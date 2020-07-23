Life
These Self-Care Products Will Refresh Your Summer Routine
And not a single one of them is a sheet mask.
All it takes is one visit to your favorite retailer's website to see that the idea of self-care has gone mainstream. These days, everything from sheet masks to cookware is being marketed as an essential tool to help ease your stress — and no hate to sheet masks, but I can only do so many of them in the name of self-care before I don't feel any benefit beyond more hydrated skin.
On the flip side of the same argument, the popularity of self-care has created a demand for more affordable and attainable products, making the practice more accessible for everyone. And considering the seismic changes to our daily lives in the past five months, I'm betting we all may be ready to explore what new products could work in our own routines.
Knowing that our routines will vary wildly from each other's, I shopped around to source a range of products that will refresh practically any self-care practice this summer. Here's what I found:
I'm super picky about my CBD. After sampling several brands and doses, I've learned that my preference is for products that I'll actually enjoy integrating into my daily routine, and these ALTWELL gummies fit the bill. Each one contains 25mg of CBD, and the yuzu citrus flavor is a great balance of tart and sweet.
Of all the wellness products I've been relying on to get me through quarantine, this acupressure mat was by far the most surprising. The simple-but-genius Shakti Mat uses small spikes to apply pressure to your body, and potential benefits range from restful sleep, to stress relief, to general vitality. When I tried it for 20 minutes at the end of a long work day, I felt relaxed, recharged, and better equipped to enjoy a stress-free evening.
For anyone looking to take your love of candles to the next level, look no further than these cute kits from Siblings that help you create your own. Simply heat the microwave-safe bag until the wax is melted, set your wick into your vessel of choice, pour the wax, and prepare to enjoy your great-smelling creation.
If snacking is part of your self-care routine, then boy do I have a treat for you. This flavor-packed granola butter is a filling and versatile newcomer to the peanut-free nut butter space. (Actually, it doesn't contain any nuts at all.) Made from simple ingredients, the easily spreadable recipe is free from 14 common allergens, filled with healthy fats and fiber, and tastes incredible.
You get it: These are Beats, so the sound quality is the best you can find in a set of earphones, but they've also got a few low-key brilliant features that set them apart. The adjustable ear hooks will ensure a secure fit, and a quick five-minute charge will give you over an hour and a half of playback time. And did you notice the glacier blue color? There are seven more cool shades where that came from.
If you haven't already discovered the beauty and health benefits of turmeric lattes, this is a great place to start. In addition to containing antioxidant rich turmeric, this great-tasting instant latte is also made with natural ingredients that can benefit gut health, aid digestion, and promote glowing skin.
Road runners, this one's for you. From the functional perspective, these lightweight training shoes offer neutral stability, a responsive cushion, and breathable comfort. From the aesthetic perspective, they come in a wide range of on-trend colors that will coordinate perfectly with your athleisure collection.
Made with a recycled, light, and super smooth fabric, these athletic shorts are just as ideal for clocking some miles as they are for lounging through a movie marathon. The split-short design will keep you mobile and comfortable no matter what you're up to, and Athleta's inclusive range of sizing makes it easier to find your ideal fit.
Looking out for your menstrual health is an inherent form of self-care, and these tampons made with certified organic cotton are a simple upgrade. All you have to do is swap out the traditional tampons you've been using since middle school with these from L. — which are made without chlorine bleaching, pesticides, fragrances, or dyes — and consider yourself protected.
Speaking of below-the-belt upgrades, this air pulsing arouser is an affordable toy that anyone with a clitoris can use. The gentle waves of pressure can be adjusted to five different intensity settings, and even better: the body-safe silicone toy is fully waterproof, making it an ideal shower or bath companion.
Like I mentioned: I'm super picky about my CBD products, and even I would recommend these Vital You bath bombs over and over again. In addition to containing 70mg of CBD and therapeutic grade lavender, chamomile, and peppermint essential oils, this bath bomb also contains a small tumbled clear quartz gemstone that helps you literally bathe in a sea (or tub) of clarity.