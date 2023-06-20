It feels like we’re still getting over the nauseatingly good Squid Game, a show that quite literally took the world by storm and remains Netflix’s most-streamed program of all time. But just when our collective heart rate has slowed down from the intensity of Season 1, we’re already getting a first look at Season 2.

In a teaser trailer released over the weekend at Tudum: A Global Fan Event in Brazil, Netflix revealed a roll call of sorts, confirming the return of some of our favorite characters and introducing us to new ones.

Korean icon Lee Jung-jae returns as our hero Seong, along with the game’s creepy masked Front Man, played by Lee Byung-hun (the subject of many a Halloween costume), the game’s recruiting salesperson, played by Gong Yoo, and fan favorite Wi Ha-joon, who played the detective that snuck into the game to find his brother.

And despite the plausible deadly outcome, it appears that more players have decided to opt into the deadly game in hopes of winning enough money to pay off their debts. The trailer shows four new actors — Korean actor and singer Yim Si-wan, Kang Ha-neul, Park Sung-hoon, and Yang Dong-geun — hovering over the button that allows them to continue the game, or exit it. It’s not clear if there are any new women contestants yet.

The trailer also revisits some of the sinister games of Season 1, including the doll that kills people with her laser eyes in a deadly game of Red Light, Green Light (which also became a popular Halloween costume) and a race over a glass bridge, where contestants tried not to fall to their gory deaths.

Squid Game will return in 2024, with big shoes to fill. The original, after all, saw 1.65 billion viewing hours in just 28 days. In the meantime, you can watch the teaser trailer below: