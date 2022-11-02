It’s been more than a year since Rihanna graced us with the drama, intrigue, and sheer glamour of a Savage x Fenty show. It’s okay; she’s a busy billionaire who recently had her first baby and just last week released a song for Black Panther: Wakanda Forever.

Luckily, we won’t have to wait much longer for Savage X Fenty Vol. 4, which will air on Prime Video on November 9. Rihanna, the show’s executive director and creative director, posted a teaser for the teaser trailer on Instagram last week, which was favorited by a cool 1.4 million users. Today, Nov. 2, the full teaser trailer was released today for the show, promising dance circles in a dimly-lit forest setting, technicolor lights, black lace, fishnets, catsuits, and baggy pants.

The annual Savage x Fenty extravaganza is more than a fashion show; it’s a fever dream pillar of culture featuring the most interesting up-and-coming and just-on-the-pulse celebrities. This year’s show will feature performances from musical artists Anitta, Burna Boy, Don Toliver, and Maxwell, as well as special appearances from a slew of stars, including Bella Poarch, Cara Delevingne, Rickey Thompson, Irina Shayk, and Precious Lee.

Kevin Mazur / Getty Images for Rihanna's Savage X Fenty Show Vol. 4 presented by Prime Video Kevin Mazur / Getty Images for Rihanna's Savage X Fenty Show Vol. 4 presented by Prime Video Matt Winkelmeyer / Getty Images for Rihanna's Savage X Fenty Show Vol. 4 presented by Prime Video Kevin Mazur / Getty Images for Rihanna's Savage X Fenty Show Vol. 4 presented by Prime Video

According to the official show announcement, this season’s Savage x Fenty collection focuses on “self-expression and personal empowerment,” featuring “disparate textures, unexpected detailing, and unconventional proportions that come together seamlessly to create a boundary-bending Xperience for everyBODY.”

Read on for how to watch the latest Savage x Fenty show. Watch the teaser trailer here:

Where to watch Savage x Fenty

You can watch Savage X Fenty Show Vol. 4 exclusively on Prime Video worldwide on November 9.

Who will be performing?

According to the official show announcement. Ángela Aguilar, Avani Gregg, Bella Poarch, Cara Delevingne, Damson Idris, Irina Shayk, Joan Smalls, Kornbread, Lara Stone, Lilly Singh, Marsai Martin, Precious Lee, Rickey Thompson, Sheryl Lee Ralph, Simu Liu, Taraji P. Henson, Taylour Paige, Winston Duke, Zach Miko, and many more celebrities will be making an appearance in this year’s Savage x Fenty show.

Matt Winkelmeyer / Getty Images for Rihanna's Savage X Fenty Show Vol. 4 presented by Prime Video Matt Winkelmeyer / Getty Images for Rihanna's Savage X Fenty Show Vol. 4 presented by Prime Video

Where to buy Savage x Fenty

After drooling over the show, you can buy your favorite Savage x Fenty pieces in the Amazon Fashion Store and at Savage X Fenty on November 9. The collection will offer bra sizes ranging from 30–46 in bands and A–H in cups (up to 46DDD/42H), and underwear, sleepwear, and loungewear ranging from XS–4X/XS–XXXXL.