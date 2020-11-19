Cara Delevingne's latest role is all about encouraging others to embrace their sexuality. On Thursday, November 19, the model was named as a co-owner and creative advisor for Lora DiCarlo, a sexual wellness company that sells sex toys and products.

Sharing news of Delevingne's appointment on its official website, the company wrote of what the star's new role would entail. "Together, Lora DiCarlo and Cara are committed to lessening the orgasm gap and driving towards a world where all humans can embrace their sexuality with positivity and confidence," a statement on the site reads.

In an Instagram post, Delevingne explained what had attracted her to the company and the new role, saying, "Lora Dicarlo vision represents so much of what I stand for – women-led, femme-focused, and pleasure inclusive."

Speaking with InStyle, Delevingne shared her goals for the new position, saying, "I think pleasure is something that needs to be normalized. We all do it, but nobody talks about it. I think if I can be a part of a company that helps normalize and destigmatize those conversations then we are helping women or people who identify as female, around the world."

She intends to "inspire and encourage others to embrace their sexuality and be open to learning more about sexual wellness," and she's already started, asking her Instagram followers to connect with her. "I can’t wait to create products that you want! Text me at 310-421-0894 with the keyword PLEASURE with your thoughts about the products once you’ve tried them or to let me know what you want us to create. I can’t wait to hear your thoughts," she wrote.