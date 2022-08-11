Olivia Wilde Says Jason Sudeikis Custody Paper Ambush Was "Aggressive"

Culture
Olivia Wilde claims that her ex Jason Sudeikis meant to "embarrass" her when he served her with custody papers onstage at CinemaCon in April.
Back in April, Olivia Wilde was just trying to live her glamorous life, which in this case meant presenting the trailer for Don’t Worry Darling at CinemaCon, when she was interrupted to get served custody papers — onstage. Now, she has legally filed to dismiss the petition, describing the delivery as “aggressive.”
"Jason's actions were clearly intended to threaten me and catch me off guard,” she said in the court filing, per Daily Mail. “He could have served me discreetly, but instead he chose to serve me in the most aggressive manner possible.” Hello, the woman is trying to work.