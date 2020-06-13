Life can be hard for those of us who have bougie taste, but don’t exactly have the bank account to match. Between ever-changing trends and sky-high prices, it’s easy for budget-conscious shoppers to feel like the finer things in life are completely inaccessible. Which is a shame, because in reality, anyone can live luxuriously — it's simply a matter of knowing where to look, and what to look for. And though the vast majority of cheap products out there look and feel, well, cheap, savvy shoppers know that there are plenty of exceptions. For example, if you’re bougie but cheap, you'll love these 40 finds under $30 on Amazon — hand-picked by NYLON editors for their luxe vibe and exceptional quality, they’re proof that you can indulge your expensive taste without maxing out your credit card.

The items on this list span all categories: You’ll discover gorgeous accents for every room in your home, affordable beauty products that pros swear by, and so many cute clothes and accessories, from silky soft pajama sets to on-trend leopard skirts. Everything on this list does have one thing in common, though: They all seem like luxury items, but actually cost just $30 or less.

So, what are you waiting for? Go ahead and treat yourself — after all, sticking to a budget doesn’t mean you can’t have any fun.

1. These $10 "Diamond" Studs That Reviewers Swear Could Pass For The Real Thing

Perfectly sized to look glam, but still classy and believable, these best-selling cubic zirconia studs have even the most skeptical reviewers convinced that they could be real diamonds. Set in genuine sterling silver, they're a safe choice for sensitive ears, and because they come packaged in a premium box, they'd also make a classy gift. Choose from six sizes, three cuts, and platinum, rose gold, or yellow gold plating.

2. This Top-Rated Pillow Insert That Feels Exactly Like Real Down — & Comes In Tons Of Sizes

Of the nearly 2,000 reviewers who left feedback after buying this down alternative pillow insert, a full 87% left a perfect five-star rating. If that's not impressive enough, turn to the review section, where fans describe it as "substantial and luxurious," "satisfyingly heavy," and, "the kind of pillow you'd have in a high-end luxury hotel." Made in the USA with a soft, cotton-poly shell and a hypoallergenic down alternative filling, the pillow is available in a wide variety of sizes and dimensions.

3. The Frizz-Fighting Blowout Spray That Kim Kardashian's Hairstylist Swears By

Touted by Kim Kardashian's hairstylist as his hero product, Color Wow's Dream Coat Supernatural Sealant helps reduce (and prevent) frizz, enhance shine, and keep your hair strong and protected. Without feeling greasy or weighing your hair down, the heat-activated polymer works to compress and tighten each strand, creating a protective waterproof seal that lasts for up to three days (even through a shampoo). Use this to keep your hair in tip-top shape.

4. An Easy-To-Use Milk Frother To Make Barista-Quality Lattes & Capps At Home

If your Starbucks habit is starting to put a dent in your wallet, it's time to invest in this electric milk frother. The handheld, battery-operated device makes it easy to create barista-quality lattes, cappuccinos, and hot cocoas from the comfort of your home. It's super quick and easy to use — creating foamy, frothy milk takes less than 20 seconds — and it's also useful for making cocktails, milkshakes, whipped cream, and more.

5. These Affordable Satin Pillowcases With All The Benefits Of Real Silk

We've all heard that sleeping on a silk pillowcase can help prevent hair breakage, tangles, and pillow lines from forming on your face. What's less common knowledge, though, is that satin pillowcases, like these, boast all the same benefits for your skin and hair — and unlike their more expensive counterparts, these won't cost you $100 a pop. Sold in an affordable set of two, the cases come in a gorgeous range of rich colors, making it easy to find a set that works with your unique style of bedroom decor.

6. An Exfoliating Scalp Massager To Soothe Sore Heads, Combat Dandruff, & More

Using this massager brush on your scalp feels like pure heaven, but that's not the only reason to buy it. Massaging your scalp can also help increase blood circulation, alleviate tightness and itching, and slough away product buildup, which can help with dandruff. It's a seemingly simple purchase that'll actually make a big difference.

7. A Classic, Versatile Belt That Looks So Much More Expensive Than It Actually Is

A gold double-O buckle adds '90s flair to this versatile belt, while the otherwise simple design keeps the overall look timeless and sophisticated. The buttery-smooth vegan leather with which it's made looks far more expensive than you'd expect at this price point, and unlike the plastic buckles on most other affordable belts, this one's real metal buckle won't lose its shiny metallic finish over time.

8. A Gorgeous Set Of Bath Bombs Made With Natural Ingredients

Whether you're buying it as a gift for yourself or someone else, this bath bomb set is sure to be a hit. The set includes six large bath bombs scented with essential oils that have aromatherapeutic properties. Beautifully packaged in a premium gift box, each one is made by hand with all-natural ingredients like Dead Sea salt, sunflower oil, and shea butter, to keep skin supple and smooth.

9. A Swarovski Zirconia Pendant That Will Never Go Out Of Style

A classy touch of sparkle that even minimalists will love, this cubic zirconia pendant looks gorgeous on its own, or you can layer it with other necklaces to amp up the drama. The simple design consists of an adjustable cable chain, with a brilliant Swarovski zirconia solitaire stone set in a platinum-plated sterling silver basket. Amazon reviewers swear it passes as a real diamond.

10. An Eco-Friendly Alternative To Microfiber Hair Towels

This top-rated hair towel will not only cut your air-drying time in half, but compared to a traditional bath towel, it's far less likely to cause breakage or frizz. That's because it's made with a generous percentage of bamboo viscose, which is significantly more absorbent than cotton, and far gentler on your hair when it's wet. "I've tried the synthetic hair towels that are so widely recommended by stylists, especially for those of us with curly hair," one Amazon reviewer wrote. "This bamboo/cotton towel is far superior to the synthetic ones. It is, hands down, softer, gentler, and more absorbent."

11. These Charcoal Eye Masks To Soothe & De-Puff Your Under-Eyes

Sleepless nights, hangovers, and long flights can leave the delicate skin underneath your eyes looking puffy and tired. The solution? Keep a few of these eye masks on hand (or even better, store them in the fridge), which offer soothing, de-puffing, and moisturizing benefits. They're made of refreshing, jelly-like hydrogel infused with activated charcoal, glycerin, and hyaluronic acid.

12. A Gorgeous Set Of Face-Massaging Tools For Plump, Glowing Skin

This gorgeous set consists of a jade roller and a gua sha, both of which have been used for centuries for their wide-ranging skin-restoring benefits. Crafted of 100% authentic rose quartz, each of the two tools utilizes pressure to stimulate blood circulation, increase collagen production, promote lymphatic drainage, and reduce puffiness, which helps leave your skin look plump, firm, and glowing.

13. The Must-Try Hair Tool For Salon-Quality Blowouts At Home

This genius hair tool is an absolute must for anyone who loves getting blowouts, but doesn't have the budget (or time) to go to the salon every few days. It functions as a blowdryer and a round brush in one, so it dries your hair, styles it, and adds volume all at once. Plus, it truly couldn't be easier to use.

14. This Luxurious Botanical Oil For Your Hair, Skin, & Nails

Made with a blend of eight nutrient-rich natural oils — evening primrose, argan, jojoba, sweet almond, bergamot, rose geranium, vitamin E, jasmine, and rose hip — Amaki's Nourishing Jasmine & Rose Oil nourishes and hydrates everything it touches. All-natural and safe for sensitive skin, it's great for your face, body, hair, and nails; so basically, you can slather it on from head to toe. It also smells amazing.

15. A Travel-Friendly Makeup Brush Set That Looks Cute, Too

A rainbow of vibrant colors makes these fun makeup brushes pretty enough to display. Sold in a six-piece set of various sizes, the dual-ended brushes have soft synthetic bristles and come with an easy-to-clean, patent leather carrying pouch. One reviewer summed things up nicely: "These are small enough for travel, have real wood handles, and the bristles are exceptionally fine quality. They are synthetic, with great colors and are silky soft. They clean up easily with soap and water, and do not 'fray' like some. Even with washing, not a hair came out." For $10, what more could you want?

16. These Soothing Bath Salts That Smell Like Oatmeal & Honey

Take your soaks to the next level with these popular bath salts from San Francisco Salt Co. Made with natural sea salts and infused with soothing natural ingredients like aloe, oats, and vitamin E, they not only smell amazing, but can also help promote relaxation, soften skin, and ease sore muscles and body aches. "I've tried a lot of different bath salts, and these are about as perfect as bath salts can be!" one Amazon reviewer wrote. "They're a fine grain that dissolves quickly with no gritty residue left in the tub, and the scent is lovely."

17. A Gorgeous Choker Necklace That Makes It Easy To Nail The Layered Look

This dainty choker makes it easy to nail the layered necklace trend with one easy piece. The necklace consists of three delicate, gold-toned strands with slightly different lengths and designs, creating an eclectic, layered effect that's perfect for everyday wear. If you're not into the one pictured above, be sure to check out the other styles — some of the simpler options are even more affordable than this one!

18. A Set Of Hand-Crafted Hair Pins Embellished With Pretty Pearls

Despite costing just $12 for the entire 21-piece set, these hand-crafted, pearl-encrusted hair clips have the luxe, high-quality look and feel of far more expensive accessories. The set includes both hair pins and barrettes, which vary in size, shape, and design — choose just one for a pretty, polished look, or wear several at once for a more eclectic effect.

19. This Floaty Chiffon Shawl That's Surprisingly Versatile

Made of floaty, sheer chiffon, this shawl-style cardigan will instantly elevate any summer outfit without sacrificing comfort or adding extra warmth. It also makes the perfect swim coverup for the beach, and during the colder months, you can layer it over your favorite sweaters and jeans to add some color to your winter wardrobe. Be sure to check out the other patterns and colors in which it comes — between bold tiger stripes and vintage-inspired florals, you'll have no problem finding an option you love.

20. Four Thin, Stretchy Belts To Cinch The Waist On Dresses & Tops

Cinching the waist on dresses, tunics, and jumpsuits is one of the most effective ways to give relaxed silhouettes more structure and shape. So pick up these thin, stretchy, waist-cinching belts so you'll always have the perfect accent to complement any look. Sold in a set of four, the belts come in a range of versatile colors, with gleaming gold-toned hardware and vegan leather accents.

21. A Lavender-Scented Pillow Spray With Aromatherapeutic Benefits

Before bed, spritz this soothing lavender aromatherapy spray on your pillow to help promote relaxation as you drift off to dreamland. Naturally scented with lavender essential oil, it's made in the USA using vegan, cruelty-free, all-natural ingredients. "I love this product because it is real lavender and it has the perfect natural lavender smell, without [being] overpowering," one reviewer wrote. "You can mist as much as you want and it's still wonderful."

22. The Best-Selling Candle That Comes In So Many Amazing Scents

Amazon reviewers can't seem to get enough of this best-selling candle. In over 5,000 perfect five-star reviews, fans praise practically everything about it: The delicious scents in which it comes (which include Pineapple Evergreen, Crumb Cake, and Passionfruit-Infused Mango); How it's hand-poured in the USA and made with eco-friendly, vegan soy wax; The fact that it's so slow-burning and practically lasts forever. "I have searched high and low over the years for the most appealing, fragrant candle," one person shared. "This is it."

23. An Elevated Take On The Classic V-Neck Tee

Breezy bell sleeves trimmed in a trio of sheer mesh stripes elevate the look of this best-selling V-neck blouse. Like a more sophisticated version of your favorite comfy tee, it'll pair beautifully with everything from jeans to joggers, and can even be tucked into a pencil skirt when you want to look more polished. It's available in a wide range of stylish colors and prints, ranging from classic black to florals, stripes, and even tie-dye.

24. An On-Trend Leopard Skirt You Can Wear All Year Round

There's a reason owning a leopard midi skirt, like this one, is practically mandatory among the fashion set. With its daring side slit and fashion-forward print, the skirt is more fun (and comfortable) than simple jeans or leggings, yet it's still versatile enough to pair with practically anything in your closet, from tube tops and faded band tees to sleek, fitted bodysuits and cozy knit sweaters. The wrap style design gives the piece a unique touch, and because the tie at the waist is backed up by a button closure, you don't have to worry about it coming undone.

25. These Exfoliating Foot Masks That Reviewers Can't Stop Raving About

Wear these sock-style exfoliating foot masks for an hour, then sit back and wait — over the next week or so, the dead skin on your feet will literally peel off in sheets, not dissimilar to a snake shedding its skin. Yeah, it's a bit gross, but it's also satisfying, and after the process is over, your feet will feel as soft and smooth as a baby's bottom. "This stuff is a miracle worker!" one reviewer gushed. "I’ve had extremely dry, cracked, and painful feet for years. I finally decided to try this out and it transformed my feet completely."

26. A Sweet & Simple Pajama Set Made Of Soft, Silky Satin

Pretty pajamas can make your entire bedtime routine feel so much more luxurious — and it doesn't get much prettier than this silky pajama set. Comprising a simple satin camisole and matching boxer shorts, the set is available in a gorgeous range of solid colors, including lavender, gray, and a vibrant peacock green.

27. A Himalayan Salt Lamp That Gives Off A Warm, Soothing Glow

Nothing beats the soothing feeling of salt in the air, but a trip to the ocean isn't always possible, which is where this Himalayan salt lamp comes in. Hand-carved from 100% pure Himalayan salt, with a sturdy base made of authentic Indian rosewood, the lamp emits a warm, glowing light that many people find incredibly relaxing. While the jury is still out as to whether Himalayan salt actually works as a natural air purifier, it certainly can't hurt — and besides, it's so pretty.

28. A Gorgeous Hand-Blown Decanter That's Both Pretty & Practical

There's no question that this decanter is absolutely gorgeous — but, while it could easily double as a decorative centerpiece, it also serves a practical purpose. Decanting significantly improves the taste of even the cheapest wine, so if you're bougie but cheap, using one is essential. This one is hand-blown of premium, lead-free glass, with a unique slanted tip to minimize spills.

29. An Extendable Bathtub Caddy Made Of Eco-Friendly Bamboo

If you've been dealing with a lot of stress lately, treat yourself to this spa-worthy bathtub caddy as a form of self-care. Made of eco-friendly, naturally antibacterial bamboo, it has more than enough space for all the essentials: a book, wine glass, a candle, or even a tablet so you can stream your favorite shows. Its adjustable design means it'll fit almost any bathtub, too.

30. A Flirty Ruffled Mini Skirt That's Practically Begging To Be Twirled

Pretty tiered ruffles and a swingy silhouette make this flirty mini skirt so fun to wear. Made of 100% airy, breathable cotton, its elasticized waistband is finished with a faux drawstring detail. It's perfect for summer, but add some chunky tights and booties, and it can easily work for fall and winter, too. The monochromatic animal print is super on-trend, but the skirt also comes in several vintage-inspired floral prints.

31. These Faux Fur Slippers With Memory Foam Cushioning

How glam are these fun, fluffy slippers? Comfort has never looked this good, but, as over 1,000 five-star reviews make abundantly clear, there's a lot more to love about them beyond their stylish design. Made of the softest faux fur with plush memory foam footbeds, dozens of reviewers say wearing them is "like walking on clouds." Plus, unlike many faux fur slippers, these won't cause your feet to get sweaty or overheat, since their open-toe design allows for plenty of ventilation and airflow. Choose from four soft pastel hues, as well as a rich, jewel-like shade of Burgundy.

32. A "Smart" Bulb That Can Last For Up To 20 Years

Smart light bulbs are one of those products that might seem frivolous at first, but once you realize how useful they really are, you'll find yourself wondering how you ever managed without them. This energy-efficient bulb can be controlled using voice commands (if you have an Amazon Echo or Google Assistant device) or with the accompanying app (if you don't). It's great for when you'd rather not leave your cozy spot on the couch, and can also be an effective way to trick potential intruders into thinking you're home.

33. A Set Of 23 (!!) Stackable Cuff Bracelets That Can Be Mixed & Matched Infinite Ways

Don't underestimate the impact these stackable cuff bracelets can make. An effortlessly chic way to add a a touch of eclectic style to practically any outfit, their varied appearance gives them fun, artsy-chic appeal. Notably, the entire set of 23 bracelets goes for just $17, which means each piece will cost you less than a dollar.

34. A Lace-Trimmed Cami Sold In So Many Cute Colors & Prints

Trimmed with dainty lace and featuring a relaxed fit and plunging V-neckline, this timeless camisole exudes effortless glamour. Throw it on with denim cutoffs, layer it under a blazer, or tuck it into a high-waisted skirt — when it comes to versatile, all-season staples like this one, the possibilities never seem to end. Oh, and if you're not into stripes, be sure to check out the other patterns it comes in. Between florals, python, and several colors of leopard print, you're sure to find at least one option you love.

35. An Anti-Fatigue Floor Mat That's Super Easy To Clean

If you're someone who regularly finds yourself standing on hard floors — as you're washing dishes, for example, or styling your hair — it's smart to pick up this anti-fatigue floor mat. It's ergonomically engineered to help improve circulation and posture, with thick, cushioned padding to relieve pressure on your feet. Plus, it's super easy to wipe clean with soap and water.

36. An Affordable Set Of Pillow Inserts Filled With Real Down & Feathers

For those who prefer the lofty fluffiness of real down-and-feather filling, these pillow inserts are an excellent option that won't break the bank. Available in a range of sizes and dimensions to fit any pillowcase, the inserts are sold in affordable sets of two. Their breathable cotton covers are made with down-proof stitching, which prevents feathers from poking out and ensures they won't loose their filling over time.

37. These Velvet Throw Pillow Covers That Add Rich Color & Luxurious Texture To Any Space

Made of sumptuous velvet with rich textural appeal, this set of two throw pillow covers is available in a veritable rainbow of gorgeous colors, making it easy to find the perfect shade to complement any room. In over 4,000 perfect five-star reviews, fans praise these pillows' timeless style and exceptional quality, noting that the hidden zipper makes the cases super easy to take off and clean (and yes, they're machine-washable). Plus, in addition to the 18-by-18-inch square pictured above, the cases come in a range of sizes and proportions, so you can find a set to fit most standard throw pillows.

38. These Budge-Proof Magnetic Lashes That Are So Easy To Apply

Falsies are notoriously tedious to apply, and many who've tried magnetic eyelashes find them at least as frustrating. According to fans, though, these ingenious magnetic lashes are different — sold in a set of five pairs ranging from natural-looking to dramatic, the lashes adhere to your lash line using magnetic eyeliner, which reviewers swear makes application practically foolproof. "I am in love with these lashes!" one person gushed. "I have had strip lashes, and extensions, and everything in the book and these are the easiest and most comfortable of them all."

39. Glamorous Polarized Sunglasses That Seem So Much More Expensive Than They Actually Are

You'll feel like a star in these oversized sunnies — with their tortoiseshell frames and gleaming gold accents, everything about them looks expensive and glamorous. Plus, unlike many cheap sunglasses, these actually have polarized lenses (they even come with a polarization test so you can see for yourself). They also come with a sturdy, stylish travel case and a microfiber polishing cloth for easy, scratch-free cleaning.

40. A Floaty Chiffon Maxi Skirt You'll Wind Up Living In

With its full, floaty skirt that's practically begging to be twirled, this gorgeous maxi skirt is sure to bring in compliments. Made of airy pleated chiffon with a stretchy elastic waistband, it's sophisticated and a bit dressy, yet feels so light and unrestrictive, it's almost like wearing nothing at all. Pair it with a pretty top and heels for date night, or with a strappy bodysuit and a sun hat for weekend in wine country. It's available in a vibrant range of eye-catching colors and prints, including several florals and an of-the-moment hot pink.