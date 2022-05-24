The Science-Backed Hack That Actually Got Me To Drink Water (& Helps With Headaches)

Drinking water is hard. When faced with the choice of H2O or something caffeinated (all the coffee) or fun (read: sugary or alcoholic), my answer is not usually water. Which is kind of a problem, because I get a lot of headaches and dehydration is a definite trigger. I’ve tried toting around the giant water bottle and tallying glasses of water to hold myself accountable, but nope, nada, those didn’t work for me. What does work though is making drinking water more... fun — and if great taste is paired with bonus minerals and vitamins specially formulated by neurologists for migraines? All the better.

Cove’s bread and butter is virtually connecting doctors with those who experience migraines and some other types of headaches to create a personalized treatment plan, no schlep to a clinic or pharmacy needed. And while most of the brand’s shipped-directly-to-you offerings are prescription medications, the brand also offers a line of preventative products packed with research-backed ingredients you can get without the consult.

“While there isn’t currently a cure, the vast majority of migraine sufferers can obtain very good relief with exercise, by correcting vitamin and mineral deficiencies, managing stress, and other non-drug treatments,” Dr. Alexander Mauskop, founder of the New York Headache Center and a Cove medical advisor, explains. And the Mayo Clinic notes that staying hydrated and drinking lots of fluids (especially water) can even help with pain while you’re experiencing a migraine attack. But, it turns out, even if you get enough water, you also need to replenish electrolytes (minerals like sodium and magnesium which play a big role in balancing fluid levels), because they get lost throughout the day through things like sweat. Oasis has you covered on both fronts.

What Makes Cove Oasis Effective?

Cove formulated Oasis with scientifically proven ingredients like magnesium, which clinical trials show can reduce the number of migraine attacks. And not only are the active ingredients including potassium, calcium, and vitamins B6 and B12, backed by science, the formulation also takes into account things like what nutrients people, especially those who get migraines, are commonly missing in their diets.

Plus, the powder form not only promotes drinking more fluids, but “some studies suggest that powder supplements are easier for your body to absorb than solid tablets,” explains Dr. Mauskop. And since you’re getting seven actives in a single stick, it’s convenient enough to actually keep up with.

Oasis is also effective for migraines for what’s not in it, namely sugar, a major trigger. Instead, it is lightly sweetened with the less bitter part of the stevia leaf, Rebaudioside A. It also doesn’t have any caffeine, commonly found in drink supplements, which is another trigger for a lot of people.

How Do I Use Cove Oasis?

Pop open a packet and put it into a glass of water one to three times a day. Drop it into a 16-ounce cup or something bigger — I like a quart-size mason jar with a straw next to the couch — for extra water intake. Since it comes in a handy single-serve package, it’s easy to toss into a bag, too. Supplements with calcium can often taste bitter, but that’s not the case with Oasis which has a refreshingly light, citrus flavor that’s reminiscent of a salted lemonade.

You can drink Oasis in one sitting or throughout the day. And you can take it before, during, or after a migraine. It also plays well with the brand’s other migraine prevention aids like Beam, which combines the three supplements with the most research behind them in another easy-to-drink form, and an aromatherapy roll-on using essential oils actually proven by studies to help with migraines, headaches, and stress. There are no known medication interactions, but it’s always a good idea to chat with a doctor.

