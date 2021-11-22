BTS Swept The AMAs, Including Artist Of The Year

BTS is already experiencing stratospheric success that only seems to get bigger every day. And if it wasn’t already clear, the American Music Awards on Sunday night confirmed that it’s BTS’ world and we’re all just living in it. They won every category for which they were nominated: Favorite Pop Duo or Group, Favorite Pop Song for “Butter” and Artist of the Year.

BTS’ members Jin, Suga, J-Hope, RM, Jimin, V and Jungkoo also performed twice at the awards show, playing “My Universe” with Coldplay (a collaboration as equally friendly to K-pop fans’ parents) and “Butter.”

“Nobody could have ever bet on us standing here receiving this award. Except y’all, ARMY. Except y’all,” RM said when accepting the award for Artist of the Year. “Seven boys from Korea, united by a love for music. Met the love and support from all the armies all over the world. This whole thing is a miracle. Seriously, we’ll never take this for granted.”

K-pop fever is so hot that every time a notable pop star snaps a selfie with a K-pop group or mentions they want to collab with one, the internet goes berserk. The latest K-pop-American pop star BFF moment? Chloe Bailey and BTS. If you listen carefully, you can hear the screams of a global collection of fans absolutely freaking over this meeting of the minds.

The singer posted a photo of her and the group on Twitter Sunday night at the American Music Awards with the caption: “can you see how happy i am” before tagging the BTS account. It, predictably, went viral overnight, with even Spotify’s Twitter account responded, writing: “family photo” with the watery, cute eyes emoji. (They wish they were in the family!)

Just before meeting BTS, Bailey told People that what she was most excited about at the AMAs was meeting BTS — despite also performing her single “Have Mercy,” but I guess that’s more work than play. The best thing about award shows would certainly be meeting other celebrities, especially because the rest of the night is sitting through hours-long award shows, eating mediocre chicken, and dodging personal questions from interviewers.

"I'm just happy to be here amongst all these incredible performers and entertainers and I hope to meet BTS tonight, I love them so much," she told People. When asked what she’d tell them if she met them, she said, “that I love them and they are the most amazing performers and everything they're doing is incredible. I'm such a fan." Bailey’s powers of manifesting are the real deal.

Bailey’s meeting joins the hype of other K-pop meetings that have fans drooling over the possibilities of a collaboration. Back in July, Olivia Rodrigo and BLACKPINK’s Rosé, were seen at dinner in Los Angeles with Petra Collins, who directed Olivia’s “good 4 u” music video, causing Twitter to spontaneously combust with speculation of a collaboration. (No updates yet on that, though.)

In the meantime, watch BTS’ performance of “Butter,” below.