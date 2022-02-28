Lisa Kudrow and Mira Sorvino Brought ‘Romy And Michelle’ To The 2022 SAG Awards

Nostalgia, while typically stale, can sometimes really hit. Case in point? Lisa Kudrow and Mira Sorvino at the 2022 SAG Awards on Sunday night.

The duo, famously the stars of the seminal buddy comedy Romy and Michele’s High School Reunion, took their award presentation moment to the next level with a cheeky sartorial surprise. Kudrow and Sorvino updated their characters’ electric pink and blue high school reunion dresses into matching pantsuits — and the best part was that they knew they freaked it. “Do you think this is the cutest anyone’s ever looked at an award show?” quipped Kudrow. (The answer is a resounding hell yeah!)

Kudrow and Sorvino presented the SAG award for Outstanding Performance by a Cast (or Ensemble) in a Comedy Series, threw in some ensemble double entendre jokes for good measure, and then sealed the bit with a kiss by shuffling around Post-It Notes before announcing the category winner. For those who need a serious pop cultural reminder, Romy and Michele decided to head to their high school reunion high on the lie that they’re incredibly wealthy and successful after inventing Post-It Notes. Spoiler alert: the lie unravels almost immediately.

As for Kudrow and Sorvino’ SAG Awards bit, that’s showbiz, baby!