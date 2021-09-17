Musician & DJ Yu Su Wishes She Still Kept Her Justice T-Shirt From High School

Can a weed company design a pack of joints as coveted as a rare sneaker or fashion item? Pure Beauty probably could. The Los Angeles indie brand, whose sleek and subtle aesthetic is already beloved among cannabis users, recently teamed up with a crew of artists to create their own versions of the debut launch of its “5 Pack,” a tiny, slim box that houses five of Pure Beauty’s “babies,” or mini joints (as opposed to its usual offering of 10).

Among those is artists is Yu Su, the Chinese-born, Vancouver-based DJ and electronic musician who dropped her debut album Yellow River Blue in January 2021. Su met one of the co-founders and creative director of Pure Beauty, Irwin Matutina, back in 2019 while living in L.A., and has been a fan of the brand ever since she tried one of its mini joints for the first time.

“They really hit the right spot, so I was very impressed,” Su tells NYLON. “[Irwin and I] have been keeping in touch through the internet ever since, and we’re fans of each other’s work, so when he asked me if I’d like to collaborate I said yes right away.” Unfortunately, Su realized that she has “zero skill” in graphic design. Luckily, it’s one of Pure Beauty’s fortes.

Matutina managed to take Su’s inspiration, which she calls her “fourth world” of musical exploration, and produce a 5 Pack design that resembles a puzzle hidden with her name hidden inside. “It’s a theme that I reflect on and play around with constantly throughout music making via different genres and styles,” explains Su. “Irwin helped me turn the idea into realization.” To coincide with Pure Beauty’s new launch, the brand also partnered with London artist and glassmaker Jochen Holz to create a collection of sculptural, colorful glass bongs on display (and exclusively for sale) at Nonaka Hill gallery in L.A. from Sept. 18 to 25.

Below, Su takes on the NYLON 19, revealing her favorite snack, her dream music festival headliners, a bad habit she’s been meaning to fix, and more.

Courtesy of Pure Beauty

1. What’s your astrological sign (and do you believe in it)? I think so, I’m a Capricorn.

2. Do you believe in ghosts, (and have you ever seen one)? No, but yes I have seen one — a shampoo ad lady who kept appearing in my dreams during my childhood in Kaifeng, China.

3. What’s your go-to drink order? I’m not a big drinker, but my favorite thing is mixing soda water with Yakult.

4. Who would be the three headliners of the music festival of your dreams? The Slits, Andrew Weatherall, Faye Wong

5. What's the weirdest snack that you make? Sardines on rice, topped with seaweed and sweet soy sauce.

6. What’s a bad habit of yours that you’ve been meaning to fix? Ignoring my inner devil!

Courtesy of Pure Beauty

7. What was the last internet rabbit hole you went down? Why the UK does not recognize vaccine status in Canada.

8. What is your favorite pair of shoes that you own? A pair of black platforms from Marni.

9. What is your favorite fast food place, and what’s your order? A&W’s Beyond Burger is pretty good even though I eat meat.

10. What was the last DM you received? A Soundcloud link of someone’s demo!

11. If you could be in any music video, what would it be? Robbie Robertson’s “Somewhere Down The Crazy River.”

12. What was your favorite movie as a kid? Honey, We Shrunk Ourselves

Courtesy of Pure Beauty

13. What’s your favorite meme/internet joke and why? Pepe, watch the Pepe documentary and you’ll see why.

15. What is one thing everyone should buy that is under $10? A bottle of Kewpie sesame dressing.

16. What piece of clothing from high school do you wish you kept? My Justice T-shirt.

17. What is one question you never want to be asked again? What would you like to drink?

18. What is your best beauty tip or trick? Cucumber slices on my eyes.

19. What is your coffee order? Latte, please!

