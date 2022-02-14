Astrology
A full moon lunation full of blessings.
In the final days of Aquarius season comes a full moon in Leo, a bright and joyous lunation that’s also free from any taxing astrological weather. The moon reaches its fullness on February 16 — see everything you need to know to make the most of this transit.
Per NYLON astrologer David Odyssey, “The full moon in Leo on February 16 helps you download your macro ideals into your body, and reorient the big thinking to a sense of lived, embodied purpose.” So what does this mean, exactly?