

THNK1994 Mary Kate and Ash-Tray

From the THNK1994 glitterati comes not only my favorite smoking accessory, but one of my favorite pieces of household decor. (It can easily be used as a pill holder, or as they note: to hold bowls of cigarettes at your wedding.) Ashing out a joint in the Mary-Kate and Ash tray is a crowd pleaser every time — and even funnier post-smoke. - SJ

Edie Parker Balloon Pipe

It’s as if Edie Parker bravely asked “What if you could smoke out of the Loewe balloon heels?” when designing their Balloon Pipe — and for that, I thank them. - LH

Sackville & Co. Blue Rolling Papers

Sackville is like the Rolex of cannabis accessories: timeless, classic, so, so shiny. Their rolling papers are a solid, no-frills choice, except for one tiny surprise: they’re blue on the outside. - SJ

Lana Del Rey Brass Lighter

From the certified genius who brought you “High By The Beach” comes a slinky brass lighter to burn everything from joints to bridges. - LH

Bogart Pack

There’s nothing worse than the FOMO that occurs when everyone takes a smoke break. Instead of taking up cigarettes, I whip out a Bogart pre-roll, which has all of the aesthetic benefits of a cigarette but won’t age you prematurely. (There, I said it!) - SJ

Anecdote Candles High Society

No, this candle doesn’t contain real cannabis, but its earthy notes of grass and cedar will bring forth a full-bodied relaxation that’s the next best thing. - LH

Edie Parker Ice Pipe

Once again everyone’s favorite cute stoner brand is making the cutest stoner accessories in the game, but with the Ice Pipe their art has reached new highs. - SJ

WYLD Huckleberry Gummies

In a saturated cannabis gummy market, Wyld’s offerings stand out for their delicate flavorings and a giggly, yet totally manageable high. I appreciate the refined packaging, which makes me feel like I’m reaching for a delightful confection versus an edible. - LH

The Cann Starter Pack

There are few earthly delights greater than cracking open a Cann at the end of the workday — for the first, subtle high that’s got you feeling as bubbly as its subtle carbonation, and as naturally interesting as its bespoke flavor combos. - SJ

Weed: Everything You Want To Know But Are Always Too Stoned To Ask

Let journalist Michelle Lhooq guide you through everything you could possibly want to know about weed, including stoner etiquette, recipes, insights from renowned chillers, and more.