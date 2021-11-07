70 Bougie Gifts Under $30 That Seem Way More Expensive Than They Are

Whether you’re shopping for a holiday, birthday, or housewarming party, finding gifts for loved ones can pose a challenge. Of course, it would be fun to gift our family and friends with tropical vacations, fancy cars, and hi-tech gadgets, but that isn’t always an option. Luckily, there are tons of bougie gifts on Amazon that seem way more expensive than they actually are — in fact, every item on this list is under $30.

In my humble opinion, the best gifts you can give people are the ones they would never think of buying for themselves, but will get tons of use out of. That’s why you’ll find lots of innovative gadgets below, like this insulated water bottle that has a built-in Bluetooth speaker and these smart light bulbs that can change color or be set on a schedule with a simple voice command. You’ll also find several simple home upgrades that will help your friends achieve the living space of their dreams. From this set of silky soft satin bed sheets to a fluffy faux sheepskin rug, these products can make anyone feel like they live in the lap of luxury.

Whether you’re shopping for a friend, family member, or colleague, you’ll be sure to find an awesome yet affordable present on Amazon that they’ll absolutely love. After all, who doesn’t enjoy feeling a little bougie every now and then?

1 A Complete Set Of Professional-Grade Makeup Brushes BS-MALL Makeup Brush Set Amazon $15 See On Amazon While most of us aren’t professional makeup artists, there’s no reason we shouldn’t be applying our cosmetics with professional-grade brushes. This highly rated set includes 18 different pieces, including eyeliner brushes, angled brushes, blender brushes, and more. The bristles on each brush are made of soft nylon, while the easy-grip handles are made of alloy and wood. Plus, you get a compact carrying case to keep all your brushes in one place.

2 These Satin Bed Sheets That Are So Luxurious CozyLux Satin Bed Sheet Set Amazon $27 See On Amazon Made from a lustrous satin, these bed sheets have a silky smooth texture that feels great against your skin. Lightweight and wrinkle-resistant, the set comes with a fitted sheet, flat sheet, and two matching pillowcases. The subtly shiny texture adds a sophisticated look to any bedroom. Available sizes: Twin, Full, Queen, King

Available colors: 6

3 A Fluffy Faux Sheepskin Rug That’s The Definition Of Cozy HLZHOU Soft Faux Fur Rug Amazon $12 See On Amazon Gift someone with the luxurious look and feel of sheepskin without the lofty price tag. One side of this fluffy area rug is piled high with fuzzy faux fur, while the other side features a smooth suede backing. Drape this rug over your chair, on the floor, or over the foot of your bed to add a cozy touch to your living space. Besides natural white and gray, this rug is also available in unique spotted patterns. Available sizes: 4

Available colors: 4

4 The Ultimate Gift For Bath Enthusiasts LifeAround2Angels Bath Bombs Gift Set Amazon $27 See On Amazon Here’s a gift set for that person in your life who is low-key obsessed with bath bombs. You get 12 handcrafted bath bombs in a variety of different scents, including lavender, coconut, mango, and rose. Each one is infused with moisturizing ingredients that soften skin while you soak. Simply place a bomb into your hot bath, and enjoy the swirling colors and heavenly fragrance.

5 A Dazzling 51-Piece Jewelry Set In Silver & Gold AROIC Gold Silver Jewelry Set (51 Pieces) Amazon $19 See On Amazon Featuring a mix of gold and silver bracelets, earrings, and necklaces, this affordable jewelry set makes for an unforgettable present. The lightweight jewelry pieces can be mixed and matched for a fully customizable look. You get 51 pieces in a set, allowing you to even gift specific jewelry to your friends while keeping your favorite pieces for yourself (shhhh, we won’t tell anyone).

6 This Lunar-Inspired Hanging Wall Decor BASE ROOTS Hammered Metal Moon Garland Amazon $20 See On Amazon Inspired by the phases of the moon, this unique hammered metal garland features delicate hanging shapes with a gold finish. It easily affixes to the wall with nails, pins, or hooks, with the option to hang it vertically or horizontally. The celestial wall decor adds a whimsical touch to any bedroom, living room, or dorm room, and it even comes in an adorable little gift box.

7 The Touch-Sensor Lamp With USB Ports & Outlets Sailstar Touch-Sensitive Lamp With USB Ports Amazon $29 See On Amazon This desk or bedside lamp looks great as a design piece, but it’s also super functional. The base is touch-sensitive, so you can turn it on and off and toggle through three brightness settings with just the tap of your finger. Even better, it has two built-in USB ports and two AC outlets, so you can power all your devices right there. Available colors and styles: 5

8 A Pair Of Fan-Favorite Wireless Earbuds With A Charging Case TOZO Bluetooth 5.0 Wireless Earbuds and Charging Case Amazon $30 See On Amazon Designed with Bluetooth 5.0 technology, these water-resistant earbuds can quickly sync up with your smart device for a wireless audio experience. Discreet and comfy, these are a cost-effective alternative to more expensive brands, yet they’ve earned a 4.4-star overall rating afte 250,000 reviews. The buds even come with their own charging case that powers them up on-the-go, so you get a full 30 hours of play time.

9 The Bluetooth Speaker That’s Water-Resistant For Use In The Shower SoundBot HD Water Proof Bluetooth 4.0 Speaker Amazon $15 See On Amazon Suitable for both indoor and outdoor use, this Bluetooth speaker has a water-resistant shell that protects it from splashes and spills. A large suction attachment allows you to place this speaker anywhere, including your bathroom wall — because who doesn’t love to rock out to some tunes in the shower? A set of buttons on the front of the unit allow you to take phone calls, pause your music, and adjust the volume with ease. Available colors: 5

10 This Cushy Pillow That Makes Bath Night Even More Relaxing LuxStep Bathtub Pillow Amazon $28 See On Amazon For those who live for a relaxing bath, this pillow is a game changer. Complete with a thick cushion and neck roll, the pillow creates the perfect amount of support for your head and shoulders while you soak. Made from a breathable and fast-drying mesh fabric, this bath pillow can be easily attached to your tub with the included suction cups. Available colors: 3

11 A Sleek Bathtub Tray With Space For All The Essentials Sen Yi Bao Bamboo Bathtub Tray Amazon $30 See On Amazon Another great gift for bath lovers, this sleek bathtub caddy is made from water-resistant bamboo and has compartments for a mug, wine glass, tablet, book, and smartphone. The caddy expands from 27.5 inches to 41.3 inches, allowing you to adjust the width to fit over any tub. With a streamlined design, this tray also adds a chic touch to your bathroom’s decor.

12 This 2-Tier Organizer For Any Room In The House GOBAM Countertop Organizer Amazon $29 See On Amazon Give the gift of organization with this minimalist bamboo organizer. This double-tiered shelf adds a natural touch to any space — place it in the bathroom to hold cosmetics, in the kitchen for use as a spice rack, or in your bedroom as a mini bookshelf. It’s also water-resistant, so you can place it by your sink to hold soaps and lotions. Available sizes: 2

13 A Trio Of Modern Storage Bins That Double As Decor DECOMOMO Foldable Storage Bins (3-Pack) Amazon $25 See On Amazon These storage bins look so modern and stylish, you’ll actually want to display them in your home. Made from a soft cotton-blend fabric, the three bins each have a set of faux leather handles for easy carrying. They’re available in a variety of colors, from neutral gray to soft lavender to navy blue. Plus, when you aren’t using them, the bins collapse flat, so you can save on closet space. Available sizes and styles: 13

Available colors: 18

14 The Hardcover Journal That Reviewers Love Lemome Hardcover Writing Notebook with Pocket + Page Dividers Amazon $15 See On Amazon Boasting an average rating of 4.8 out of five stars on Amazon, this hardcover journal is sturdy, well-made, and a great deal (much cheaper than comparable journals). Perfect for taking notes or just recording your thoughts, it features a pen holder on the spine and 180 sheets of wide-ruled paper. “The quality of the notebook is fantastic especially given the price,” one reviewer wrote. “The paper is excellent quality, much thicker than other brands, and has a very smooth feel allowing the pen to glide effortlessly across the page.” Available colors: 5

15 A Set Of Rumi Oracle Cards That Speak To The Soul Rumi Oracle: An Invitation into the Heart of the Divine Amazon $22 See On Amazon For the spiritually curious, this set of Rumi Oracle cards makes a thoughtful, potentially life-changing gift. The set of 44 cards includes Rumi poetry translations that speak to the heart and soul. Every card in this deck is complete with a gorgeous illustration, depicting powerful symbols and images that are intended to inspire personal growth.

16 These Minimalist Hair Clips That Are Chic & Practical QIEIMUFHD Minimalist Hair Clips (Set of 10) Amazon $8 See On Amazon When it comes to fashion, sometimes less really is more. Case in point? These minimalist hair clips that are chic but simple enough to wear every day. Featuring a variety of silver and gold shapes like feathers, moons, and triangles, this 10-piece set can elevate any outfit, any day of the week. Use them to adorn braids, ponytails, and elegant half-up, half-down hairstyles.

17 This All-Time Favorite Hair Brush That’s Designed For Curls Denman Hair Brush for Curly Hair Amazon $20 See On Amazon Designed with curly-haired folks in mind, this classic hair brush with high ratings has smooth nylon bristles that gently separate strands without damaging or pulling. Ideal for styling, detangling, and defining curls, the half-round brush has seven rows of round-ended pins set into a natural rubber bed, with a teardrop-shaped handle that allows for a better grip.

18 A Set Of Towels That Are Super Soft & Absorbent TRIDENT Soft and Plush Towel Set (6 Pieces) Amazon $30 See On Amazon No home is complete without a set of towels you really love to use, and this set is guaranteed to make that a reality. Made from 100% cotton, reviewers have reported that the colors are “vibrant” and the towels become “softer and fluffier” with each wash. With this set, you get two matching bath towels, two hand towels, and two washcloths, but you can also opt for other various combos. Available sets: 9

Available colors: 14

19 These Exfoliating Peel Pads That Make Skin Look Radiant Nip + Fab Glycolic Night Pads (60 Count) Amazon $11 See On Amazon Making your skin glow has never been easier, thanks to these glycolic peel pads that cost a fraction of similar options — and they’ve still earned high ratings from reviewers. A great buy for your friend who loves all things beauty, the pads are infused with glycolic, salicylic, and lactic acids, which work together to resurface skin, so it looks like you just had a facial.

20 This Protective Display Case For Glasses CO-Z Glasses Organizer Amazon $19 See On Amazon Know someone who has a collection of sunglasses or prescription glasses? This protective display case is a great gift. With space for up to eight pairs, it’s lined in soft, velvety material to prevent damage to lenses or frames, and the clear lid protects them from dust while still offering a good view of what’s inside.

21 A Security Key That Keeps Your Online Accounts Safe Yubico FIDO Security Key Amazon $25 See On Amazon When it comes to the internet, you can never have too many security measures. This USB key creates a physical layer of security to your online accounts, including Gmail, Dropbox, Outlook, and more. Just insert the key into your USB-A port, press the touch-based identification pad, and you’re good to go. A convenient key hole on one end makes it easy to carry this device around on your key ring.

22 The Reusable Notebook With Digital Storage Options Rocketbook Wave Smart Notebook Amazon $21 See On Amazon Using simple phone-scanning technology, this smart notebook is actually able to transmit your handwritten notes to iCloud, Google Drive, Dropbox, and more cloud services. Once you upload your notes online, you can place the Rocketbook in the microwave to wipe all 80 pages clean and start over. Great for doodlers, busy students, and those who like to take notes in meetings, this journal eliminates the need to lug around a bunch of heavy notebooks.

23 A Light-Up Water Bottle With A Built-In Speaker ICEWATER 3-in-1 Smart Water Bottle Amazon $30 See On Amazon While it might look like your average water bottle, this one actually has a built-in Bluetooth speaker that allows you to listen to music on the go. As if that wasn’t cool enough, the water bottle also has a glowing light that reminds you to stay hydrated throughout the day. It holds up to 18 ounces, and has a carrying handle for easy portability. Available colors: 3

24 This DIY Electronic Lock Kit That Secures Valuables In A Cabinet WOOCH RFID Electronic Cabinet Lock Kit Amazon $14 See On Amazon Secure your valuables — or even just your favorite snacks — inside your wooden cabinets with this electronic lock kit that’s quick and easy to set up. The battery-powered lock comes with two cards and two tags, each of which can be used to open it up. Also included in the kit is an emergency power cable, so the lock will still work even if the batteries run out.

25 A Sleek Electric Toothbrush That’s Perfect For Travel Sonicare Philips One Toothbrush Amazon $25 See On Amazon Complete with a streamlined carrying case, this electric toothbrush can travel with you anywhere. Powered by a single AAA battery, the toothbrush creates micro-vibrations that allow the tapered bristles to deep clean your teeth, and the timer lets you know when you’re done. You’ll never want to go back to a traditional toothbrush again. Available colors: 7

26 The Coffee Maker For Cold Brew Lovers SAMBANGAN Cold Brew Iced Coffee Maker Amazon $29 See On Amazon Making your own batch of delicious cold brew coffee has never been easier, thanks to this iced coffee maker that has a dual filtration system. The glass carafe can be placed directly in the refrigerator, with an airtight lid that preserves the coffee’s freshness for up to two weeks. It’s the perfect gift for the iced coffee lover in your life (even if that person is you).

27 This Sophisticated Essential Oil Diffuser Jack & Rose Essential Oil Diffuser Amazon $30 See On Amazon With an elegant design, this essential oil diffuser also serves as a piece of decor for the living room, bathroom, or bedroom. Ideal for spaces up to 480 square feet, the whisper-quiet unit provides soothing aromatherapy mist for up to 20 hours on a single fill. Simply add water and a few drops of your favorite essential oils, and enjoy the relaxing fragrance. Available colors: 4

28 An Adjustable Laptop Stand With A Bonus Phone Holder LIFELONG Adjustable Laptop Stand Amazon $13 See On Amazon If someone you know works in front of a computer all day, this ergonomic laptop stand can help keep them comfortable. Compatible with all laptops ranging from 10 to 17 inches, it has several adjustable heights and angles, and it rotates a full 360 degrees, so you can show the screen to someone else. Plus, there’s a built-in slot to hold a phone, too. Available colors: 2

29 This Tripod With A Built-In Ring Light JACKYLED Dimmable LED Ringlight Amazon $30 See On Amazon Content creators, beauty vloggers, and work-from-home employees could all benefit from this LED ring light with an adjustable tripod. There are three light settings — warm, cool, and natural — as well as multiple brightness levels to pick from. It even comes with a handheld remote, so you can adjust the light without getting up.

30 The Cooling Memory Foam Pillow That’s Loft-Adjustable SUPA MODERN Cooling Shredded Memory Foam Pillow Amazon $29 See On Amazon Filled with shredded gel memory foam, this squishy pillow not only supports your head and neck — it keeps you cool too. The cover is made from a temperature-regulating bamboo fabric that keeps you comfortable, and you can adjust the loft of the pillow by removing any shredded filling from the case.

31 A Portable Fan You Can Wear Around Your Neck FrSara Bladeless Neck Fan Amazon $19 See On Amazon This compact fan is designed to fit around your neck, providing you with a gentle breeze wherever you go. The rechargeable unit is sleek and streamlined, discreetly resting on your shoulders. With three adjustable wind speeds and a flexible design, this fan is a must-have for warm offices, sports games, and sunny-day hikes. Available colors: 12

32 This Fun-Sized Waffle Maker That Comes In Tons Of Styles Dash Mini Waffle Maker Machine Amazon $18 See On Amazon With a cooking surface that’s just 4 inches wide, this compact griddle creates adorable mini waffles in minutes. Perfect for dorm rooms, RVs, and small apartment kitchens, the waffle maker barely takes up any space in your cupboard. As an added bonus, it comes in tons of fun colors and patterns, like leopard spots and galaxy print. Besides waffles, you can also whip up hash browns, paninis, and even bite-sized pizzas. Available color and styles: 20

33 An Outlet Extender With Multiple Plugs TESSAN Multi-Plug Outlet Extender with USB Ports Amazon $15 See On Amazon Space-saving and economical, this outlet extender allows you to charge multiple devices at once. Much more compact than a traditional power strip, it’s equipped with four AC outlets and three USB ports, so you’ll have lots of plug-in space, but with minimal bulk.

34 The Memory Foam Travel Pillow With A Twist Lucear Twist Memory Foam Travel Pillow Amazon $21 See On Amazon Here’s a memory foam travel pillow with a literal twist. The soft log-shaped cushion has the ability to bend into whatever shape you want, allowing you to get the right support you need. Ideal for road trips, train rides, and long flights, the velvet-covered pillow can be conformed into a headrest, a leg support, and a lumbar pillow. It makes a fantastic present for that jet-setting friend or family member that’s always on the go.

35 These Message Boards That Attach To Your Monitor MINSA Monitor Message Boards (Set of 2) Amazon $13 See On Amazon These monitor message boards elevate any work-from-home setup, providing the perfect place to keep notes, memos, and reminders. The smooth acrylic boards secure to the sides of your monitor with adhesive backing, and the set comes with one for the left side and one for the right. Plus, there’s a mini shelf on the bottom of each one that’s perfect for holding a phone or pack of sticky notes.

36 The Charcoal Bags That Freshen The Air Naturally NIYIKOW Bamboo Charcoal Air-Purifying Bags (4-Pack) Amazon $17 See On Amazon For those who prefer to freshen the air without fragrances, these natural bamboo charcoal bags work wonders. Bamboo is known for its absorbent qualities, and can remove and neutralize unwanted odors. You get four bags in a pack, so you can place them all around your home, or even use them in your car or refrigerator. Just place the pouches out in the sun for an hour once a month to keep them fresh.

37 A Single-Serve Shake & Slushie Maker That Works In Minutes Zoku Slush and Shake Maker Amazon $23 See On Amazon The ideal gift for that special someone with a sweet tooth, this shake maker can whip up slushies, milkshakes, and smoothies in just a few minutes. Just freeze the inner core for eight hours, then place it in the drink holder with your ingredients. Using the included scraper, combine the ice with the liquid and voila! You’ve got a delicious frozen treat that can be enjoyed straight out of the cup. Available colors: 5

38 This Mini Desktop Fan That Reviewers Adore SmartDevil Small Personal USB Desk Fan Amazon $14 See On Amazon With over 8,000 perfect five-star ratings on Amazon, this mini desktop fan sure has a lot of fans (pun intended). Measuring just 4.7 inches wide and 4 inches tall, the compact, quiet fan provides a gentle breeze in your office, bedroom, or wherever else you decide to place it. The USB-powered motor has three adjustable speeds, so you can control the amount of wind the fan produces. Available colors: 3

39 The Personal Blender That Doubles As A To-Go Cup La Reveuse Smoothies Blender Personal Amazon $24 See On Amazon When you’re working with minimal kitchen space, it’s important to downsize whenever you can. That’s why this personal blender is such an amazing gift for people with compact kitchens. It whips up smoothies, shakes, and blended cocktails, without any of the bulkiness of a traditional blender. Plus, the blending container doubles as a serving cup — just pop on the sports lid and take your blended beverage with you. Available colors: 3

40 A 6-Pack Of Portable Purse Hooks With Pretty Designs BEAVO Foldable Handbag Hangers (6-Pack) Amazon $17 See On Amazon Keep purses, handbags, and totes off the ground with these foldable hangers that hold up to 22 pounds each. Each hanger has a weighted base with a pretty floral design, as well as an extendable hook that supports your bag above the floor. Use them at home, at a restaurant, in the office... The list goes on. You get six in a pack, so you can distribute them among your friends.

41 This Ice Tray & Bin Combo That’s Perfect For Crowds JYTEE Ice Cube Bin Scoop Trays Amazon $17 See On Amazon A single ice tray just won’t cut it when there’s more than a few of you, which is why this ice cube tray and bin combo is so great. The tray makes 32 square ice cubes at a time — once they’re frozen, simply place them in the bin below for easy access. Then, the tray is free to make more ice cubes, and the cycle continues. The included scoop makes it easy to add ice to your drink without using your hands.

42 This Sponge Holder That Also Dispenses Dish Soap LIFEEZY Dish Soap Dispenser and Sponge Holder Amazon $10 See On Amazon This sponge holder dispenses the perfect amount of dish soap every single time — just press the sponge down. When not in use, you can place your sponge in the top tray to keep it out of the sink. “I am in love with anything that makes my counters less cluttered and more visually pleasing, this definitely delivers!” one reviewer wrote. “The design is pleasing, it functions as expected, and the family all loves it.”

43 A 16-Pack Of K-Beauty Sheet Masks For An At-Home Spa Night Dermal Korea Facial Sheet Masks (16-Pack) Amazon $12 See On Amazon Surprisingly budget-friendly, this 16-pack of K-beauty sheet masks has racked up more than 18,000 perfect five-star reviews. Ideal for any self-care aficionado, the set includes options like cucumber to soothe redness, charcoal to deeply cleanse pores, and a vitamin blend to brighten skin.

44 This Bamboo Cheese Board That Comes With Utensils Casafield Organic Bamboo Cheese Board Set Amazon $23 See On Amazon For the host with the most, there’s this cheese board set made from organic bamboo. Along with space for your brie and English cheddar, there are compartments for charcuterie, fruit, and other snacks. The best part? There’s a hidden drawer with four cheese-serving utensils.

45 Some Exfoliating Silicone Brushes That Massage Your Scalp Cbiumpro Scalp Massagers (2-Pack) Amazon $6 See On Amazon The flexible silicone bristles on these scalp brushes are super effective in exfoliating the scalp and improving circulation — and they feel so good to use in the shower. Each brush has an easy-grip handle that keeps it securely on your hand, even when you’re all sudsed up. Suitable for all hair types, these brushes can be gifted to anyone in your family — even your dog. Available colors: 7

46 This Car Phone Mount That’s Reviewer-Approved iOttie One-Touch Car Phone Mount Amazon $20 See On Amazon Keep your phone within easy view by placing it in this mount that suctions to the dash. The highly rated holder pivots and has a telescoping arm that extends from 5 to 8 inches, so you can find the best angle. When you get to your destination, the one-touch mechanism makes it easy to remove your phone.

47 A Weighted Blanket That Helps You Sleep Mooka Weighted Blanket Amazon $24 See On Amazon Filled with dense glass beads, this weighted cotton blanket is like giving the gift of a warm, comforting hug. The 15-pound blanket provides gentle pressure all over your body, helping you sink into a deeper state of relaxation. When not in use, you can easily fold the blanket up and stash it in the included storage bag.

48 The Lightweight Sunscreen That Won’t Feel Oily Paula's Choice Extra Care Oil-Free Face & Body Sunscreen Amazon $17 See On Amazon Paula’s Choice is a cult-favorite skin-care brand, and this sunscreen is a cut above its competitors. Not only is the lightweight formula sweat- and water-resistant, but it’s boosted by skin-soothing antioxidants as well as kaolin clay to absorb oil and aloe to add hydration. The SPF-50 sunscreen has a non-greasy, matte finish, and can be used on both the body and face.

49 This Electric Wine Bottle Opener That Makes Uncorking Easy Secura Electric Wine Opener Amazon $21 See On Amazon Skip the frustrating task of trying to manually remove your wine cork by investing in this electric wine opener. The sleek unit can open up to 30 wine bottles on a single charge — just place the screw over the top of the bottle, press the button on the front, and watch as the cork magically pops right up. This makes a great gift for any wine lover in your life, saving them the time and elbow grease it takes to get that cork out.

50 A Fast-Drying Towel Made From Turkish Cotton DEMMEX Organic Turkish Cotton Towel Amazon $22 See On Amazon Made from organic Turkish cotton, this towel looks as good as it feels. The quick-drying, absorbent fabric is super soft against your skin, serving as an alternative to a traditional terrycloth towel. With tasseled sides and a cool woven striped pattern, it also makes a great picnic blanket, beach towel, or even a sarong. The blanket is available in 12 subtle shades, from beige to mint green to mustard yellow. Available colors: 12

51 The Bidet That Turns Your Bathroom Into A European Hotel Veken Fresh Water Ultra-Slim Bidet Amazon $29 See On Amazon While you might associate bidets with fancy homes or five-star hotels, you’d be surprised to learn that this bidet toilet attachment is under $30. Not only that, but it’s incredibly easy to install. It has two different settings, so you can switch between gentle and thorough spraying modes. Discreet and inconspicuous, this compact bidet blends into any bathroom setup.

52 This Smart Light Dimmer Switch That Can Be Voice-Activated Kasa Smart Dimmer Switch Amazon $17 See On Amazon Pair this smart light dimmer switch with any Amazon Alexa, Google Assistant, or Microsoft Cortana device, and you’ll be able to control the brightness of a light with a simple voice command. You can also control it from your smart device by syncing it up with the accompanying app. And not to worry — you can still operate the switch the old-fashioned way (with your hand).

53 A Magnetic Knife Holder That Frees Up Counter Space Modern Innovations Stainless Steel Magnetic Knife Bar Amazon $15 See On Amazon Not only does this wall-mounted stainless steel knife holder save on precious counter space, but it gives your kitchen a sophisticated edge. The heavy-duty knife bar can easily be affixed to your wall with the included installation hardware. Made with powerful magnets, the bar securely holds your knives at arm’s length. For those with small kitchens who love to cook, this knife holder makes a great gift.

54 The Projection Lamp That Creates Beautiful Indoor Sunsets Tsrarey Sunset Projection Lamp Amazon $19 See On Amazon Create the ultimate mood lighting with this projection lamp that emits beautiful orange, red, and yellow light. Perfect for at-home photo shoots, parties, or just hanging out at home, this lamp generates picturesque sunsets at any time of day, and it also makes for a great night light after the sun has gone down.

55 This Plug-In Device That Extends Wi-Fi Coverage TP-Link WiFi Extender Amazon $20 See On Amazon With so many people working from home these days, it’s important that your living space has reliable Wi-Fi in every room. This plug-in Wi-Fi extender boosts internet coverage up to 1,200 square feet, and connects up to 20 devices. For those living with family members and roommates, this gadget is incredibly useful and only takes a few seconds to set up. Say goodbye to Wi-Fi dead zones, and hello to reliable internet access.

56 A Nonslip Bath Mat Made Of Bamboo Bamfan Non-Slip Bamboo Bath Mat Amazon $29 See On Amazon Water-resistant and lightweight, this bath mat is made out of eco-friendly bamboo. The slatted design allows for proper water drainage, while soft rubber feet keep it from slipping around your floor. It’s much easier to clean than a traditional cloth mat, and it won’t become frayed or matted over time. Not to mention, it adds a sleek, natural touch to your bathroom decor.

57 These Motion-Sensor Lights You Can Stick Anywhere MCGOR LED Closet Lights (3-Pack) Amazon $25 See On Amazon Any living space would benefit from these stick-on LED light bars. They’re so easy to use — all you have to do is peel off the adhesive backing and place them wherever you want some extra visibility. Great for use inside closets, underneath kitchen cabinets, and along staircases, the motion-sensor lights have three different brightness levels. They can easily be dismounted and recharged with a USB cord.

58 This Unique Winding Candle That Lasts For 60 Hours Candle by the Hour 60-Hour Candle Amazon $24 See On Amazon This whimsical candle looks great as a charming piece of room decor, and due to its unique spiral form, it can burn for up to 60 hours before self-extinguishing. Made from all-natural beeswax, the candle sits atop a metal stand with an antique brass finish that gives it a rustic look. The clean-burning candle is unscented, making it a nice present for those who are sensitive to fragrances.

59 A Filtered Showerhead That Increases The Feeling Of Water Pressure Nosame High-Pressure Water-Saving Showerhead Amazon $18 See On Amazon This magical showerhead increases the feeling of water pressure, but actually saves water by up to 30%. How is this possible? While it may be easy to chalk it up to sorcery, it’s actually the result of the innovative micro-nozzle technology that makes the outlet holes both smaller and denser. The attachment also has a multi-layer filtration system that removes impurities, resulting in softer water that’s gentler on skin and hair. Available colors: 6

60 Some Planter Pots That Water Themselves Vanavazon Self-Watering Planter Pots (3-Pack) Amazon $17 See On Amazon Perfect for busy plant owners, these pots water your greenery for you while you’re away. Beneath each planter is a water basin with an absorbent cotton rope that infuses water into the soil. The 6-inch pots are ideal for herbs or smaller plants, keeping them hydrated for up to a week before needing a refill. Available colors: 2

61 This Toothbrush Organizer That Saves So Much Space Mspan Toothbrush Accessories Organizer Amazon $13 See On Amazon A decluttered bathroom is a happy bathroom, and who doesn’t want a happy bathroom? This wall-mounted toothbrush organizer has space for an electric toothbrush, two manual toothbrushes, toothpaste, and a razor. There are also two hooks for hanging brushes and shower loofahs. The sleek, all-white design looks good in any bathroom, keeping your toiletries off the counter and within arm’s reach.

62 An Outlet Extender With A Built-In Shelf ON2NO Surge Protector Wall Outlet Amazon $20 See On Amazon For the gadget-obsessed person in your life, this surge protector offers three AC outlets and four USB ports, along with a built-in shelf for holding devices while they charge. It also has a night light that automatically turns on at dusk, providing you with visibility. “This shelf socket works amazingly well,” one reviewer wrote. “If you are looking for a central location to charge and keep all of your electronic devices, this socket shelf is a no-brainer!”

63 These Magnetic Tiebacks For Your Curtains TECVINCI Magnetic Curtain Tiebacks (2-Pack) Amazon $9 See On Amazon Suitable for a wide range of curtains — from thick blackout drapes to sheers — these two tiebacks use strong magnets to clasp in place. Anyone with curtains in their home would appreciate these elegant-looking ties, especially since they come in an array of pretty colors like gold, olive, and wine red. When not in use, the tiebacks can be hung on your curtain rod. Available colors: 18

64 A Tablet Stand With Permanent Mounting Options Macally 2-in-1 Kitchen Tablet Stand & Wall Mount Amazon $25 See On Amazon Whether you’re reading a recipe, watching a TV show, or FaceTiming a loved one, keeping your tablet propped up can be a nuisance. That’s why this adjustable tablet stand makes such a great gift — it makes day-to-day tasks instantly easier. The versatile stand can be set up on your table, or you can mount it on the wall or even under your cabinet. Flexible joints allow you to position your tablet at any angle for hands-free convenience.

65 This TV Backlighting Kit That Turns Your Living Room Into A Theater Nexillumi TV Backlight Kit Amazon $14 See On Amazon Measuring 9.8 feet in length, this LED light strip can be placed behind your TV and controlled with the accompanying remote or your smartphone. The USB-powered lights can be set to one of 16 million different colors, and you can also have them sync up with your TV or music, shifting colors along with the changes in pitch. You can give this light strip kit to anyone who wants to upgrade their home entertainment setup.

66 Some Color-Changing Smart Bulbs LUMIMAN Smart Wi-Fi Light Bulbs (2-Pack) Amazon $18 See On Amazon A great gift idea for anyone who cares about lighting and mood, these smart light bulbs can be paired with your Amazon Alexa device and activated with a verbal command, or controlled via a smartphone app. The color-changing bulbs can also be synced up with your music, creating a light show based on the rhythm of your favorite tunes. With adjustable brightness and the option to set timers, these customizable light bulbs give you full power over the lighting in your home.

67 The Peel & Stick Wallpaper With A Cool Geometric Pattern MelunMer Geometric Peel-and-Stick Wallpaper Amazon $7 See On Amazon Maybe your friend has always wanted to switch up the walls in their home, but can’t commit to a full color swap. This peel-and-stick wallpaper is an easy, affordable way to breathe new life into a bedroom or living room without having to say yes to a permanent change. The white paper is embossed with a gold geometric design, and can even be cut down and used as an accent on drawers, washing machines, and kitchen backsplashes. Available colors: 2

68 This Self-Adhesive “Marble” That’ll Upgrade Any Counter Abyssaly Removable Self-Adhesive Marble Vinyl Paper Amazon $7 See On Amazon Does anything say “bougie” like white marble countertops? Luckily, you can gift your friends or family with the look of marble without having to shell out for a major home renovation. This glossy PVC vinyl has a self-adhesive backing that allows you to directly place it on desktops, kitchen countertops, drawers, walls, and more. The realistic-looking marble texture will add an elegant look to any smooth surface.

69 These Drawer & Cabinet Handles With A Brushed Brass Finish goldenwarm Brushed Brass Cabinet Pulls (10-Pack) Amazon $22 See On Amazon Here’s another easy way to add a touch of cool design to any home. This set of brushed brass cabinet handles can easily be screwed into your drawers and kitchen cabinets, giving them a distinctly sophisticated look. Made from durable stainless steel, the cabinet pulls are a chic way to update a room without spending much money.