Grimes hit the 2021 Met Gala red carpet in a look by Iris van Herpen look, inspired by the seminal science-fiction book Dune. The book is by an American author, Frank Herbert, which is enough for Grimes to fit the theme, “In America: A Lexicon of Fashion.”

Grimes went all out with an outfit that featured intricate space-age detailing, a silver capsule crystal ring, a chrome face mask, an anti-gravity ponytail, and the most Grimes-core accessory of all time: a sword. Didn’t you know? She loves space! Her sword isn’t just any run of the mill sword, either; it was created from an AR-15 assault rifle, made in MSCHF’s latest performance piece: a gun buyback that melts down firearms and turns them into swords. Innovative!

Grimes also noted that she loves American even though it’s a gauche thing to say, and hopes to receive her green card from President Biden. Come on, Joe, you know you want to!

More to come...