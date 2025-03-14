Ming Lee Simmons blends high-fashion elegance and laid-back cool that makes her stand out in a crowded industry, and a quintessential NYLON girl on our Hot List. As the co-founder of Leila, a fashion and lifestyle brand she launched with her sister, Ming is bringing her entrepreneurial spirit and eye for style to the forefront. The brand, which celebrates individuality, inclusivity, and sustainability, is a perfect reflection of Ming’s own approach to fashion: fresh, forward-thinking, and on purpose.

Birthday: January 21, 2000.

Childhood: Ming Lee Simmons was born in New York City and grew up surrounded by both fashion and entertainment due to her parents, Kimora Lee Simmons, a supermodel and fashion designer, and her father, Russell Simmons, a renowned music mogul and entrepreneur.

Growing up, Ming was exposed to the worlds of business, fashion, and media, which helped shape her future career interests. Her early years were marked by a balance between a private family life and being in the public eye, especially as her mother, Kimora, was very active in the fashion world with brands like Baby Phat and JustFab.

Parents & Siblings:

Dad: Russell Simmons – Music mogul, entrepreneur, and co-founder of Def Jam Recordings. He is also the founder of the fashion brand Phat Farm and has been a prominent figure in the entertainment industry.

Russell Simmons – Music mogul, entrepreneur, and co-founder of Def Jam Recordings. He is also the founder of the fashion brand Phat Farm and has been a prominent figure in the entertainment industry. Mom: Kimora Lee Simmons – Supermodel, fashion designer, and businesswoman. She gained fame as a model for Chanel and Louis Vuitton before launching her own fashion lines, including Baby Phat and JustFab.

Siblings:

Ming has a younger sister, Aoki Lee Simmons, who is also a model and influencer. She has an older half-brother, Daniel Simmons, from her father's previous relationships, and is close with both her siblings, often sharing moments with them on social media.

Ming Lee’s Looks WWD/WWD/Getty Images Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Araya Doheny/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images WWD/WWD/Getty Images 1 / 5 INFO 1 / 5

9-5: Ming Lee Simmons has made a name for herself in the fashion and entertainment industries, with a focus on modeling, business ventures, and social media influence. Ming began modeling at a young age, following in the footsteps of her mother, Kimora Lee. She has appeared in various fashion campaigns and magazine shoots such as Sports Illustrated, Galore Magazine, and Alexander Wang.

Ming has been involved in her family’s business ventures, including the fashion brand Baby Phat and JustFab, a fashion subscription service.

Social: On Instagram and TikTok, Ming Lee Simmons offers a glimpse into both her professional and personal life with professional photoshoots, showcasing her style and collaborations with various fashion brands, family life, including candid shots of her mother Kimora and sister Aoki, and far-flung travel.

Relationship Status: Unknown. While she has occasionally shared moments with friends and mentioned romantic interests on her social media, she generally keeps it quiet when it comes to her dating life.