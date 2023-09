The day Britney Spears was released from her strict, 13-year-long conservatorship, the world knew a frank, tell-all memoir was imminent. Now, Spears is getting her chance to tell her side of the story — one of pop stardom, inner strength, and love. (Regardless of whether or not her exes allegedly tried to stall its release!) The Woman In Me is the Spears on her own terms, at last.