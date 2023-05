Jane is a PR gal who is going to follow up six times and sign off with an overly familiar salutation; she’s also an English major with a mountain of medical debt who fell into a job that allows her to clobber capitalism with some cheeky puns for D-list brands. But when her performance falls short, her boss gives her one last chance to land a dream client — taking her on a journey where she must reckon with her own ambitions and question what’s at stake when we trade power, influence, and beauty.