Jack Harlow has seen enormous success with this single “First Class,” so it was obvious that he’d sing it in some capacity at the 2022 MTV Video Music Awards. And the singer took it a step further — bringing Fergie on the stage to join him in his performance.

Harlow’s song famously samples Fergie’s seminal 2006 single “Glamorous,” and he stepped off an airplane set to welcome the singer to the VMA stage. Fergie sang “Glamorous” and repped Harlow’s song in action and in style, wearing a shimmering silver set emblazoned with the words “First Class.”

The 2022 MTV VMAs is a big night for Harlow: He leads the nominations with seven nominations, alongside his collaborator Lil Nas X as well as Kendrick Lamar. Watch him perform “First Class” with Fergie, below.