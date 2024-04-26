NewJeans Release Song Of The Summer Contender “Bubble Gum”

Right as discussion for 2024’s song of the summer started to heat up, NewJeans entered the chat with the release of the music video for their new single “Bubble Gum.”

With ‘90s-inspired VHS and camcorder aesthetics, the music video is as sweet and nostalgic as the bouncy pop track itself. The NewJeans girls — Minji, Hanni, Danielle, Haerin, and Hyein, for the uninitiated — spend the playful video basking in the elation of a new crush: “All I know is that I need this feeling,” they sing while blowing bubbles and frolicking on a beach.

"Bubble Gum" is the first of two new singles the group announced on April 25, with "How Sweet" landing on May 24. The group began teasing new music while accepting the Group of the Year award at the 2024 Billboard Women in Music event: "We can't spoil too much, but I'm just going to say that we're preparing, we're practicing hard,” said Danielle. “We can't wait to share new music with everyone, so we're really looking forward to it."

Watch the official video for “Bubble Gum” below.