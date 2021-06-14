The Spice Girls Celebrate 25 Years Of “Wannabe” With New Music

Nostalgia is one of the most powerful forces on the planet. It resurrects films and television shows from the dead on a regular basis, has people dressing like they did when they were 13, and now it has its sights set on one of pop music’s biggest girl group sensations: the Spice Girls. The era-defining UK pop stars are back with new music for the first time since 2007, releasing a new track titled “Feed Your Love” as part of the 25th anniversary of their breakout hit single, “Wannabe.”

For the uninitiated, “Wannabe” catapulted the Spice Girls into worldwide stardom, topping the charts in 37 countries, then continuing on to become the seventh best-selling debut single of all time, as well as the longest-reigning Number 1 by a girl group. The “Wannabe” celebrations include a four-track EP, Wannabe25, which drops July 9 on streaming services followed by physical copies of vinyls and cassettes on July 23.

The new track “Feed Your Love” is a demo of a previously unreleased number from “Wannabe” co-writers Richard 'Biff' Stannard and Matt Rowe that was shelved back in the day because it was considered too “racy” for the Spice Girls’ audience. (That’s a little hard to believe, considering another Spice Girls banger “2 Become 1” is one of the raunchiest songs to ever get air time, but alas!) “Feed Your Love” is being described as a “a slow, soulful ballad” and features vocals from all the women, including the famously mum Victoria Beckham aka Posh Spice of “little Gucci dress” fame.

Fans had been hoping the Spice Girls would whip something up for their 25th anniversary on the pop scene, and with news of a new EP, perhaps hopes of a tour aren’t too far off from reality. “People need a bit of entertainment. Music brings people together. I would love it as soon as the rules allow it,” said Mel B back in January. “Us lot are definitely up for it. It's just a case of timings and safety. I'm always itching to get back on to the stage.”