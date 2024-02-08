Hunter Schafer Has Visions From Hell In The First Cuckoo Trailer

Hunter Schafer’s next project may also have her playing a teenager exploring a new home, but that’s pretty much all it has in common with her Euphoria roots.

In Tilman Singer’s new movie Cuckoo, Schafer is 17-year-old Gretchen, who has freshly (and reluctantly) moved to a resort in the German Alps to live with her father and his new family. As if that’s not a strong enough premise for a horror movie, her father’s boss Mr. König is becoming increasingly obsessed with her mute half-sister. Oh, and she’s plagued by bloody visions and strange noises. Something’s not right in this tranquil town!

Cuckoo also stars Downton Abbey star Dan Stevens and is shot on 35mm, promising an atmospheric and terrifying trip to the theaters. Catch the movie in theaters May 3 and watch the teaser trailer, below.