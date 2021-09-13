Billie Eilish Made Her Met Gala Debut An Homage To Old Hollywood Glam

Billie Eilish made her Met Gala debut on September 13, arriving at the red carpet to celebrate the Costume Institute’s exhibition In America: A Lexicon of Fashion.

The 19-year-old star made the most out of her Met Gala debut — she’s also one of the evening’s four co-chairs — and wore a flowing peach Oscar de la Renta gown, complete with a glamorous train. Eilish also had her blonde locks in a short, à la Marilyn Monroe.

Eilish said that her choice to go full glam was a long time coming. “It was time,” she said, noting that she finally felt confident enough to embrace Old Hollywood glamour. Additionally, she only agreed to wear the princess-y Oscar de la Renta gown on one condition: the brand stopped using fur.

Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic/Getty Images

