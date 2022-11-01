Taylor Swift Announced A New Tour — And She's Bringing All Her Friends

Taylor Swift is going on tour for the first time in five years. Since then, she’s put out a whopping four albums, each with its own mythology, color scheme and unique sound to mark whatever era of her life — both creatively and musically — she’s currently in. When it comes to Taylor, there’s something for everyone: There’s the longing cottage-core of folklore and evermore, the self-hating, depressive late nights of Midnights, the dreamy rosy-eyed glasses of Lover. Swift plans to revisit these eras (and fingers crossed, all her eras) on her next U.S. tour, which will hit 20 cities next year.

And in true Taylor form, she’s bringing her friends — who encompass a wide swatch of generations and music tastes as varied as Swift’s own catalogue. Depending on the city, Swift will be supported by Paramore, beabadoobee, Phoebe Bridgers, girl in red, MUNA, HAIM, GAYLE, Gracie Abrams, and OWENN. (Yes, you have permission to scream!)

And, in even truer Taylor form, she’s already hiding Easter eggs for her fans: Her tour kicks off March 18, 2023 in Glendale, AZ, the same place her “Reputation” tour began in 2018. She will wrap up the tour in L.A.’s SoFi Stadium on August 5 — the same place she was set to open her 2020 Lover Fest mini-tour.

For everything else we know about attending Swift’s Eras tour, including the full tour schedule, dates, and how to score tickets, read on.

Where is the 2023 Eras Tour Playing?

So far, only U.S. dates have been announced, with international dates to be announced later.

Taylor Swift’s 2023 Eras Tour dates

March 18 - Glendale, AZ - State Farm Stadium

March 25 - Las Vegas, NV - Allegiant Stadium

April 1- Arlington, TX - AT&T Stadium

April 2- Arlington, TX - AT&T Stadium

April 15 - Tampa, FL - Raymond James Stadium

April 22 - Houston - TXNRG Stadium

April 28 - Atlanta, GA - Mercedes-Benz Stadium

April 29 - Atlanta, GA - Mercedes-Benz Stadium

May 6 - Nashville, TN - Nissan Stadium

May 12 - Philadelphia, PA- Lincoln Financial Field

May 13 - Philadelphia, PA - Lincoln Financial Field

May 19 - Foxborough, MA - Gillette Stadium

May 20 - Foxborough, MA - Gillette Stadium

May 26 - East Rutherford, NJ - MetLife Stadium

May 27 - East Rutherford, NJ - MetLife Stadium

June 2 - Chicago, IL - Soldier Field

June 3 - Chicago, IL - Soldier Field

June 10 - Detroit, MI - Ford Field

June 17 - Pittsburgh, PA - Acrisure Stadium

June 24 - Minneapolis, MN - U.S. Bank Stadium

July 1 - Cincinnati, OH- Paycor Stadium

July 8 - Kansas City, MOGEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium

July 15 - Denver, CO - Empower Field at Mile High

July 22 - Seattle, WA - Lumen Field

July 29 - Santa Clara - CALevi’s® Stadium

August 4 - Los Angeles - CASoFi Stadium

August 5 - Los Angeles - CASoFi Stadium

Who is opening on the Eras Tour?

Depending on which city you’re in, Swift is having a different opener (or two!), which include entirely women bands. Many of whom are artists she’s collaborated with before, and who make music you can cry, or scream to: Paramore, beabadoobee, Phoebe Bridgers, girl in red, MUNA, HAIM, GAYLE, Gracie Abrams, and OWENN.

How to buy tickets to the Eras Tour

Be vigilante of scammers for this highly-anticipated tour. Tickets will be available through Ticketmaster’s Verified Fan program; fans can register here for the TaylorSwiftTix Presale starting Tuesday through Wednesday, November 9. Registered fans will have access to purchase tickets on Tuesday, November 15 starting at 10 a.m. local venue time, from $49 to $449.

Public on-sale begins Friday, November 18 at 10 a.m. local venue time. VIP packages cost $199 to a whopping $899 and are available on a first come, first served basis.