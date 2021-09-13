Layla Halabian
Grimes at the 2021 Met Gala.
Getty Images

Culture

Grimes Stanned ‘Dune’ At The 2021 Met Gala

Grimes came straight from Arrakis to New York City.

Grimes hit the 2021 Met Gala red carpet in a look by Iris van Herpen look, inspired by the seminal science-fiction book Dune. The book is by an American author, Frank Herbert, which is enough for Grimes to fit the theme, “In America: A Lexicon of Fashion.”

Grimes went all out with an outfit that featured intricate space-age detailing, a silver capsule crystal ring, a chrome face mask, an anti-gravity ponytail, and the most Grimes-core accessory of all time: a sword. Didn’t you know? She loves space! Her sword isn’t just any run of the mill sword, either; it was created from an AR-15 assault rifle, made in MSCHF’s latest performance piece: a gun buyback that melts down firearms and turns them into swords. Innovative!

Grimes also noted that she loves American even though it’s a gauche thing to say, and hopes to receive her green card from President Biden. Come on, Joe, you know you want to!

More to come...

