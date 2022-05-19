As someone who is allergic to lots of things (pollen, dust, and my cat, just to name a few), I’m always looking for relief from sneezing and sniffling. And I’m not alone — according to the American Academy of Allergy, Asthma and Immunology, up to 30% of people worldwide suffer from allergies. So when I heard about Picnic’s personalized allergy treatment plans, I was definitely intrigued.

How Does Picnic Work?

Because people with allergies experience an average of 12 uniquely annoying symptoms, including nasal congestion, coughing, and itchy throat, Picnic uses an allergist-built quiz to identify the medications that are best for your specific needs. The quiz is super simple (I completed it in less than five minutes) and asks you to select which symptoms you typically experience and any allergy medications you’ve tried in the past. Once I plugged in that info, Picnic recommended an oral medication and a nasal spray that could help me manage my year-round allergy symptoms. But if you’ve got seasonal allergies, Picnic will build a treatment plan suited to your occasional symptoms.

Also helpful: The treatment plan includes an annual consultation with a doctor for just $5, and each order comes with specific directions on how to take the medications to maximize relief — always a plus when you feel a sneeze attack coming on.

What’s more, the medications are delivered to your door and you can choose from one-month and three-month supplies. Plus, most of the medications available through Picnic are over-the-counter, so you don’t need insurance for coverage. You also can use your FSA or HSA card to purchase.

Does Picnic Work?

While there is no cure-all solution for allergies, finding the right meds can help you manage your symptoms, and Picnic is backed by rave reviews from people who’ve tried it.

Rave Reviews From Users:

“3 days after starting my treatment I was able to stop sneezing, coughing, and get rid of congestion. My allergies hit hard this spring to the point I was about to move to the desert. Picnic has been a game changer.”- Erika S.

“I have been an allergy sufferer since i was in grade school. I only wish anyone would have diagnosed and treated my allergies as well as picnic! I had the best fall I can ever remember and look forward to all my seasons now [...] Thank you Picnic. This last year has been great!” - Gail-Anne B.

“Being able to manage my allergies from home and reliably expect relief has been amazing. Getting my daily allergies under control has really changed my life.” - Dylan V.

“I’ve tried everything I can think of for years to fully control my allergies. After signing up for picnic I was prescribed medicine that not only actually worked for me but it came with a full support team and is delivered monthly so I don’t even have to think about it.” - Anna B.

If you’re interested in giving Picnic a try, you can get 50% off personalized allergy treatment right now. And if you already know exactly which allergy meds keep your symptoms at bay, you can also shop Picnic’s selection of antihistamines, nasal sprays, and more. Because whether you suffer from seasonal allergies or sneeze 365 days a year, having the right allergy meds can be a real game-changer.