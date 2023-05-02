Fashion’s biggest night is over — but it didn’t end when
Rihanna finally graced the white carpet at the Met in a custom Valentino silk faille dress and cape (which included 30 giant camellia appliqués made of 500 petals as a tribute to Karl Lagerfeld) that was absolutely worth the wait. After celebrities spent hours waiting and sauntering across the carpet, they partied. Met Gala after-parties are a time to let loose, which is exactly what the stars did. Janelle Monae changed into a rhinestone bikini; Olivia Rodrigo quite literally let her hair down, and Jared Leto? Well, Jared Leto stayed in his furry cat costume dressed as Choupette, but we wouldn’t expect anything less.
Read on to see what everyone wore in the early hours of the first Tuesday in May.
Kendall Jenner and Bad Bunny head to a private party after the Met Gala. JosiahW/BACKGRID Gotham/GC Images/Getty Images Stephanie Hsu at XHOSA, a Met after-party at Loosie’s Moxy LES. Madison McGaw/BFA Naomi Campbell celebrates XHOSA, a Met after-party at Loosie’s Moxy LES. Madison McGaw/BFA Ivy Getty celebrates XHOSA, a Met after-party at Loosie’s Moxy LES. Madison McGaw/BFA Riz Ahmed and Fatima Farheen Mirza celebrates XHOSA, a Met after-party at Loosie’s Moxy LES. Madison McGaw/BFA
Riz Ahmed and Fatima Farheen Mirza
Lexie Moreland/WWD/Getty Images Lexie Moreland/WWD/Getty Images Keke Palmer celebrates the 13th Annual Met Gala After Party hosted by Janelle Monae held at Boom at The Standard, High Line. Lexie Moreland/WWD/Getty Images Lexie Moreland/WWD/Getty Images Kendall Jenner and Bad Bunny head to a private party after the Met Gala. JosiahW /BACKGRID Lexie Moreland/WWD/Getty Images
Jared Leto at the Karl Lagerfeld Met Gala After Party held at The Mark Hotel.
Cara Delevingne at the Karl Lagerfeld Met Gala After Party held at The Mark Hotel.
Chris Appleton and Lucas Gage at the Karl Lagerfeld Met Gala After Party held at The Mark Hotel.
Dua Lipa hosts an after party at the house nightclub VIRGO, with DJ sets from The Martinez Brothers, Skepta, Jammer, and Mia Moretti. Ulices Ramales / BACKGRID Dua Lipa and Rihanna celebrate Dua Lipa’s after party at the house nightclub VIRGO, with DJ sets from The Martinez Brothers, Skepta, Jammer, and Mia Moretti. German Larkin Aubrey Plaza celebrates a Met Gala after party at Zero Bond, hosted by Stella McCartney, Baz Luhrmann, and Casamigos. BFA Cara Delevingne and Giselle Bunchen celebrate a Met Gala after party at Zero Bond, hosted by Stella McCartney, Baz Luhrmann, and Casamigos. BFA
Cara Delevingne and Giselle Bunchen
Kate Hudson celebrates a Met Gala after party at Zero Bond, hosted by Stella McCartney, Baz Luhrmann, and Casamigos. BFA
Kate Hudson celebrates a Met Gala after party at Zero Bond, hosted by Stella McCartney, Baz Luhrmann, and Casamigos.
Lily James celebrates a Met Gala after party at Zero Bond, hosted by Stella McCartney, Baz Luhrmann, and Casamigos. BFA
Lily James celebrates a Met Gala after party at Zero Bond, hosted by Stella McCartney, Baz Luhrmann, and Casamigos.
Stella McCartney and Jared Leto celebrate a Met Gala after party at Zero Bond, hosted by Stella McCartney, Baz Luhrmann, and Casamigos. BFA
Stella McCartney and Jared Leto celebrate a Met Gala after party at Zero Bond, hosted by Stella McCartney, Baz Luhrmann, and Casamigos.
Olivia Wilde celebrates a Met Gala after party at Zero Bond, hosted by Stella McCartney, Baz Luhrmann, and Casamigos. BFA Irina Shayk, post-Met Gala in an Alpha Industries MA-1 Bomber Jacket Gotham / Getty Images