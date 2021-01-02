50 Cool Things Under $30 That Should Be On Your Radar

If you like to keep an eye on trends — or just like to keep a running list of items to gift yourself and others — you've come to the right place. This list is packed with cool things that should be on your radar, and they're all incredibly budget-friendly at under $30. Just as good, there's something for everyone, so whether you're on the hunt for great deals on cult-favorite beauty products or looking to upgrade your home with some smart gadgets, you can be sure to find it here.

To give you a few examples: In the skin-care department, there's an antioxidant-rich vitamin C serum that makes your skin glowy and bright and a battery-powered shampoo massager that turns every shower into a spa experience. And for my tech lovers out there, I've included a water-resistant Bluetooth speaker that's mega-easy on the wallet and smart light bulbs that can turn on and off with voice commands. Plus, I couldn't resist a mini griddle that makes amazing pancakes and a water bottle with with a built-in crystal for a vibe boost (because let's be real, we could all use a vibe boost).

Another plus? All of these cool, affordable things are available on Amazon, which means super-fast shipping and lots of reviews from other shoppers who've already vetted and vouched for each item. So, let's get to it — scroll on for some clever products you should know about ASAP.

1 A Battery-Powered Shampoo Brush That Massages & Exfoliates Vitagoods Scalp-Massaging Shampoo Brush Amazon $14 See On Amazon Get a salon-quality scalp massage at home with this battery-powered massaging shampoo brush. Just add your favorite shampoo to the water-resistant brush, which gently vibrates to create a rich lather while soothing and exfoliating the scalp. One AA battery is required (sold separately), and you can choose from four colors.

2 This Rechargeable Hand Warmer With 3 Heat Levels OCOOPA Rechargeable Hand Warmer Amazon $26 See On Amazon Keep your fingers toasty warm with this USB-rechargeable hand warmer that has three heat levels and a polished exterior that feels smooth to the touch. The double-sided warmer heats evenly and fits in the palm of your hand to keep you cozy no matter where you are. Plus, it doubles as a power bank you can use to charge your phone on the go, and there are eight colors to choose from.

3 A Candle Lighter In Champagne Gold REIDEA Electronic Candle Lighter Amazon $24 See On Amazon This USB-rechargeable candle lighter doesn't require a flame or lighter fluid, so it's safe and easy to light your favorite scented candles and more. Long and thin, it features a non-slip switch and an LED indicator light that lets you know when it's ready to use. Choose from six colors like silver, sky blue, and champagne gold.

4 A Vitamin C Serum With 33,000 5-Star Reviews TruSkin Vitamin C Serum Amazon $20 See On Amazon A legitimate fan favorite, the TruSkin Vitamin C Serum works to even skin tone, promote elasticity, and boost brightness, and it's free of synthetic fragrances that might be hard on delicate skin. The antioxidant-rich serum is also packed with moisturizing ingredients like vitamin E, hyaluronic acid, and organic aloe to protect skin. It's cruelty-free and reviewers rave about the results — one wrote, "The glow this product gave me was AMAZING."

5 This Soothing Himalayan Salt Lamp Himalayan Glow Natural Pink Salt Lamp Amazon $13 See On Amazon Create chill vibes at home with this Himalayan salt lamp. Set on a natural wood base, it's made from pink salt crystals and comes with a 15-watt bulb that gives off a warm and comforting amber glow. This lamp is perfect for the bedside table or any room where you want to relax.

6 These Snap-On Ear Warmers That Work Without A Headband Sprigs Bandless Ear Warmers Amazon $17 See On Amazon These bandless ear warmers snap on to keep you toasty on cold days — so there's no uncomfortable headband required. The lightweight earmuffs have two layers of warm fleece that block cold air, and they come in a variety of sizes, colors, and styles, so you can find the one that matches your winter look.

7 This Fan-Favorite Mascara That's Just $5 essence Lash Princess False Lash Effect Mascara Amazon $5 See On Amazon Lash Princess mascara creates dramatically long and voluminous lashes, without flaking or fading, and more than 62,000 reviewers have given it a five-star rating. The long-lasting formula delivers high-end results, but somehow manages to be less than the price of coffee. One reviewer noted, "I go from an 8 hour work day right to the gym and sweat like crazy...and this stuff doesn’t budge!" Also great: This mascara is cruelty-free.

8 A Cupholder For Your Tub Or Shower SipCaddy Bath & Shower Portable Cupholder Amazon $16 See On Amazon Make your next bath session even more relaxing with this bath and shower cupholder. With a suction cup that's sturdy enough to withstand up to 7 pounds, it can hold stemmed wine glasses, beer cans, La Croix, or any other drinking pleasure — just stick the cupholder to the side of your tub or shower and sip while you soak.

9 A Tool You Can Use To Insert & Adjust Bra Pads The Cup Claw Bra Pad Placer Amazon $13 See On Amazon Inserting and adjusting bra pads can be a hassle, but this bra pad placer makes the task easy breezy. Just wrap the bra pad around the tool and use it to quickly insert the pad into bras, sports bras, and swimsuits, then use it to remove the pad when you want a little less coverage.

10 An Essential Oil Diffuser For Your Car InnoGear Car Diffuser Amazon $20 See On Amazon This compact essential oil car diffuser is easy to place in the cupholder for on-the-go aromatherapy sessions, and it can also be used as a mini humidifier. The USB-powered diffuser features continuous and intermittent misting modes, an optional night light, and easy-to-reach buttons. It's available in black and white.

11 A Water Bottle With A Crystal For Magical Hydration ChezMax Crystal Glass Water Bottle Amazon $29 See On Amazon Infuse every sip with positive vibes thanks to one of these water bottles with a crystal inserted into the base. The bottle itself is made with durable borosilicate glass and stainless steel, and you have the option of choosing between six crystals, like black obsidian to eliminate negative energy and reduce stress, or colored fluorite to enhance focus and inspire.

12 A Double-Sided Cleaning Brush For Your Glassware FEENM Cleaning Brush Amazon $8 See On Amazon Speed up dishwashing with this handy water glass and bottle cleaning brush that's designed to clean both sides of your glassware at once. The brush has three suction cups that stick to your sink, and you can use the double-sided flexible cleaning bristles to get those hard-to-reach spots on every glass.

13 A Loose Face Powder With 58,000+ Ratings Coty Airspun Loose Face Powder Amazon $6 See On Amazon This best-selling loose face powder has more than 58,000 ratings, earning rave reviews for the way it locks in makeup and gives skin a soft, smooth, and even appearance. The powder comes in seven shades, including several translucent options that work for an impressively wide range of skin tones, and it provides light-as-air coverage that works as a foundation or setting powder.

14 A Portable Face Mister That Keeps Skin Hydrated NanoTing Portable Facial Mini Mister Amazon $13 See On Amazon Instantly give your skin a refresh with this portable facial mister. Just fill the mini face mist sprayer with water, press the button, and enjoy cooling, calming mist that helps your skin stay hydrated, no matter where you are. The mister is USB-rechargeable and has a 90-second auto-shutoff feature for perfectly timed facials.

15 A Set Of Facial Massagers For Better Absorption Of Serums & Creams Yeamon Pulse Face Massagers (Set of 2) Amazon $19 See On Amazon Take your skin-care routine to the next level with these pulse face massagers that use vibration to boost circulation and increase absorption of your favorite serums and creams. The set comes with two battery-operated massagers: a T-shaped massager for areas like your forehead and cheeks and a dual-sphere roller for curved areas, like your jawline and nose.

16 A Foldable Bluetooth Keyboard That Connects To Phones & Tablets Samsers Foldable Bluetooth Keyboard Amazon $27 See On Amazon This foldable Bluetooth keyboard with a touchpad seamlessly connects to tablets, phones, and laptops to create a portable workstation wherever you go. The lightweight keyboard is easy to stash in your bag, and it has a sleek and durable aluminum case with a matte finish. Plus, it comes with a device stand, so you can have the perfect viewing angle while you type.

17 A Screen Magnifier For Your Smartphone dizaul Screen Magnifier Amazon $22 See On Amazon Stream a lot of shows and movies on your phone? This screen magnifier works like a mini projector to make images larger and easier to see — perfect whether you're alone or huddled around the screen with friends. The magnifier is compatible with most smartphones, requires no batteries, and comes with a durable wooden stand that's available in five colors.

18 A Water-Resistant Bluetooth Speaker You Can Use In The Shower SoundBot Waterproof Bluetooth Speaker Amazon $15 See On Amazon Listen to music in the shower or while you're lounging by the pool, thanks to this water-resistant Bluetooth speaker. It's universally compatible with Android and iPhone devices, and it features a built-in mic for hands-free calling, easy-to-use control buttons, and six hours of playtime on one charge. Choose from six colors.

19 An Automatic Soap Dispenser For More Hygienic Hand Washing TOPPIN Automatic Soap Dispenser Amazon $20 See On Amazon This touchless soap dispenser offers a much more hygienic way to wash your hands. The battery-powered dispenser (four AAA batteries are required, sold separately) has dual sensors that automatically pump soap into your hand, so you never have to make contact while washing up. Plus, the easy-to-fill dispenser has a window, so you know when the soap is running low.

20 These Food Bag Clips With Built-In Pour Spouts FCOZM Food Bag Clips (4-Pack) Amazon $16 See On Amazon Keep food fresh — and easy to get to — with these handy food bag clips that have pour spouts built into them, so you can easily dispense your snacks without ever opening the bag. The set includes four clips with wide nozzles, and one reviewer wrote, "I use on such a variety of foods (candy, coffee, cereal, flour, sugar, etc) They're designed perfectly."

21 A Mini Griddle That Comes In Bright Colors Dash Mini Maker Griddle Amazon $20 See On Amazon The Dash mini griddle is a best-seller on Amazon with more than 14,000 reviews and a 4.6-star overall rating, and it's perfect for making pancakes, fried eggs, grilled cheese, and giant cookies. The compact griddle takes up next-to-no space and comes in six fun colors, like aqua, pink, and cherry red.

22 A Mug Warmer That Keeps Hot Drinks At The Perfect Temperature G54GOKI Smart Coffee Mug Warmer Amazon $21 See On Amazon If you like to take it nice and slow when it comes to sipping your coffee, this mug warmer is for you. The durable warmer has two temperature settings to keep beverages piping hot and an adjustable timer, so you don't have to remember to turn it off. It works with most flat-bottom mugs to keep coffee, tea, and cocoa toasty warm.

23 This Sleek Wireless Charger With Over 21,000 Ratings TOZO Thin Wireless Charger Amazon $13 See On Amazon This sleek and slim wireless charger takes up little space on your desk or nightstand, and it's easy to stash in your bag while traveling. The durable charger has LED indicator lights that let you monitor the charging status of your device, and there's built-in protection against overcharging, overheating, and short circuiting. Choose from colors like matte black, champagne, and royal blue.

24 An Olive Oil Dispenser Set For Mess-Free Cooking Yahuhu Olive Oil Bottle Set (Set of 2) Amazon $19 See On Amazon This olive oil pour-and-spray set looks so elegant in the kitchen, and the bottles make it easy to dispense the perfect amount of oil without leaks or spills. The durable glass bottles come with stainless steel dispensers — one for pouring and one for misting — and they can be used with oil, vinegar, sauces, and more. Plus, the glass bottles are dishwasher-safe for easy cleanup.

25 A Ring Light Kit With 11 Brightness Levels MACTREM LED Ring Light and Tripod Amazon $21 See On Amazon Upgrade your photos and videos with this ring light kit that offers 11 brightness levels and three color temperatures, so you can create perfect lighting, no matter where you are. The 6-inch USB-powered light comes with a tripod and a universal phone stand that makes setup a breeze.

26 A Travel Steamer That Gets Your Clothes Wrinkle-Free PERFECTDAY Garment Steamer Amazon $14 See On Amazon Want wrinkle-free clothes while traveling but don't want to pack a heavy iron? This portable garment steamer will do the trick. The travel-friendly steamer is easy to stash in your suitcase, and it removes wrinkles on all types of fabric. Helpful features include a large-capacity water tank and auto-shutoff when the water is low.

27 This Personal Air Filter That Reduces Smoke & Odors Sploofy Personal Air Filter Amazon $20 See On Amazon Reduce secondhand smoke and eliminate odors by exhaling into this personal air filter. The replaceable cartridges are biodegradable, so this filter is more eco-friendly than some other options, and you'll get up to 500 uses per cartridge.

28 The Smart Water Bottle With A Built-In Bluetooth Speaker ICEWATER Smart Water Bottle Amazon $30 See On Amazon Need help remembering to drink water? This BPA-free smart water bottle lights up every hour to remind you to hydrate, and it also has a built-in wireless Bluetooth speaker, so you can listen to music while you sip. Reviewers note the sound quality is fantastic — one wrote that it's "just as loud as my stand alone Bluetooth speaker." Choose from five colors.

29 A Keyboard Vacuum Cleaner That Lifts Hard-To-Reach Dust & Crumbs MECO Keyboard Cleaner Amazon $23 See On Amazon This keyboard vacuum cleaner lifts dust, crumbs, and more from your computer keyboard — and you can also use it to clean the nooks and crannies in your car, couch, and other hard-to-reach areas. The rechargeable cleaner works in cordless or wired mode, and it has two vacuum nozzles and an easy-to-empty dust cup.

30 These Blue Light-Blocking Glasses In Stylish Colors PengSer Blue Light-Blocking Glasses Amazon $14 See On Amazon The blue light emitted by devices can disrupt your sleep and cause eyestrain, so it's worth wearing these non-prescription blue light-blocking glasses while you're online. The two-pack of glasses comes in six stylish color combinations, like clear and pink or leopard and black, and they block blue light from your computer, phone, and tablet, so you'll stay comfortable all day and sleep like a baby at night.

31 An Aurora Borealis Projector & Night Light SOAIY Aurora Night Light Amazon $30 See On Amazon Recreate the Northern Lights in your room with this Aurora Borealis night light projector. There are multiple color options and light modes to choose from, and you can tilt the projector and adjust the brightness as needed. Even better, it has a built-in speaker and you can remove the top dome to convert it into a regular night light.

32 This Inflatable Travel Foot Rest With Adjustable Height Levels Maliton Inflatable Travel Foot Rest Amazon $14 See On Amazon Get comfy with this inflatable travel foot rest. The flocked fabric exterior is soft to the touch, and there are three adjustable height levels with separate chambers — just inflate to your desired height and put your feet up. When not in use, the foot rest folds into a drawstring bag for easy portability.

33 A 4-Pack Of Pumice Stones For At-Home Pedicures Love Pumice Stones (4-Pack) Amazon $9 See On Amazon Give yourself a spa-quality pedicure at home with this four-pack of pumice stones. Each stone has two levels of coarseness that remove dry skin and calluses, leaving you with soft, smooth feet. These popular pumice stones have more than 15,000 ratings, and one reviewer wrote, "I was just gobsmacked at how well this stone worked on my feet and have already recommended it to my family and friends."

34 These Dimmable Smart Bulbs You Can Control From Anywhere gosund Smart Light Bulb (4-Pack) Amazon $28 See On Amazon With this four-pack of smart light bulbs, you can control your home lighting with your voice or from anywhere in the world. The dimmable LED lights are voice control-capable with Alexa and Google Home Assistant, and you can also control them and set timers and schedules using a free smartphone app.

35 These Resistance Bands For Lower Body Workouts Te-Rich Resistance Bands (3-Pack) Amazon $20 See On Amazon These color-coded resistance bands for the lower body add variety to your workouts, and they boast an impressive 4.8-star rating with more than 15,000 reviews. The three-pack comes with bands that offer light, medium, and high resistance to suit various routines and experience levels. The bands are available in three color combinations and they're lightweight enough to carry anywhere in the included mesh pouch.

36 These Cozy Fleece-Lined Sweatpants Snoly Fleece-Lined Sweatpants Amazon $23 See On Amazon It doesn't get much comfier than these sherpa fleece-lined sweatpants. The cotton-polyester blend sweatpants have a thick fleece interior that'll keep you warm, and there's a comfy elastic drawstring waist and pockets. They're available in nine colors, from classic black to wine red and sky blue. Available sizes: XX-Small - XX-Large

Available colors: 9

37 This Spray That Stops Your Glasses From Fogging Up Gamer Advantage Anti Fog Spray Amazon $15 See On Amazon If your glasses fog up every time the temperature changes or any time you slip on a mask, this anti-fog spray can help. The long-lasting formula is safe for all types of lenses — even those with an anti-reflective or hydrophobic coating — and it goes on clear with just a few spritzes.

38 A UV Sanitizer That Removes Bacteria On Your Toothbrush SHUKAN UV Toothbrush Sanitizer Amazon $26 See On Amazon If you've ever wondered how to keep your toothbrush clean between uses, this UV toothbrush sanitizer and holder is the answer. The USB-rechargeable sanitizer has adhesive backing for easy installation on the bathroom wall, and there's enough room for up to four toothbrushes — just place them inside, touch the button, and the UV lamp removes bacteria in five minutes.

39 This Sleek Digital Alarm Clock With A Mirror Display SZELAM Digital Clock Amazon $20 See On Amazon This sleek digital alarm clock with a mirror display boasts lots of helpful features: three brightness levels that can be manually or automatically adjusted, 12- or 24-hour clock formats, a snooze function, and two USB ports, so you can charge devices while you sleep. It's available in white, black and white, and black with a blue digital display.

40 A Fast-Acting Silver Jewelry Cleaner Brilliant Silver Jewelry Cleaner Amazon $8 See On Amazon If your silver jewelry has lost its luster, you can make it look like new again with this silver jewelry cleaner. The powerful solution removes tarnish from sterling silver and silver-plated pieces, and it comes with a basket, so you can easily soak your jewelry. Many reviewers are impressed with how quickly this cleaner works, and one wrote "It literally worked in seconds and was so efficient, I cleaned every piece of silver I owned because I was so amazed."

41 These Microwave Mats That Protect Your Hands & Prevent Messes Safe Grabs Microwave Mats Amazon $24 See On Amazon Sold in a two-pack, these silicone microwave mats are super helpful for preventing messes and keeping your hands safe when handling hot dishes. The multipurpose mats are heat-resistant, nonslip, and nonstick, and they can be used as splatter guards, placemats, pot holders, trivets, and more. Also great: They're dishwasher-safe for easy cleanup. Choose from seven colors.

42 An Ice Roller Face Massager That Calms Skin & Reduces Puffiness PUR Botanicals Ice Roller and Face Massager Amazon $20 See On Amazon Not only can this ice roller and face massager reduce puffiness, calm skin, and relieve muscle tension, but it's also super refreshing. Just keep the ice roller in your freezer so it's chilled and ready to use whenever you want a quick and easy facial massage. It's available in eight colors, and you can opt for a set that also includes a jade roller.

43 An Adjustable Travel Pillow That's Super Supportive BCOZZY Chin-Supporting Travel Pillow Amazon $30 See On Amazon Catch some zzz's while you're traveling, thanks to this chin-supporting travel pillow. The soft pillow is easy to adjust into a comfortable position that supports your head and neck, preventing your chin from falling forward while you sleep. Plus, the pillow has a snap that attaches easily to luggage, and it's fully machine-washable, so you can toss it in the laundry when you get home. Choose from four colors.

44 A Set Of Colorful Bath Bombs With Essential Oil Scents Ribivaul Bath Bombs Gift Set (Set of 12) Amazon $20 See On Amazon Make your next bubble bath feel extra luxurious and relaxing with these scented bath bombs. Each colorful, fizzy bath bomb is made with essential oils and natural ingredients, and the set includes soothing scents like lavender, rose, coconut, and peppermint. Choose from a set of eight or 12.

45 A Drawstring Makeup Bag That Keeps Cosmetics Organized Lay-n-Go Drawstring Makeup Bag Amazon $20 See On Amazon Instead of digging through your cosmetics kit, you can find whatever you need in a flash with this drawstring makeup bag that you can lay out flat on your vanity or bathroom counter. The durable, water-repellent bag features elastic holders and zippered pockets to keep makeup and brushes organized, and when you're done, just pull the drawstring, and the bag will draw closed into a compact size.

46 These Soft Makeup Remover Cloths That Are Machine-Washable Nugilla Makeup Remover Cloths (5-Pack) Amazon $17 See On Amazon These reusable makeup remover cloths gently wipe away the day's look — just moisten the cloth with water or a cleanser and your foundation, mascara, and lipstick will be gone in no time. The soft microfiber cloths are gentle on sensitive skin, and they're easy to machine wash as needed, which means they're a great way to cut down on one-use wipes.

47 This Motion-Activated Toilet Night Light LumiLux Motion-Sensor Toilet Light Amazon $16 See On Amazon This unique toilet night light automatically turns on when motion is detected, so you won't have to use a harsh overhead light when you go to the bathroom the middle of the night. The motion-activated toilet light has 16 LED color options and a five-stage dimmer, and it runs on AA batteries (sold separately), so you never have to plug it in to charge.

48 This Affordable 4-Piece Makeup Sponge & Brush Set BEAKEY Makeup Sponges (4-Pieces) Amazon $10 See On Amazon This four-piece brush and blender set makes flawless makeup application a breeze, and it's a total bargain too. The set includes three latex-free sponges in various shapes for precise makeup application, along with a wave-shaped kabuki brush that's great for contouring, highlighting, and shading.

49 These Cuff Earrings With 18,000+ Ratings PAVOI Cubic Zirconia 14K Gold Cuff Earrings Amazon $14 See On Amazon Want classic jewelry that won't break the bank? These cubic zirconia cuff earrings plated in 14-karat gold are ultra-stylish and wallet-friendly. The huggie earrings are available in white gold, rose gold, and yellow gold finishes and have a hypoallergenic stainless steel post that won't irritate sensitive ears.