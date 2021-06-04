R&B Singer Niia Is A Sopranos Meme Scholar

Like anyone with good taste in prestige television, R&B singer Niia counts herself as a huge fan of the iconic HBO mob drama, The Sopranos. Although the series has been off the air for nearly 15 years, the internet regularly has a field day with the beloved, troubled characters, and Niia is not immune to the craze. “Any Sopranos meme speaks to me,” she tells NYLON over email.

And honestly, in an alternate universe in which fiction meets reality, mob boss and duck lover Tony Soprano would probably be a fan of Niia’s lovelorn music. Her sultry vocals are as timeless as they come — and are now on display on her new EP, If I Should Die.

Below, the Los Angeles-based singer got into her favorite things, like sleuthing the marital status of Formula One Drivers, Olivia Rodrigo’s knack for writing breakup songs, and how she took her 90 Day Fiancé standom to new heights.

1. What’s your astrological sign (and do you believe in it)? I’m a Cancer and I 100 percent believe in astrology.

2. Do you believe in ghosts, (and have you ever seen one)? I do believe in ghosts. I don’t think I've ever seen one, but I have felt them. I also think certain people that I think are real are probably just ghosts.

3. What’s your go-to drink order? (And if it's boozy, what’s your go-to hangover cure?) Anything with mezcal. I sadly don’t have a hangover cure. I need one. Any suggestions?

4. Who would be the three headliners of the music festival of your dreams? Sade, Amy Winehouse, Future Islands, Jai Paul, BADBADNotGood... I could go on.

5. What's the weirdest snack that you make? I can’t tell you. It’s upsetting.

6. What's a bad habit of yours that you've been meaning to fix? Biting my nails and not deleting my finsta.

7. What was the last internet rabbit hole you went down? Formula One drivers that aren’t married.

8. Describe your worst date in three words. I haven’t dated in years... but I’d have to say someone who’s on their phone, name drops, and talks about their ex the whole time.

9. What was the last DM you received? "Hey, are you up?"

10. If you could be in any music video, what would it be? Any Massive Attack, Madonna, or maybe just in the background of a Lana del Rey video crying.

11. What was your first concert, and what are your memories of it? I honestly don’t remember. I think it was a Sting concert. I just remember my mom was in a really good mood.

12. What was your favorite movie as a kid? The Bodyguard and Cinderella.

13. What was your teenage AIM screen name? What lyrics would make up your AIM away message today? Niiangel. I wanted it to be just "angel", but sadly it was taken. I used emo poetry most of the time. But a Fiona Apple or Expose lyric definitely made the cut.

14. What's your favorite meme/internet joke and why? I’m a big The Sopranos fan so any Soprano meme speaks to me. My favorite Instagram account is @sopranosgram.

15. What's your go-to breakup song? Right now it’s Olivia Rodrigo’s “deja vu,” but my bible is “Every Word” by Sade. I actually just covered “deja vu” on my IGTV and Olivia co-signed it!

16. What is your favorite red carpet look of all time worn by someone else? I liked Angelina Jolie’s leather Oscar moment or anything Tilda Swinton.

17. What is one thing everyone should buy that is under $10? Honey.

18. What reality show would you most like to appear on? 90-Day Fiancé hands down. I've become friends with one of the most iconic couples (Annie & David) after my manager got me a Cameo from them on my birthday. We've cooked together virtually and text a lot, they are so cool.