Christine Quinn’s Most Iconic Selling Sunset Moments

Without Christine Quinn, there is no Selling Sunset. She brings the necessary absurdity to a show that would otherwise take itself and its million dollar homes and celebrity clients all too seriously. The reality star makes a splash whenever she’s on screen, from her floor-grazing hair extensions to her Barbie pink heels to her penchant for quoting Britney Spears. Quinn will not be returning to Selling Sunset’s sixth season, a heartbreak for her many fans, but a decision that’s not entirely unexpected — she’s always been playing leagues above her costars. Ahead, 10 of Quinn’s most memorable Selling Sunset moments.