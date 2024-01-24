Sundance 2024: Inside Indie Film’s Star-Studded Festival

As Sundance Film Festival 2024 took over Park City, Utah for its 40th year, NYLON was on the ground to take you inside the weekend, from the screenings to the parties to the top of the mountain.

Thursday, Jan. 18

I’ve been in Park City for 45 minutes, and I am already out of breath.

Somewhere between playing Tetris with my schedule and planning which impractical coat to bring, I’d forgotten about the tiny detail that Park City sits at 7,000 feet of elevation, which is approximately 7,000 feet more than New York City. By the time I get to my hotel, I feel like Cameron Diaz in The Holiday when her car drops her off half a mile from Kate Winslet’s country cottage and she has to hoof it the rest of the way, sweat dripping down her perfectly symmetrical face. Luckily, I get a welcome tote bag with Advil, hand warmers, and crucially: electrolyte tablets. I snap a photo of the six Olympic rings hanging above the couch in my room, down the electrolyte water, pour a Smart Pop bag in my mouth, and run out to Sundance HQ (the Park City Sheraton Hotel) to retrieve my press pass.

I hop in and out of snow banks on the five minute walk up the mountain, where a line of skiers are also waiting for the bus. No bus comes, and so, like the local I’m not, I call a Lyft. Sundance HQ is buzzing with volunteers, publicists, and journalists picking up badges emblazoned with our titles. My pass, the Press Flex Pass, is indeed a flex, as it gives me access to Press & Industry screenings, as well as extra 10 tickets to in-person public screenings.

Dinner is at Purple Sage on Main Street, the hub of the festival, where every brand from Dropbox to Acura have taken over storefronts for brand activations and parties. But Main Street also looks like it belongs inside of a snow globe, with lights stretched across the two-lane street, friendly crossing guards, and chalet-like storefronts. I’m joined by a group of journalists, the influencer Owin Pierson and his bestie, the violinist Ezinma, and Chase Sapphire publicists. We drool over cozy dishes like the blue cheese fondue, house-made potato chips, and squash ravioli. I descend the stairs two levels to the bathroom (once again, out of breath) and overhear two septuagenarians gab about which weeks they prefer to visit their Park City second homes, agreeing that this is the best week to ski because everyone is here for Sundance. I’ll take their word for it.

After dinner, my bestie Kim, who’s joined me for the weekend, and I attend the cast party for Freaky Tales, the film following four underdogs in 1987 Oakland starring Pedro Pascal, Ji-young Yoo, and Jay Ellis. The party was at Chase Sapphire Lounge, which takes over the Prospect Gallery on Main Street, bathing it in a neon blue light that you can clock from halfway down Main Street — the kind of savvy brand recognition that has you saying things like, “Should I upgrade to the Preferred card?”

Pedro Pascal attends the cast party for Freaky Tales. The Chase Sapphire House on Main Street

Inside, the space is decked out in comfy couches, fresh flowers, low lights, and a stocked bar. Servers pass around bites: Tiny shot glasses of butternut squash soup, caprese skewers, and tuna tartare. Guests start piling in, including Pascal, who everyone is whispering about, either in reference to him no longer wearing a sling, his dapper white suit, or the way he seamlessly runs court. The biggest fan reaction, though, isn’t for Pascal but for the Bay Area rapper Too Short, who is also in the film, who a colleague of mine nearly screams over. Just when Kim and I are ready to succumb to altitude sickness, we spot the celebrity I had no idea I needed to see in person so badly: Jay Ellis, wearing — wait for it — an oatmeal colored sweater that real Insecure fans can appreciate. We watch him wave to his friends, flashing a big Hollywood smile. We clink glasses and decide the night can’t get better.

Friday, Jan. 19

I wake up early to do soundcheck for a panel I am moderating later that day for Brittany Howard, who is hosting a listening party for her new album What Now, out in February, at the White Claw Shore House. Afterwards, I meet Kim for breakfast at The Bridge restaurant, a Brazilian cafe jutting up against a literal chairlift that provides celebrity sightings all weekend. The first? Will Sharpe of The White Lotus. “This is the first Sundance where I’m, like, not stressed,” he says while eating an omelet while skiers whizz past us.

Breakfast at The Bridge

Then, I’m off to the Eccles Center for the red carpet for Love Me, the sci-fi romance starring Kristen Stewart and Steven Yeun. Eccles Center is a middle school and it is, in fact, a school day, which means kids are sauntering out the door in sweatpants and collegiate sweatshirts, totally unfazed by the 20-person line of photographers, videographers, and journalists camped out. (Fun fact: A friend who grew up in Park City told me they got a week off for Sundance every year.) We are all here to talk to Stewart, a bonafide Sundance sweetheart with 10 festival premieres under her belt. “Kristen is going to be totally inaccessible this weekend,” I hear a reporter say while scrolling through her list of questions. Still, we’re all there to try.

Kristen Stewart at the World Premiere of Love Me by Sam Zuchero and Andy Zuchero

My time as a high schooler camping out in front of venues to try to meet Lady Gaga and the Jonas Brothers has prepared me for this. We file in and I chat with Yeun on the red carpet, who, when I asked what he finds attractive, replies: “a tender touch.” (Reader, I blushed!) Stewart walks the red carpet with her signature DGAF attitude and kindergarten-core outfit of rolled up jeans, a t-shirt, and red sneakers. It’s a casualness she kept up through the weekend, which might mean her Chanel contact is over. Love Me, the touching AI story of a smart buoy and a satellite who find love long after humanity is gone, is perfect. I think about how much I love love. (I’m a sap!) Afterwards, the cast and crew do a Q&A where I am preoccupied with watching Stewart not be able to stand still — she puts the microphone on the ground, picks it up again, shuffles back and forth like a little kid.

A couple of hours later, I’m back at the White Claw Shore House, where I am given a White Claw Staff badge (AKA my new favorite accessory). Howard and I do our panel, which consists of me interviewing her interspersed with songs from her album. While the songs play, she, her partner, and I leave the stage and dance outside in the snow only to walk back in, once again breathless from the altitude. Half the crowd is dressed like Selling Sunset hopefuls (wide-brimmed hats, tall boots, and fur-lined puffers) while the other half are pure après ski (burnt orange puffers, snow pants, etc). Next up is Meredith Marks’ party — who, unlike fellow Real Housewife of Salt Lake City Lisa Barlow, is not the “queen of Sundance.” It’s a low-key cocktail party held at her Main Street boutique, where I have two bites of Meredith Marks caviar, and guests drink cocktails out of containers made to look like perfume bottles. Notable attendees include Chris Colfer, AKA Kurt from Glee, who despite being off network TV for almost a decade, still looks exactly like Kurt from Glee.

Later, at the How to Have Sex screening, the announcer introduces I Saw the TV Glow by director Jane Schoenbrun. I realize we walked into the wrong theater, but Kim sees the A24 logo and whispers, “We’re fine.” I’ve been excited about I Saw The TV Glow because of Schoenbrun’s first film We’re All Going to the World’s Fair, but am ultimately disappointed in her sophomore effort, which follows two teenagers who are obsessed with a fictional ‘90s teen drama called The Pink Opaque. It’s too busy and melodramatic, but I enjoy the original score by Alex G, as well as the Sloppy Jane and Phoebe Bridgers cameos.

David Koepp, Lucy Liu, and Chris Sullivan attend the cast party for Presence.

Afterwards, I experience nirvana at the cast party for Steven Soderberg’s Presence, a film about a family who moves into a suburban house only to realize they’re not alone, starring Julia Fox and Lucy Liu. Ever since meeting Sarah Jessica Parker and seeing Avril Lavigne at the NYLON’s NYFW party, I don’t get starstruck. This personal theory was proven wrong when I see Lui float through the room as if buoyed by all the love and adoration she inspires. “Lucy Liu is the blueprint,” Kim says. Her posse leads her quickly to an area sectioned-off with a velvet rope, where she joins Fox. I have to sit down from the excitement, so I sip a tequila soda.

Saturday, Jan. 20

I start Saturday at the crack of dawn (9 a.m.), to meet the stars of Ponyboi, a film about an intersex sex worker on the run in New Jersey, at the NPF Inspire Lounge, a hub for press, publicists, and talent to warm up — and get free Botox. While waiting to interview the film’s stars Victoria Pedretti, Indya Moore, and River Gallo (who also wrote the film), a Santa Claus-like man asks if I would like a hot cinnamon roll. I’ve never had someone anticipate my needs more.

Around me, people are in line for injectables, refilling cups of coffee and hot chocolate, and picking at croissants while camera operators fiddle with their equipment and publicists usher talent in and out of the room. I wait my turn and then step outside with the cast, where I meet Dylan O’Brien, who is also in the film. I have to interrupt Pedretti, Gallo, and Moore who are dancing, cheering, hugging, and complimenting each other on how pretty they all look, so I can ask them questions about Sundance, and find out Moore wants to marry Everette Taylor, the CEO of Kickstarter.

Riding the St. Regis gondola Kim Uong

Afterwards, I meet up with Kim to grab matcha and hot chocolate at the Chase Sapphire House before taking the bus up the mountain to ride the Funicular, which is basically a gondola, to the St. Regis Hotel. The second we enter the lobby, I know we’re in the presence of celebrity from how many publicists are scurrying around. I don’t have to wait long to find out it is Saoirse Ronan, who dashes into the Funicular for an interview. Security tells us to wait for the next car, which we ride 200 more feet up the mountain. At the bar, we order hot apple cider and rum cocktails and sit in front of a fire that looks like a burning rock garden, while watching people much colder than us ski. I’ve never felt so rich, a sentiment I keep repeating while in Utah.

After a few hours on the mountain, we descend via the Funicular for the evening’s screenings. I attend the red carpet for My Old Ass, director Megan Parks’ second feature starring Aubrey Plaza, Maisy Stella, Maddie Ziegler, and Kerrice Brooks. Everyone is waiting for is Plaza, who is so beloved and does such a good job at seeming like a civilian, that even journalists are geeking out over her. One reporter next to me showed her a picture of them together taken a decade ago. In the spirit of the film, I asked her what advice she would give her 18-year-old self: “Experiment,” she responds. Noted!

My Old Ass is my favorite film of the festival, a truly original summer love story that leaves me sobbing long after the credits are over. While waiting for the screening of Love Lies Bleeding, the Rose Glass-directed lesbian bodybuilding love story also starring Stewart, Kim and I watch the paparazzi carry manila envelopes full of Twilight: New Moon posters in the hopes that she stops for autographs, so they can sell them. Instead, it’s Dave Franco signing autographs, smiling and waving. Soon enough, Stewart exits a Sundance-branded Acura wearing red trousers and a cut-up tank top. Love Lies Bleeding is a brutal queer masterpiece that inspires visceral reactions from the audience — there’s a constant stream of gasps, laughs, or cheers.

We leave the theater around 1 a.m. and stop by a party hosted by Gold House, the non-profit that champions Asian creatives, which held over-capacity panels with Liu and Yeun earlier in the day. The Veueve Clicquot is gone and it’s past last call (which is 1 a.m. in Utah), but there’s leftover Sprinkles cupcakes, which we devour. Afterwards, we pop into a late-night pizza joint on Main Street, where I run into producer and man about town Adam Faze, who tells me he is in Park City “just to ski,” and that this is also his eighth Sundance. I overhear a guy tell his friend he’s trying to be less douchey to which his friend replies, “It’s impossible. It’s Sundance. We’re filmmakers.”

Sunday, Jan. 21

Ezinma performs at Chase Sapphire House on Main Street.

After a few packed days, I’m back at the Chase Sapphire House to eat a breakfast burrito from Melissa King, best known for her appearances on Top Chef, and catch a performance by Ezinma, who chops and screws classical music and reworks hits like “Despacito” and Usher’s “Yeah!” Afterwards, we’re back at The Bridge, where we see something new: a mug signed by Franco. We soak in the Silver King hot tub and I fall asleep watching Sex and the City before I have to depart in the morning. When waiting for my car, I overhear a hotel concierge explaining who-knows-what to someone on the phone: “It’s Sundance, that’s why,” he says. “‘Tis the season.”