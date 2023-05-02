Fashion’s biggest night is over — but it didn’t end when Rihanna finally graced the white carpet at the Met in a custom Valentino silk faille dress and cape (which included 30 giant camellia appliqués made of 500 petals as a tribute to Karl Lagerfeld) that was absolutely worth the wait. After celebrities spent hours waiting and sauntering across the carpet, they partied. Met Gala after-parties are a time to let loose, which is exactly what the stars did. Janelle Monae changed into a rhinestone bikini; Olivia Rodrigo quite literally let her hair down, and Jared Leto? Well, Jared Leto stayed in his furry cat costume dressed as Choupette, but we wouldn’t expect anything less.

Read on to see what everyone wore in the early hours of the first Tuesday in May.

Kendall Jenner and Bad Bunny head to a private party after the Met Gala. JosiahW/BACKGRID Kendall Jenner

Gotham/GC Images/Getty Images Kylie Jenner

Madison McGaw/BFA Michaela Cole

Stephanie Hsu at XHOSA, a Met after-party at Loosie’s Moxy LES. Madison McGaw/BFA Tiffany Hsu

Naomi Campbell celebrates XHOSA, a Met after-party at Loosie’s Moxy LES. Madison McGaw/BFA Naomi Campbell

Ivy Getty celebrates XHOSA, a Met after-party at Loosie’s Moxy LES. Madison McGaw/BFA Ivy Getty

Riz Ahmed and Fatima Farheen Mirza celebrates XHOSA, a Met after-party at Loosie’s Moxy LES. Madison McGaw/BFA Riz Ahmed and Fatima Farheen Mirza

Lexie Moreland/WWD/Getty Images Janelle Monae

Lexie Moreland/WWD/Getty Images Jenna Ortega

Keke Palmer celebrates the 13th Annual Met Gala After Party hosted by Janelle Monae held at Boom at The Standard, High Line. Lexie Moreland/WWD/Getty Images Keke Palmer

Lexie Moreland/WWD/Getty Images Ariana DeBose

Kendall Jenner and Bad Bunny head to a private party after the Met Gala. JosiahW /BACKGRID

Lexie Moreland/WWD/Getty Images Olivia Rodrigo

WWD/WWD/Getty Images Jared Leto at the Karl Lagerfeld Met Gala After Party held at The Mark Hotel.

WWD/WWD/Getty Images Cara Delevingne at the Karl Lagerfeld Met Gala After Party held at The Mark Hotel.

WWD/WWD/Getty Images Chris Appleton and Lucas Gage at the Karl Lagerfeld Met Gala After Party held at The Mark Hotel.

Dua Lipa hosts an after party at the house nightclub VIRGO, with DJ sets from The Martinez Brothers, Skepta, Jammer, and Mia Moretti. Ulices Ramales / BACKGRID Dua Lipa

Dua Lipa and Rihanna celebrate Dua Lipa’s after party at the house nightclub VIRGO, with DJ sets from The Martinez Brothers, Skepta, Jammer, and Mia Moretti. German Larkin Dua Lipa and Rihanna

Aubrey Plaza celebrates a Met Gala after party at Zero Bond, hosted by Stella McCartney, Baz Luhrmann, and Casamigos. BFA Aubrey Plaza

Cara Delevingne and Giselle Bunchen celebrate a Met Gala after party at Zero Bond, hosted by Stella McCartney, Baz Luhrmann, and Casamigos. BFA Cara Delevingne and Giselle Bunchen

Kate Hudson celebrates a Met Gala after party at Zero Bond, hosted by Stella McCartney, Baz Luhrmann, and Casamigos. BFA Kate Hudson celebrates a Met Gala after party at Zero Bond, hosted by Stella McCartney, Baz Luhrmann, and Casamigos.

Lily James celebrates a Met Gala after party at Zero Bond, hosted by Stella McCartney, Baz Luhrmann, and Casamigos. BFA Lily James celebrates a Met Gala after party at Zero Bond, hosted by Stella McCartney, Baz Luhrmann, and Casamigos.

Stella McCartney and Jared Leto celebrate a Met Gala after party at Zero Bond, hosted by Stella McCartney, Baz Luhrmann, and Casamigos. BFA Stella McCartney and Jared Leto celebrate a Met Gala after party at Zero Bond, hosted by Stella McCartney, Baz Luhrmann, and Casamigos.

Olivia Wilde celebrates a Met Gala after party at Zero Bond, hosted by Stella McCartney, Baz Luhrmann, and Casamigos. BFA Olivia Wilde