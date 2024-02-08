Genevieve Goffman’s Fantastical Sculptures Are Making Her An Art-World Darling

Genevieve Goffman can’t tie her shoes. She has a disorder called dyspraxia impeding her motor skills — only a greater testament to what the fine artist has accomplished. While knots continue to pose a challenge, Goffman can build high-concept, multi-layered 3D renders of quasi-historical vignettes cast in colorful nylon, resin, plastic, and metal.

First educated at Reed and then Yale for a Masters of Fine Arts in sculpture (2020), Goffman is best known for collaging technology and fantasy, spawning her imagination-scapes into the tangible world using Blender and 3D printing. These physical fairytales have made her an eminent staple of the New York art world, having shown at popular downtown galleries like Alyssa Davis and Lubov. Goffman says she’s creating “romances” around the rigid structures of modernity, finding inspiration in the work of controversial architect and early influencer of postmodernism Adolf Loos. Recently she’s also been drawn to the anime Aria the Animation (2005), and the architecture of Venice at large. Fitting, as her work positions her as both an architect and a storyteller, simultaneously developing structure and narrative with each digital fragment.

Goffman is a virtuoso of the absurd. Her pieces subvert their epochal and historical contexts with whimsical Genevieve-ism. Take The Assassination of Winston Church Mouse — a three-tiered sculpture depicting a revisionist post-WWII Balkans in which all political figures have been reimagined into mice. There’s movement, the characters are frozen in motion, pompeii-ed in their last act before the kiln. This sort of artifice and camp only belies our understanding of truth and history. What if, what if, what if?

This young artist continues to dominate in her field. Though she’s faced hurdles throughout her career, not online scrutiny, nor accuracy, not even her own hands can stop the construction of her chimeric, iridescent empire. Goffman will be showing at Petzel Gallery and Blade Study in New York in February and opening a solo show at Espace Maurice in Montreal in March to accompany her first book, published by Inpatient Press and Espace Maurice. Ahead, Goffman takes NYLON through her recent work, shot by Sasha Ernst and styled by Anna Daminova.

Sasha Ernst

Genevieve Goffman: I often find myself all in parts that don't seem to fit together. On the one hand, I want to show you a beautiful castle in the sky surrounded by winged cats and dragons. On the other hand, Ludvig II was murdered on the shore of a lake by his own government for building castles, which maybe was fair. By 1886 castles were a terrible waste of resources, especially the way he built them. Like Neuschwanstein, a gorgeous, fairytale castle on a small mountain outside a rural Bavarian town, built for no reason other than decoration and totally empty on the inside. But on the third hand, aren't they potent examples of symbolic power and in contemporary society, a monument to the fall of kings? And on the fourth hand, I can’t tell anybody any of this if I don’t spend my day in front of a gray-toned computer monitor staring at Blender. These things have to come together to form a whole for me, which is why I am a collage artist.

Sasha Ernst

GG: This piece is titled Monument to the Hand Made Arts. I originally made it digitally in 2018 while teaching myself how to use Blender for 3D printing and modeling. I was in a Boris Grois and Russian cosmism phase. I invented an imaginary utopia on the Moon where all the animals we sent into space during the Cold War space race lived together in perfect harmony resurrecting dead pets from Earth. This structure was meant to be a utopian workshop complete with every craftsman tool, from printing presses to architectural design models. A sort of Marxist ideal of an artist studio where all art is at the service of craft, which is at the service of society. I completed this piece in 2023 by having it 3D printed in wax and then cast in brass by Crucible New York. The title is a bit tongue-in-cheek because my work has been criticized in the past because of my reliance on machine production over traditional sculptural methods.

Sasha Ernst

GG: This small purple tower is one of my older works from grad school. It was the first time I used 3D-printed nylon as a material and it’s now one of my favorite materials to use. It has much less of a narrative than my works do now, which usually are scenes, buildings, or creatures pulled from a story. It was very roughly inspired by the Hercules Monument in Kassel, Germany. The monument consists of a 235-foot-tall Hercules statue, on top of 107-foot-tall tower, on top of a 100-foot pyramid, which is on top of a 20-foot-tall octangular artificial mountain. From this mountain, a man-made waterfall flows 350 feet down a staircase at regular intervals of time into a massive lake at the bottom. It’s one of the most ludicrous things I have ever seen. I’m obsessed with it. It was commissioned by Charles I of Landgrave of Hesse-Kassel in 1701 and the waterfall added by Willam 11 Elector of Hess to commemorate the defeat of Napoleon in 1801.

Sasha Ernst

GG: Two things really fascinate me about the monument. One is the way man’s, and by extension, the ruler's power and nature is depicted by the monument being carved out of an artificial mountain and decorated with pre-made ruins. The other is the desire of a Germanic king to decorate the tower with figures from Greek mythology. In the original design by Giovanni Francesco Guerniero, the octagon and pyramid would have been decorated with statues of the entire Greek pantheon.

Sasha Ernst

GG: This piece is called Miss Astor throws a tantrum. I’m showing it at Blade Study in February. I originally made it when a curator reached out to me about participating in an exhibition about parties. It made me a little bit anxious that I had earned myself a reputation for being a bit of a party girl. I 3D-scanned a series of vintage liquor bottles and then converted them into structures and dioramas of iconic party moments. This bottle was inspired by the Gilded Age conflict between Mrs. Astor and Alva Vanderbilt. Long story short, the Astor matriarch wanted nothing to do with the nouveau riche Vanderbilts. In 1883, when Mrs. Astor again didn't invite them to her society-defining 400-person ball, Alva decided to plan a provocative and lavish masked ball large enough that even the Astors couldn’t ignore. Everyone wanted to go — including the young Miss Astor. She threw a tantrum until her parents finally conceded, even though their appearance at the masked ball would forever legitimize the Vanderbilts in New York’s polite society.

Sasha Ernst

GG: I enjoy this story because it’s a petty drama between old money and new money, but I also think it reveals a lot about the anxieties of people in power had during the turn of the century as systems and ways of thinking started to collapse and new ones were sprouting up. And who doesn't love a story of history pivoting on the desire of one girl wanting to go to a party in New York? Maybe being a party girl is not such a bad thing after all. The architecture with which I scaffolded these two liquor bottles is meant to replicate the neo-gothic New York mansions of the time with a touch of the impending European Art Nouveau influence. I wanted to demonstrate this sense of inevitable “invasion” of the new or the “foreign.”

Sasha Ernst

GG: The metaphor here is that I'm tied to the computer. Get it?

Sasha Ernst

GG: Here is a photo of me gazing into the future. Believing in art. Believing in beauty. Or maybe I’m just tired from staring at the computer screen. Designer Anna Daminova let me into her home studio to try on the clothes I’m wearing and it was really a breathtaking experience. Everything is handmade and specially selected with careful thought, down to every button or buckle. It’s so magical to meet someone who is a master of their art. It gave me a lot of hope and inspiration to be able to wear the objects she imbued with a sense of perfection.

Photographer Sasha Ernst is also a brilliant visual storyteller. The location, styling, and narrative were all her choices to create this dream den for me inside a computer repair shop. Like me, she delights in making ornate little worlds come to life in her work and these photos are her fairytale of a woman trapped in computer land. Making art is a lonely process and I can't express how grateful I am each time my process can come into contact and connect with people like Anna or Sasha.