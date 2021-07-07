Olympian Dalilah Muhammad Might Be The Beyhive’s Fastest Member

Dalilah Muhammad was doing what most kids in Queens, New York did in the 90s: running around her neighborhood for fun. But unlike the average seven-year-old, she was fast as hell. “A local coach saw me running in the neighborhood and asked my mom if I could join the track team,” Muhammad tells NYLON over email in between grueling training sessions. What followed was a triumphant domino effect.

Muhammad was her high school’s track and field superstar, which led to her eclipsing her fellow athletes during her time on the University of Southern California’s track team. Eventually her journey reached its apotheosis at the 2016 Summer Olympics, where domination was the name of the game; Muhammad ended up at the top, winning gold in the 400-meter hurdles.

Now, the track star is back again for the Tokyo Olympics, representing not only Team USA, but as an avid Beyoncé fan, the Beyhive. Beyoncé herself said girls run the world — Muhammad is also doing it literally.

1. What’s your astrological sign (and do you believe in it)? Aquarius. I believe in it and read my horoscope every now and then.

2. Do you believe in ghosts, (and have you ever seen one)? I believe in spirits. Not in the movie sense of a ghost, but in the spiritual sense. There have been times that I feel I am not alone.

3. Who would be the three headliners of the music festival of your dreams? I would do an all-woman concert with Lauryn Hill, Beyoncé, and Rihanna.

4. What's the weirdest snack that you make? I eat peanut butter out of the jar with a spoon.

5. What's a bad habit of yours that you've been meaning to fix? Biting my nails.

6. What was the last internet rabbit hole you went down? I was watching Wolf Cats on YouTube.

7. Describe your worst date in three words. Overly romantic quickly.

8. What was the last DM you received? I was like WTF when I got mines.

9. If you could be in any music video, what would it be? In a Drake music video doing something involving running.

10. What was your first concert? I went to a Bow Wow concert when I was 12 years old.

11. What was your favorite movie as a kid? Matilda and The Craft.

12. What's your favorite meme/internet joke and why? It’s actually kind of mean, so I’ll just keep it to myself.

13. What is your favorite red carpet look of all time worn by someone else? Beyoncé at the Met Gala with a long dress

14. What is one thing everyone should buy that is under $10? Skyn Iceland’s eye jells.

15. What piece of clothing from high school do you wish you kept? A white North Face winter jacket.

16. What is one question you never want to be asked again? What is it going to take to beat your competitors?

17. What is your go-to sad song? “I Care” by Beyoncé

18. What reality show would you most like to appear on? Dancing with the Stars.