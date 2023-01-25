Paris Hilton Welcomes A Baby Boy

Paris Hilton is officially a mom.

The cultural icon and her husband, Carter Reum, just welcomed a baby boy via surrogate. Hilton shared her latest family member on Instagram with a photo of immaculately manicured fingers grasping an impossibly tiny hand. “You are already loved beyond words,” she wrote.

Rumors of Hilton’s pregnancy began to swirl over the summer of 2021; she denied them on her podcast, This Is Paris, noting that she would wait until after her wedding in 2022 to conceive, and doesn’t know how the rumor started — but thinks it might be because she was wearing a new push-up bra. “The only thing in the oven at the moment is my ‘Sliving Lasagna,’” she said.

Since her wedding to Reum in November of that year, Hilton has been vocal about her maternal desires. During an interview with People in December, Hilton discussed the couple's plan to have a baby, sharing that she and Reum were well into their in-vitro fertilization (IVF) process.

"We started going and doing it like a few months in because the world was shut down," she said. "We knew we wanted to start a family, and I was like, 'This is perfect timing. Usually, I'm on a plane 250 days out of the year, and let's just get all of the eggs stocked and ready,' and we have tons of them just waiting."