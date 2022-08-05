The Lion’s Gate Portal Means August 2022 Could Be Extra Lucky

The astrology of August 2022 is, for better or worse, explosive. We’ve just come down from a historic conjunction in Taurus between Mars, Uranus, and the north node; multiple outer planets have stationed retrograde; and all the fixed signs are duking it out in a month-long battle. What we needed is a moment of peace and luck through the upheaval. Enter what some astrologers are calling the Lion’s Gate Portal. Do you love astrology but have never heard of this term, even once? Not to worry — you’ll find everything you need to know about the allegedly lucky event, below.

What is the Lion’s Gate Portal?

The Lion’s Gate Portal is a thoroughly modern development that claims to be the luckiest day of the year. The mythology behind the Lion’s Gate Portal ties into the rising of the fixed star Sirius, which rises annually over the eastern horizon on August 8. Sirius itself is said to combine some of the expansive, abundant energies of Jupiter and the decisive, driven energies of Mars; together, it’s a recipe for power, growth, and luck.

What does the Lion’s Gate Portal mean?

According to some astrologers, the Lion’s Gate Portal allows us to boldly and optimistically open new doors of opportunity. In layman’s terms: it’s probably a good time to manifest your dream life. According to the Ancient Egyptians, the rising of Sirius, which is considered the most significant dawn rising of all stars, coincided with the flooding of the Nile, so this time of the year was seen as a prosperous and fertile. Plus, it goes down during Leo season — hence the name — so the courageous and regal qualities of the lion tie into the portal’s so-called power.

How does the Lion’s Gate Portal work with numerology?

In numerology, eight is considered one of the luckiest numbers. With associations with wealth, abundance, and potential to achieve success, the Lion’s Gate Portal on August 8 (8/8, if you will) has the alleged power to take your life to the next level.

How do I celebrate the Lion’s Gate Portal?

Since the Lion’s Gate Portal is a relatively new event, any rituals in celebration of it can be totally customized to your liking. Choose Crystals that protect and create abundance for an altar to honor the event. And much like other manifestation events, taking a pen to paper and simply writing out your wishes and desires is a fool-proof method for reshaping your reality.